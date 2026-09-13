The NFL's tank power rankings entering 2026 season: Browns already pulling the plug

It's normally not all that hard to tell which teams are going to end up at the bottom of the pile heading into any given NFL season. In 2026, though, it couldn't be more obvious, with several teams already making no pretenses of contention ahead of a loaded 2027 NFL Draft class next spring.

The battle for the No. 1 pick — and a shot at selecting a potentially franchise-altering passer like Arch Manning or a potentially generational prospect like WR Jeremiah Smith or EDGE Dylan Stewart — is heating up as the regular season begins. But which team will wind up winning this race to the bottom, and which will win just a bit too much? Behold, the initial NFL Tanking Power Rankings of the year, the only list in which winding up at No. 1 means trying to be as terrible as possible.

No. 6. New York Jets

The New York Jets haven't reached the postseason since Katy Perry's "Firework" was one of the most popular songs on radio waves. Spotify didn't launch in the United States until six months later.

If Geno Smith makes the Jets look smart for going out and bringing him back for a second stint, they won't have to worry about their inclusion on this list. New York fans would be better served to be pessimistic, though; as things stand, there's enough talent here to be competitive but not enough to make real noise, leaving Gang Green frustratingly in the middle — though they do have extra draft capital to maneuver up the board.

No. 5. Tennessee Titans

Seattle Seahawks v Tennessee Titans | Johnnie Izquierdo/GettyImages

Robert Saleh has taken over as the Tennessee Titans' head coach. Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, steps back behind center. Ward was sacked a league-high 55 times last season, and Tennessee is relying on career backup Austin Schlottman at center and rookie fifth-round draft pick Fernando Carmona at guard.

If the Titans can't keep Ward's uniform clean, they'll be drafting high once again next April. But the youth and upside here, plus Robert Saleh's work on defense, sets the floor just slightly higher than some other teams on this list.

No. 4. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are the odd man out in a division otherwise full of teams which could realistically reach the playoffs. The future should be brighter for Todd Monken's team, which owns two first-round selections in next year's NFL Draft after trading now-former franchise cornerstone Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. That move alone should've signaled what the Browns think of this season.

Deshaun Watson — the only starting quarterback in the league whose team's fans detest — will almost certainly be out of town by next September, too.

No. 3. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons v Pittsburgh Steelers | Lauren Leigh Bacho/GettyImages

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback room of Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. wasn't ever going to sprout into something, let's be honest. And that was before Tagovailoa was ruled out for Week 1 with an oblique injury, forcing Cooper Rush into action on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Falcons have a corps of solid, young offensive weapons. They just need a quarterback, though they could score too many points to wind up in pole position to land one.

No. 2. Arizona Cardinals

Another interesting signal-caller situation here. Rather than continue on with former No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals are forging into Week 1 with veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett. Name one person who would willingly do that, even on Madden.

Add to that the fact that the Mike LaFleur's bunch doesn't project to have a very staunch defense, and that rookie No. 3 overall draft pick Jeremiyah Love is dealing with an early-season injury, and Arizona likely won't be contending this season.

First, they'd have to get past the loaded Rams, the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. The odds aren't high, and we know they're willing to totally pull the plug if necessary.

No. 1 Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins | Carmen Mandato/GettyImages

And yet, no roster looks quite as dire as the one in Miami. Safe to say Jeff Hafley's first season in charge for the Miami Dolphins probably isn't going to go very well.

The Dolphins are paying $183 million for players who are no longer around, an NFL record for dead cap salary hit. Fun fact for you, too: Miami is paying Tagovailoa — mentioned above — $55 million this year, $3 million more than it's spending on its entire offense.

Miami did splurge to sign quarterback Malik Willis in free agency, but aside from tailback De'Von Achane, the former Green Bay Packers backup is the most notable player for them on that side of the ball.