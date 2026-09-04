The full NFL Top 100 list and the biggest snubs from the top 10

You know the offseason is coming to an end when the NFL finally finishes its annual list of the top 100 players in the league. The project started way back in June, and on Sept. 3rd, they finally revealed who's No. 1.

If you’re like me, you were just counting down the days for them to tell us that Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little got the top spot. But much to our chagrin, it ended up being Myles Garrett after he broke the single-season sack record or whatever.

For the uninitiated, every NFL player gets a vote, making this list a true reflection of how the league feels at a given moment in time. If you’re looking for an accurate ranking, getting it from the source is a great plan. Here’s the full list they came up with.

Full list of the NFL's top 100 players

100. Cameron Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints

99. Quenton Nelson, G, Indianapolis Colts

98. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

97. Ernest Jones, LB, Seattle Seahawks

96. Travis Etienne, RB, New Orleans Saints

95. Demario Davis, LB, New York Jets

94. Creed Humphrey, C, Kansas City Chiefs

93. Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns

92. Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, Houston Texans

91. Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

90. Derrick Brown, DE, Carolina Panthers

89. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

88. Jack Campbell, LB, Detroit Lions

87. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

86. Tuli Tuipulotu, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

85. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

84. Byron Young, LB, Los Angeles Rams

83. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

82. Jalen Ramsey, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

81. Bobby Wagner, LB, Free Agent

80. A.J. Brown, WR, New England Patriots

79. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

78. Josh Sweat, LB, Arizona Cardinals

77. Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

76. Jaycee Horn, CB, Carolina Panthers

75. Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals

74. Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers

73. Zach Allen, DE, Denver Broncos

72. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

71. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

70. Xavier McKinney, S, Green Bay Packers

69. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

68. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

67. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Miami Dolphins

66. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

65. Roquan Smith, LB, Baltimore Ravens

64. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

63. Kyle Hamilton, S, Baltimore Ravens

62. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

61. Kevin Byard, S, Chicago Bears

60. Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

59. Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

58. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

57. Dion Dawkins, OT, Buffalo Bills

56. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

55. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

54. Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

53. Davante Adams, WR, Los Angeles Rams

52. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51. Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

50. Derwin James, S, Los Angeles Chargers

49. Joe Thuney, G, Chicago Bears

48. Josh Hines-Allen, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars

47. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

46. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

45. Zack Baun, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

44. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

43. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

42. Garett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos

41. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

40. Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers

39. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

38. Cooper DeJean, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

37. Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions

36. George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys

35. Jared Verse, DE, Cleveland Browns

34. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

33. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

32. Nik Bonitto, LB, Denver Broncos

31. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

30. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions

29. Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

28. Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots

27. Devin Lloyd, LB, Carolina Panthers

26. De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

25. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, Houston Texans

24. Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders

23. Danielle Hunter, DE, Houston Texans

22. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

21. Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks

20. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

19. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

18. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

17. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

16. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

15. Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

14. Brian Burns, LB, New York Giants

13. Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

12. Will Anderson Jr., DE, Houston Texans

11. Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

10. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

9. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

8. Micah Parsons, DE, Green Bay Packers

7. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

6. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

4. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

3. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

2. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

1. Myles Garrett, DE, Los Angeles Rams

The biggest snubs from the NFL's Top 100

If you say that someone is a snub from the top 10, you’re also saying that someone currently in the top 10 doesn’t deserve to be there. So you know what? I’m going to ignore that part, because I’m a coward.

Instead, I’m going to do what incredibly online people do and say: “These guys were so disrespected. They’re the best of the best of the best.” The difference between me and those clowns is that I’m right, and here’s why.

Chicago Bears v San Francisco 49ers - NFL 2025 | Brooke Sutton/GettyImages

Joe Thuney, G, Chicago Bears

It seems wrong that a lineman didn’t make it into the top 10. It would make sense if it were Joe Thuney, since he was voted as the best offensive lineman last year … but if it were Tristan Wirfs, Penei Sewell or Trent Williams, that would’ve been fine too.

Back in July, FanSided rolled out our own list of the top 50 players in the NFL, and Thuney was No. 5.



“He played every single snap for the Bears in 2025. That was 1,149 snaps, and he didn’t allow a single sack.



