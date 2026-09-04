The full NFL Top 100 list and the biggest snubs from the top 10

You know the offseason is coming to an end when the NFL finally finishes its annual list of the top 100 players in the league. The project started way back in June, and on Sept. 3rd, they finally revealed who's No. 1.
If you’re like me, you were just counting down the days for them to tell us that Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little got the top spot. But much to our chagrin, it ended up being Myles Garrett after he broke the single-season sack record or whatever.
For the uninitiated, every NFL player gets a vote, making this list a true reflection of how the league feels at a given moment in time. If you’re looking for an accurate ranking, getting it from the source is a great plan. Here’s the full list they came up with.
Full list of the NFL's top 100 players
100. Cameron Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints
99. Quenton Nelson, G, Indianapolis Colts
98. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers
97. Ernest Jones, LB, Seattle Seahawks
96. Travis Etienne, RB, New Orleans Saints
95. Demario Davis, LB, New York Jets
94. Creed Humphrey, C, Kansas City Chiefs
93. Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns
92. Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, Houston Texans
91. Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
90. Derrick Brown, DE, Carolina Panthers
89. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams
88. Jack Campbell, LB, Detroit Lions
87. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers
86. Tuli Tuipulotu, LB, Los Angeles Chargers
85. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers
84. Byron Young, LB, Los Angeles Rams
83. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
82. Jalen Ramsey, S, Pittsburgh Steelers
81. Bobby Wagner, LB, Free Agent
80. A.J. Brown, WR, New England Patriots
79. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
78. Josh Sweat, LB, Arizona Cardinals
77. Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76. Jaycee Horn, CB, Carolina Panthers
75. Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals
74. Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers
73. Zach Allen, DE, Denver Broncos
72. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
71. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens
70. Xavier McKinney, S, Green Bay Packers
69. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
68. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
67. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Miami Dolphins
66. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
65. Roquan Smith, LB, Baltimore Ravens
64. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
63. Kyle Hamilton, S, Baltimore Ravens
62. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
61. Kevin Byard, S, Chicago Bears
60. Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
59. Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos
58. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans
57. Dion Dawkins, OT, Buffalo Bills
56. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
55. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
54. Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers
53. Davante Adams, WR, Los Angeles Rams
52. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51. Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears
50. Derwin James, S, Los Angeles Chargers
49. Joe Thuney, G, Chicago Bears
48. Josh Hines-Allen, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars
47. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia Eagles
46. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
45. Zack Baun, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
44. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
43. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
42. Garett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos
41. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
40. Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers
39. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
38. Cooper DeJean, CB, Philadelphia Eagles
37. Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions
36. George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys
35. Jared Verse, DE, Cleveland Browns
34. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
33. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
32. Nik Bonitto, LB, Denver Broncos
31. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
30. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions
29. Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles
28. Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots
27. Devin Lloyd, LB, Carolina Panthers
26. De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins
25. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, Houston Texans
24. Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders
23. Danielle Hunter, DE, Houston Texans
22. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
21. Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks
20. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
19. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
18. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
17. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
16. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
15. Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens
14. Brian Burns, LB, New York Giants
13. Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals
12. Will Anderson Jr., DE, Houston Texans
11. Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots
10. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos
9. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
8. Micah Parsons, DE, Green Bay Packers
7. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
6. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
4. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams
3. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
2. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
1. Myles Garrett, DE, Los Angeles Rams
The biggest snubs from the NFL's Top 100
If you say that someone is a snub from the top 10, you’re also saying that someone currently in the top 10 doesn’t deserve to be there. So you know what? I’m going to ignore that part, because I’m a coward.
Instead, I’m going to do what incredibly online people do and say: “These guys were so disrespected. They’re the best of the best of the best.” The difference between me and those clowns is that I’m right, and here’s why.
Joe Thuney, G, Chicago Bears
It seems wrong that a lineman didn’t make it into the top 10. It would make sense if it were Joe Thuney, since he was voted as the best offensive lineman last year … but if it were Tristan Wirfs, Penei Sewell or Trent Williams, that would’ve been fine too.
Back in July, FanSided rolled out our own list of the top 50 players in the NFL, and Thuney was No. 5.
