The 30 greatest trades in NFL history

In the 2025 NFL offseason, the Los Angeles Rams made what could wind up being one of the greatest trades in NFL history, acquiring Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns, adding him to a core that certainly has the capability of winning a Super Bowl (or multiple) if health prevails, while also sending the Browns a haul that could backfire on L.A. if things go poorly. Unfortunately, as of this writing, Garrett has only played in one game for the Rams and the team has sputtered out of the gate.

The microscopic sample size makes it tough to include that trade on this list of the greatest trades in history below, even though it is such a huge one. These are the deals that were not only massive, but also had the greatest impact on one or both of the teams involved.

30. Dolphins trade Trey Lance to 49ers

49ers received: QB Trey Lance (No. 3 overall pick, 2021)

QB Trey Lance (No. 3 overall pick, 2021) Dolphins received: 2021 first-round pick (No. 12 overall), 2022 first+third-round picks, 2023 first-round pick

What's interesting about the Trey Lance trade is that it wasn't that great for the San Francisco 49ers (obviously) or the Miami Dolphins. Lance did nothing in San Francisco, while the Dolphins made mistake after mistake with the compensation they received. What makes this one of the greatest trades ever is the trade tree that's resulted from this trade. Stars like Micah Parsons, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and even Sean Payton were involved in one way or another with the picks the Dolphins got. What's particularly wild is that the Niners are fine even after this blunder thanks to Brock Purdy while the Dolphins are in one of the worst spots in the sport.

29. Chargers trade Michael Vick to Falcons

Falcons received: QB Michael Vick (No. 1 overall pick, 2001)

QB Michael Vick (No. 1 overall pick, 2001) Chargers received: 2001 first-round pick (No. 5 overall), 2001 third-round pick, 2002 second-round pick, WR Tim Dwight

How often do you see two stars traded for each other in the same draft class? The Atlanta Falcons traded for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, earning the right to select Michael Vick, one of the most talented quarterbacks of his era who led the team to an NFC Championship Game. The Chargers lost out on this brilliant quarterback, but had Drew Brees at the time, traded for Philip Rivers a few years later, and wound up getting a future Hall of Famer, LaDainian Tomlinson, with the No. 5 overall pick. That isn't a bad outcome whatsoever.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Joe Montana | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

28. 49ers trade Joe Montana to Chiefs

Chiefs received: QB Joe Montana, S David Whitmore, 1994 third-round pick

QB Joe Montana, S David Whitmore, 1994 third-round pick 49ers received: 1993 first-round pick

The trade that sent Joe Montana to the Kansas City Chiefs is underratedly a win-win deal in hindsight. The Chiefs won it because they landed one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, who guided them to an AFC Championship berth in the twilight of his career. The 49ers won it because, while trading a franchise icon like Montana is tough, they traded down for a future star, Dana Stubblefield, and paved the way for Steve Young to take over under center. More on him later.

27. Panthers trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers

49ers received: RB Christian McCaffrey

RB Christian McCaffrey Panthers received: 2023 second+third+fourth-round picks, 2024 fifth-round pick

It's often frowned upon in the modern NFL to spend high-end resources on running backs, yet the 49ers traded a haul for an expensive one in Christian McCaffrey and are better off for it. McCaffrey has an Offensive Player of the Year award on his ledger, along with a couple of top-four MVP finishes. The Niners haven't won a Super Bowl with CMC, but they've made one, and that's really all this trade is missing.

26. Oilers trade Tony Gonzalez to Chiefs

Chiefs received: TE Tony Gonzalez (No. 13 overall pick, 1997)+1997 fourth-round pick

TE Tony Gonzalez (No. 13 overall pick, 1997)+1997 fourth-round pick Oilers received: 1997 first-round pick (No. 18 overall), 1997 third+fourth+sixth-round picks

Before Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs were fortunate enough to roster Tony Gonzalez, a player who might be the best tight end in NFL history. They were able to roster him because the Tennessee Oilers traded his rights to Kansas City in the 1997 NFL Draft, not even receiving much in return. Gonzalez didn't win a Super Bowl in Kansas City (or anywhere), which impacts how "great" the trade to acquire him was, but anytime you can acquire a Hall of Famer, that's a great thing.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

25. Browns trade Julio Jones to Falcons

Falcons received: WR Julio Jones (No. 6 overall pick, 2011)

WR Julio Jones (No. 6 overall pick, 2011) Browns received: 2011 first-round pick (No. 27 overall), 2011 second+fourth-round picks, 2012 first+fourth-round picks

The Atlanta Falcons were desperate to land Julio Jones in the 2011 draft to the point where they paid a wild haul to move up 21 picks. If you're going to trade multiple first-rounders and a second-rounder plus other stuff, you need to be sure about the player you're acquiring, and boy, did the Falcons acquire a great one. Julio Jones is arguably the greatest wide receiver of his era, and he helped lead the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance. The Browns didn't do much with the assets they got, but Jones' impact alone makes this an all-time great trade.