Then, during the playoffs, Ozzy Trapilo (left tackle) tore his patellar tendon during the wild card game. What did the Bears do? They put their near-perfect left guard at left tackle. How did he do? Perfectly. For the entirety of the 2025 season, Thuney allowed exactly zero sacks. He was the only guard who played over 1,000 snaps that didn’t allow a single sack. That’s nuts.”



That’s a hell of an argument.

The crazy thing to me is that Thuney was actually No. 49 on the NFL’s list. The dude is the personification of a load-bearing wall. Are load-bearing walls the 49th-best thing in your house? I reckon not.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans | Alex Slitz/GettyImages

Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Houston Texans

Quarterbacks are the most important players on a football team. The second most important player on a team is the guy who has the best chance to impact the quarterback, and those are the edge rushers and defensive ends.

Will Anderson is the third-best EDGE in the NFL behind Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons. There is absolutely no shame in being behind a future Hall of Famer (and single-season sack record holder) and another guy who is a generational talent.

Now, Anderson Jr. was No. 12 on the NFL’s list, which is awesome … but he was also the best player on the best defense in the NFL last year. That has to count for something.

In our top 50, Anderson Jr. was ranked No. 6:



"Anderson has increased his sack total in every year he's been in the league, hitting a career-high mark with 12 last season, which went along with 20 tackles for loss on top of that. Sure, it doesn't hurt that the Texans have a deep edge rotation, but Anderson is still the best of the bunch with only the potential to get better ahead of him in the immediate. You should already own stock in Anderson, but if you don't, now's the time to do so. That stock is only going up in value.”

On top of those regular-season sacks, he’s also had 3.5 sacks in each of the past two postseasons. Do you know how many postseason sacks Myles Garrett has had in his career? One. Which isn’t really his fault since he's played his entire career for the Browns, but it is true.

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL 2025 | Lauren Leigh Bacho/GettyImages

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Are we just going to act like Ja’Marr Chase didn’t win the triple crown two years ago? Are we going to act like following that season up with one where he had 125 catches for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns means that he’s not a top-10 player? Compared to 2024, that was 98 percent of his catches, 83 percent of his yards and 47 percent of his touchdowns. Let’s put that in perspective really quick …

There have been five players to win the triple crown in the Super Bowl era: Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992), Steve Smith Sr. (2005), Cooper Kupp (2021) and Chase (2024).

In 1991, Rice had 80 percent of his catches and yards.

In 1993, Sharpe had 87 percent of his yards and 85 percent of his touchdowns.

In 2006, Smith had 80 percent of his catches, 75 percent of his yards, and 66 percent of his touchdowns.

In 2022, Kupp had 51 percent of his catches, 42 percent of his yards, and 37 percent of his touchdowns.

Sure, Chase did drop off a little bit. But compared to the other guys in his position, it’s not that bad — and it’s certainly not bad enough to make him slip down to No. 16.

He was No. 10 on our top 50:

“The Bengals superstar is an absolute dynamo who's almost unguardable on the outside, especially when Cincinnati is looking to push the ball downfield.



The Bengals have a ton of firepower, no doubt. It's clear every time you watch them, though, who the alpha is in the offense, and it's Chase. Now, it'll be interesting to see what happens to Chase/Burrow/Higgins and this Cincinnati offensive core if this all doesn't translate to enough wins for a playoff spot in the 2026 season, but for now, Chase takes the mantle as the best receiver in the AFC.”

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets | Elsa/GettyImages

James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

I refuse to live in a world where being the leading rusher in the league gets brushed under the rug. It feels like James Cook being at No. 20 on the NFL’s list is an attempt to do just that.

In a season where Josh Allen had his least effective performance as a passer since 2019, Cook was the guy who kept the Buffalo freaking Bills’ offense churning. Is that enough to get him in the top 10? Maybe, maybe not, but there’s definitely an argument to be made for him to be in the NFL’s metaphorical bourgeoisie.

Because I’m an accountable person, I do feel that it’s important to note that he was No. 26 in our ranking. Yes, that’s hypocrisy.



“After some roster reshuffling, Cook was finally able to be the true lead back for the Bills this past season, and he flat-out dominated. He finished with an NFL-high 1,621 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, along with 291 receiving yards and two more scores. He's a playmaker, no matter how you get him the rock.”