“He played every single snap for the Bears in 2025. That was 1,149 snaps, and he didn’t allow a single sack.
Then, during the playoffs, Ozzy Trapilo (left tackle) tore his patellar tendon during the wild card game. What did the Bears do? They put their near-perfect left guard at left tackle. How did he do? Perfectly. For the entirety of the 2025 season, Thuney allowed exactly zero sacks. He was the only guard who played over 1,000 snaps that didn’t allow a single sack. That’s nuts.”
That’s a hell of an argument.
The crazy thing to me is that Thuney was actually No. 49 on the NFL’s list. The dude is the personification of a load-bearing wall. Are load-bearing walls the 49th-best thing in your house? I reckon not.
Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Houston Texans
Quarterbacks are the most important players on a football team. The second most important player on a team is the guy who has the best chance to impact the quarterback, and those are the edge rushers and defensive ends.
Will Anderson is the third-best EDGE in the NFL behind Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons. There is absolutely no shame in being behind a future Hall of Famer (and single-season sack record holder) and another guy who is a generational talent.
Now, Anderson Jr. was No. 12 on the NFL’s list, which is awesome … but he was also the best player on the best defense in the NFL last year. That has to count for something.
In our top 50, Anderson Jr. was ranked No. 6:
"Anderson has increased his sack total in every year he's been in the league, hitting a career-high mark with 12 last season, which went along with 20 tackles for loss on top of that. Sure, it doesn't hurt that the Texans have a deep edge rotation, but Anderson is still the best of the bunch with only the potential to get better ahead of him in the immediate. You should already own stock in Anderson, but if you don't, now's the time to do so. That stock is only going up in value.”
On top of those regular-season sacks, he’s also had 3.5 sacks in each of the past two postseasons. Do you know how many postseason sacks Myles Garrett has had in his career? One. Which isn’t really his fault since he's played his entire career for the Browns, but it is true.
Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Are we just going to act like Ja’Marr Chase didn’t win the triple crown two years ago? Are we going to act like following that season up with one where he had 125 catches for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns means that he’s not a top-10 player? Compared to 2024, that was 98 percent of his catches, 83 percent of his yards and 47 percent of his touchdowns. Let’s put that in perspective really quick …
There have been five players to win the triple crown in the Super Bowl era: Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992), Steve Smith Sr. (2005), Cooper Kupp (2021) and Chase (2024).
- In 1991, Rice had 80 percent of his catches and yards.
- In 1993, Sharpe had 87 percent of his yards and 85 percent of his touchdowns.
- In 2006, Smith had 80 percent of his catches, 75 percent of his yards, and 66 percent of his touchdowns.
- In 2022, Kupp had 51 percent of his catches, 42 percent of his yards, and 37 percent of his touchdowns.
Sure, Chase did drop off a little bit. But compared to the other guys in his position, it’s not that bad — and it’s certainly not bad enough to make him slip down to No. 16.
He was No. 10 on our top 50:
“The Bengals superstar is an absolute dynamo who's almost unguardable on the outside, especially when Cincinnati is looking to push the ball downfield.
The Bengals have a ton of firepower, no doubt. It's clear every time you watch them, though, who the alpha is in the offense, and it's Chase. Now, it'll be interesting to see what happens to Chase/Burrow/Higgins and this Cincinnati offensive core if this all doesn't translate to enough wins for a playoff spot in the 2026 season, but for now, Chase takes the mantle as the best receiver in the AFC.”
James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
I refuse to live in a world where being the leading rusher in the league gets brushed under the rug. It feels like James Cook being at No. 20 on the NFL’s list is an attempt to do just that.
In a season where Josh Allen had his least effective performance as a passer since 2019, Cook was the guy who kept the Buffalo freaking Bills’ offense churning. Is that enough to get him in the top 10? Maybe, maybe not, but there’s definitely an argument to be made for him to be in the NFL’s metaphorical bourgeoisie.
Because I’m an accountable person, I do feel that it’s important to note that he was No. 26 in our ranking. Yes, that’s hypocrisy.
“After some roster reshuffling, Cook was finally able to be the true lead back for the Bills this past season, and he flat-out dominated. He finished with an NFL-high 1,621 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, along with 291 receiving yards and two more scores. He's a playmaker, no matter how you get him the rock.”
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