24. Seahawks trade Russell Wilson to Broncos

Broncos received: QB Russell Wilson

QB Russell Wilson Seahawks received: 2022+2023 first-round picks, 2022+2023 second-round picks, 2022 fifth-round pick, 3 players

In an effort to win now, the Denver Broncos traded a monstrous haul, featuring two first-rounders and two second-rounders along with three roster players for Russell Wilson. We know how this one went - Wilson struggled mightily under Nathaniel Hackett, and it felt like Sean Payton couldn't wait to get rid of him. It was a disaster from Denver's perspective, but the Seahawks made out like bandits, using their picks to end up with guys like Charles Cross and Devon Witherspoon, both of whom played major roles in their Super Bowl win last season.

23. Redskins trade Champ Bailey to Broncos

Broncos received: CB Champ Bailey, 2004 second-round pick

CB Champ Bailey, 2004 second-round pick Redskins received: RB Clinton Portis

It's rare to see players like Vick and Tomlinson get traded in the same NFL Draft swap, and it's even rarer to see two established stars get traded for one another. The Denver Broncos managed to acquire Champ Bailey, a four-time Pro Bowler in five years in Washington (and a second-round pick), for Clinton Portis, a running back who had rushed for over 3,000 yards in two seasons in Denver. The Broncos wound up getting the best of this swap, with Bailey eventually becoming a Hall of Famer largely due to his feats in Denver, but Portis remained a very impactful player when healthy with Washington.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson | USA TODAY Sports

22. Bills trade Justin Jefferson to Vikings

Vikings received: WR Justin Jefferson (No. 20 overall pick, 2020)+3 late-round draft picks

WR Justin Jefferson (No. 20 overall pick, 2020)+3 late-round draft picks Bills received: WR Stefon Diggs, 2020 seventh-round pick

This one's a doozy. The Buffalo Bills were looking to give Josh Allen a true No. 1 receiver and wound up acquiring Stefon Diggs, a wideout who objectively helped Allen develop into the superstar quarterback he is today. This doesn't mean the Minnesota Vikings were fleeced, though. In fact, I'd say they won the trade, acquiring Justin Jefferson, arguably the most talented receiver in football, who has done nothing but put up gaudy numbers when healthy despite a revolving door at the quarterback position. This is one of the clearer win-win deals in recent memory.

21. Raiders trade Randy Moss to Patriots

Patriots received: WR Randy Moss

WR Randy Moss Raiders received: 2007 fourth-round pick

This one is tough to rank. In terms of single-season impact, I'm not sure anyone on this list was more impactful than Randy Moss, who, in 2007, set the record for receiving touchdowns with 23. Tom Brady threw 50 touchdown passes that year (the year the Patriots went undefeated in the regular season, by the way), and nearly half of them went to Moss. The Patriots famously were unable to cap off a perfect season in that year's Super Bowl, and his Patriots tenure only lasted a couple more years, but that 2007 season was one of the best in NFL history, and it occurred right after the Patriots traded a measly fourth-round pick to acquire him.

20. Broncos trade Von Miller to Rams

Rams received: LB Von Miller

LB Von Miller Broncos received: 2022 second+third-round picks

Speaking of single-season impact, the Los Angeles Rams traded a pair of day-two picks for a chance to acquire Von Miller on an expiring contract in an effort to win the Super Bowl in 2021. This was a huge risk, especially given the Rams had already traded away so much draft capital, but it paid off, with Miller recording five sacks down the stretch of the regular season and four more in the playoffs, including two in the Super Bowl. It's hard to be more impactful than Miller was in just half a season.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey | USA TODAY Sports

19. Jaguars trade Jalen Ramsey to Rams

Rams received: CB Jalen Ramsey

CB Jalen Ramsey Jaguars received: 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first+fourth-round picks

Part of what made the Miller trade such a risky proposition was that the Rams had already traded a couple of first-round picks to acquire Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars didn't come out of this completely empty-handed, as Travis Etienne, selected with the 2021 first-rounder, had some productive years with the Jags, but Ramsey is what made this trade great. He was a Pro Bowler in each of his three full seasons in L.A. and played a starring role in their Super Bowl win alongside Miller. If you're going to trade two first-rounders, you'd want to do that for this kind of production.

18. Titans trade A.J. Brown to Eagles

Eagles received: WR A.J. Brown+2022 third-round pick

WR A.J. Brown+2022 third-round pick Titans received: 2022 first+third-round picks

Rather than give A.J. Brown the lucrative extension he was looking for, the Tennessee Titans traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2018 draft, using the first-round pick they got in exchange to select Treylon Burks, a replacement receiver. Burks didn't do anything of note in Tennessee but Brown was a game-changer in Philadelphia, recording 1,000+ yards in each of his four seasons including a pair of 1,400-yard campaigns. He made two Pro Bowl appearances and, of course, helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl, catching a touchdown in their victory over the Chiefs.

17. Eagles trade Lamar Jackson to Ravens

Ravens received: QB Lamar Jackson (No. 32 overall pick)+fourth-round pick

QB Lamar Jackson (No. 32 overall pick)+fourth-round pick Eagles received: 2018 second+fourth-round picks, 2019 second-round pick

The Baltimore Ravens swooped in at the end of the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of nowhere to get Jackson despite already having Joe Flacco, and the rest is history. Jackson is a two-time MVP winner, the best quarterback in Ravens franchise history and arguably the greatest rushing quarterback ever. The Eagles got some good pieces in this deal: Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox and Miles Sanders, but the Ravens getting Jackson is why this is a historically great trade.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

16. Buccaneers trade Josh Allen to Bills

Bills received: QB Josh Allen (No. 7 overall pick, 2018)+seventh-round pick

QB Josh Allen (No. 7 overall pick, 2018)+seventh-round pick Buccaneers received: 2018 first-round pick (No. 12 overall)+two 2018 second-round picks

The Buffalo Bills took a massive gamble, making two trades, eventually working their way up to the No. 7 overall pick to take the supremely talented but incredibly raw quarterback prospect, Josh Allen. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a good deal here, using the No. 12 overall pick that the Bills initially got from the Bengals on Vita Vea, one of the best defensive players in franchise history who helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl, but the real story, of course, was Allen developing into an all-time great quarterback in Buffalo. He does not have a Super Bowl win, but he's accomplished just about everything else, including winning an MVP and being the current favorite to win another one. This deal ranks ahead of the Jackson deal because of Vea's inclusion. This is an all-around great trade.

15. Bills trade Marshawn Lynch to Seahawks

Seahawks received: RB Marshawn Lynch

RB Marshawn Lynch Bills received: 2011 fourth-round pick, 2012 conditional sixth-round pick

The Bills got a beast at the quarterback position in Allen, but also traded the player nicknamed Beast Mode, Marshawn Lynch, to the Seattle Seahawks. Lynch had fallen out of favor in Buffalo so moving on made sense, but boy, did he revive his career in Seattle. Lynch made the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons with the Seahawks and played a key role in their Super Bowl XLVIII win. If it weren't for perhaps the worst play call in NFL history, which saw the Seahawks refrain from using Lynch at the goal line in the following year's Super Bowl, the Seahawks would've won a second ring.

14. Giants trade Fran Tarkenton to Vikings

Vikings received: QB Fran Tarkenton

QB Fran Tarkenton Giants received: QB Norm Snead, WR Bob Grim, RB Vince Clements, 1972 first-round pick, 1973 second-round pick

It's rare enough to see a Hall of Fame quarterback get traded once. It's even rarer to see that same quarterback get traded twice between the same two teams. The Minnesota Vikings had him at first, traded him to the New York Giants, and then got him back. After re-acquiring Tarkenton, they became the class of the NFC, making six postseason appearances and winning three NFC Championships in seven seasons (albeit with three Super Bowl defeats in that same span). Tarkenton's second stint in Minnesota helped establish himself as a Hall of Famer.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

13. Raiders trade Jon Gruden to Buccaneers

Buccaneers received: HC Jon Gruden

HC Jon Gruden Raiders received: 2002+2003 first-round picks, 2002+2004 second-round picks, $8 million cash

It's hard to envision teams trading two first-round and two second-round picks (plus a truckload of cash) for anything other than a superstar player, yet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did this for an individual who wouldn't play a single snap, acquiring head coach Jon Gruden from the Oakland Raiders. Head coach trades were a bit more common at the time, but that package felt extreme, even for a head coach of Gruden's ability. The Bucs' gamble would be proven right instantly, though, as after failing to win it all under Tony Dungy, they were able to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Gruden's first year with the team, while the Raiders didn't end up doing much with the draft picks. If you're going to trade that much for a head coach you better be right, and boy, were the Bucs right in hindsight.

12. Rams trade Jerome Bettis to Steelers

Steelers received: RB Jerome Bettis, 1996 third-round pick

RB Jerome Bettis, 1996 third-round pick Rams received: 1996 second-round pick, 1997 fourth-round pick

Jerome Bettis was a Pro Bowler in two of his first three NFL seasons with the Rams and was seemingly on his way to establishing himself as the league's next great star back before the team decided to use the No. 6 overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft on another running back, Lawrence Phillips. With Phillips in the fold, the Rams decided to trade Bettis away, and lost one of the best running backs in history thanks to that decision. Bettis won a Super Bowl in Pittsburgh and is within the top 10 in NFL history in rushing yards.

11. Chargers trade Eli Manning to Giants

Giants received: QB Eli Manning

QB Eli Manning Chargers received: QB Philip Rivers, 2004 third-round pick, 2005 first+fifth-round picks

Before the 2004 NFL Draft, Eli Manning made it clear that he would not sign with the San Diego Chargers if they used the No. 1 overall pick on him. The Chargers called his bluff, but wound up instantly trading him to the New York Giants in a deal that wound up being a win-win. The Giants certainly got the better end of it, with Manning leading the team to two Super Bowl wins, but the Chargers actually got the better quarterback, Philip Rivers. The Chargers were unable to get over the hump in a loaded AFC, but Rivers is eighth all-time in passing yards, mostly due to his work in San Diego. Both teams made out well here in a swap consisting of two of the best quarterbacks of their era.

Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Troy Polamalu | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10. Chiefs trade Troy Polamalu to Steelers

Steelers received: S Troy Polamalu (No. 16 overall pick)

S Troy Polamalu (No. 16 overall pick) Chiefs received: 2003 first+third+sixth-round picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers had never traded up in the first round of an NFL Draft before, but with the team in dire need of improving its secondary, they moved up 11 spots to No. 16 overall, where they'd select Troy Polamalu out of USC, and they'd benefit almost immediately. He made the Pro Bowl in five of his first six seasons in Pittsburgh and in nine of his 12 seasons overall, becoming a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest safeties ever. The Chiefs didn't get nothing, as Larry Johnson (the player they selected with Pittsburgh's initial pick), had a couple of monster years in Kansas City. Still, Polamalu, being the player he was, and the Steelers having the success with him that they did (winning two Super Bowls), makes their move to trade up for him legendary.

9. 49ers trade Charles Haley to Cowboys

Cowboys received: LB Charles Haley

LB Charles Haley 49ers received: 1993 second-round pick, 1994 third-round pick

The move that killed the San Francisco 49ers' dynasty was the one that saw them trade star edge rusher Charles Haley to the rival Dallas Cowboys for a couple of draft picks. I understand why they traded him (Haley had several conflicts with teammates), but this was a fantastic player that the Niners were giving to a rival. Haley wound up starring for several years in Dallas, making a couple of Pro Bowls and leading the Cowboys to three Super Bowl wins, including some important victories over San Francisco.

8. Patriots trade Jerry Rice to 49ers

49ers received: Jerry Rice (No. 16 overall pick)+third-round pick

Jerry Rice (No. 16 overall pick)+third-round pick Patriots received: 1985 first+second+third-round picks

Did you know Jerry Rice could've been a New England Patriot? That's right, the Patriots had the No. 16 overall pick and an opportunity to select Jerry Rice out of Mississippi Valley State, but instead, they decided to trade back with the 49ers, and the rest is history. Rice, of course, would become the NFL's greatest wide receiver ever in San Francisco, leading the sport's history in receptions, yards and receiving touchdowns while also winning three Super Bowls. The Patriots' return, headlined by Trevor Matich and Audray McMillan, wasn't bad, but it didn't match that of Rice, who I still can't believe fell in the Niners' laps.

St. Louis Rams running back Marshall Faulk | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

7. Colts trade Marshall Faulk to Rams

Rams received: RB Marshall Faulk

RB Marshall Faulk Colts received: 1999 second-round+fifth-round pick

Marshall Faulk was looking for a massive contract (and deservedly so, given the start of his NFL career), but the Indianapolis Colts, with Peyton Manning under center, didn't want to pay big money to a running back. This resulted in a trade that sent the dynamic back to the Rams, which led to The Greatest Show on Turf being born. The Rams' offense was unstoppable with Faulk, who won a Super Bowl in his first year and the MVP award the following year. Faulk's impact was immediate and tough to miss with the Rams.

6. Buccaneers trade Steve Young to 49ers

49ers received: QB Steve Young

QB Steve Young Buccaneers received: 1987 second-round+fourth-round pick, $1 million cash

Steve Young went 3-16 in his first 19 starts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the Bucs to trade him to the 49ers. The Niners, who already had Joe Montana in the middle of his prime, giving up valuable trade assets for another quarterback felt strange on paper, but proved to be a stroke of genius. When Montana was in decline, the Niners had Young, a talented quarterback who just needed more time to develop, ready to take the reins. All he did was win a Super Bowl and a couple of MVPs in San Francisco.

5. Lions trade Matthew Stafford to Rams

Rams received: QB Matthew Stafford

QB Matthew Stafford Lions received: QB Jared Goff, 2021 third-round pick, 2022+2023 first-round picks

The Rams were a very good team with Jared Goff under center, but they had Super Bowl aspirations, and didn't feel like Goff was the guy to get them over the hump. So, when Matthew Stafford could be had via trade, the Rams jumped, trading Goff and a couple of first-round picks to acquire him in an all-in move. This paid immediate dividends, with Stafford leading the Rams to a Super Bowl win and even winning an MVP award later on. He's been everything L.A. could've wanted. That's not to say the Lions didn't do well here too, though, as Goff has been very good in his own right, and they acquired guys like Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta and Jameson Williams thanks to the draft pick compensation from L.A.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Falcons trade Brett Favre to Packers

Packers received: QB Brett Favre

QB Brett Favre Falcons received: 1992 first-round pick

Head coach Jerry Glanville did not want the Atlanta Falcons to draft Brett Favre, but they did so anyway in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft, and the gunslinger went 0-for-4 with two interceptions when called upon. That offseason, the Falcons decided to move on from Favre with the relationship being completely toxic, landing a first-round pick from the Green Bay Packers. Favre would immediately get a chance to play in Green Bay and make Atlanta look foolish, winning a Super Bowl and three MVP awards with the Packers.

3. Colts trade John Elway to Broncos

Broncos received: QB John Elway

QB John Elway Colts received: OL Chris Hinton, QB Mark Herrmann, 1984 first-round pick

Much like Eli Manning, John Elway made it clear that he would not play for the Baltimore Colts, yet the Colts used the No. 1 overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft on him anyway. Elway lasted with the Colts a bit longer than Manning did with the Chargers, but only by a couple of days, as he was soon traded to the Denver Broncos for a pretty sizable haul. Chris Hinton was a staple on the Colts' offensive line and Ron Solt (1984 first-round pick) even made a Pro Bowl appearance, but Elway, of course, became one of the all-time greats in Denver. He made five Super Bowl appearances, won two, and won an MVP award as well. He'd eventually find his way into the Hall of Fame.

2. Bills trade Patrick Mahomes to Chiefs

Chiefs received: QB Patrick Mahomes (No. 10 overall pick)

QB Patrick Mahomes (No. 10 overall pick) Bills received: 2017+2018 first-round picks, 2017 third-round pick

I'm not sure there's a fan base that dislikes Patrick Mahomes more than the Buffalo Bills', which is ironic since they could've had Mahomes themselves. They traded the pick that was used to become Mahomes to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for what turned out to be a solid return. Tre'Davious White and Tremaine Edmunds had some great years in Buffalo, while Dion Dawkins is still starring on the left side of Buffalo's offensive line. The Bills are even in a great spot with Josh Allen. Still, as great as Allen is, Mahomes has two MVPs and three Super Bowls (with three Super Bowl MVPs) to his credit, including some key postseason victories over Buffalo. The Bills got some solid players, but the Chiefs got one of the five greatest quarterbacks ever.

Minnesota Vikings running Herschel Walker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Cowboys trade Herschel Walker to Vikings

Vikings received: RB Herschel Walker, 4 draft picks

RB Herschel Walker, 4 draft picks Cowboys received: 5 players and 6 draft picks

The Minnesota Vikings were seemingly one big piece away from winning a Super Bowl, so going all-in on Herschel Walker in a deal with the rebuilding Dallas Cowboys in the middle of the 1989 season made a lot of sense. The Vikings were trading an all-time haul of draft picks to Dallas (headlined by three first-rounders), assuming the Cowboys released the players they acquired (which they did) but that felt irrelevant if they could win. Well, the Vikings didn't win; Walker only played two full seasons in Minnesota (and never eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in either of them) and the Cowboys made out like bandits. Their return wound up featuring future stars like Emmitt Smith, Darren Woodson, Russell Maryland and Kevin Smith, and the Cowboys won three Super Bowl rings thanks largely to the core the Vikings gifted them.