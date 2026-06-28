The NFL teams getting overhyped more than two months before the season begins

The Los Angeles Rams might be one of the most hyped-up teams ahead of the 2026 NFL season. It’s justified in how that team, specifically the defense, changed overnight with the Myles Garrett trade. These other teams, however, are treading in the overhyped realm. Teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders have a lot to prove after lackluster 2025 seasons.

It’s good to be optimistic, but crossing that line into the overhyped zone is too far. Here are teams other than the Commanders and the Bengals who have dipped into the overhyped area after a productive offseason.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow has already said this is the most talented Cincinnati Bengals team he’s been on; the comparisons to his LSU Tigers 2019 national championship team increased as well. That’s a lot of pressure on a team that hasn’t been to the NFL playoffs since 2022. I think this Bengals team has a lot of hope with the offseason changes they made. They addressed their biggest needs on defense and drafted for need as well. The problem is, we still don’t know how good this defense truly is.

The Bengals are right to feel optimistic about the 2026 season, but they shouldn’t feel like this is a championship team in late June. There’s a lot for this team to figure out and if their big acquisitions are going to be the difference maker. Offense was never the problem for this team, so if they end up as one of the best in the NFL, that’s more expected than anything. When the Bengals went on consecutive runs to the AFC championship game, it was because of their defense.

Until we see their defense, it’s a bit early to deem them one of the kings of the AFC. They’ve squandered their opportunities before, so no need to hype up this team more than they need it right now.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Every year is Dallas’s year, right? That’s usually how it goes any way, which is why the Cowboys are on this list. I think they’ll be better this season than they have been the last few, but I don’t think the Cowboys will be shaking the NFC championship game blues this year. The NFC is way too loaded and the Cowboys are a younger team, so they’re going to need time to truly turn into an elite squad.

It’s not impossible and in fact, we should see the Cowboys’ defense look a lot better this season as well. The hype around Caleb Downs is real and after turning Micah Parsons into the pieces they did – and getting DeMarvion Overshown fully healthy – there’s reason to be optimistic. The NFC East is going to be a dog fight per usual, but the Cowboys should be able to hold their own.

New England Patriots

Drake Maye got an overhaul on this offense, getting two new receivers and an offensive lineman upgrade. Pair that with the fact that the Patriots stormed through the AFC to reach the Super Bowl last season and that puts a lot of expectations on the 2026 season. The Patriots probably won’t have the success everybody thinks they will this upcoming season. Between staying healthy and a toughest schedule, it will be difficult to go on another playoff run.

This offense will have an enormous amount of pressure to be good with the acquisitions. That also means Maye will have to show improvements from last year. Fans may think the Patriots are back, but it’s not that simple. Consistency is key and if the Patriots can have year-over-year success that’s one thing. But one good season doesn’t mean anything if they don’t replicate it.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts feel like they found their guy in Daniel Jones. Ten games into the season, Jones suffered a torn Achilles and with it, the Colts’ playoff hopes were shattered. Now that he’s back, are the Colts back too? Not so fast. Recovery from an Achilles injury is just as much mental as it is physical, and just because Jones will be physically cleared doesn't mean it will be easy jumping back into it mentally.

The Colts have a lot of pressure to be good now after giving up multiple first-round picks for Sauce Gardner at last season’s trade deadline. That means Jones has to return to his pre-injury form and carry this offense. Indianapolis also reshuffled this offense, trading AD Mitchell and Michael Pittman Jr. This offense will look slightly different, so expecting the same results might be giving them more credit than they need.

Minnesota Vikings

Kyler Murray is the savior for the Minnesota Vikings, right? Well, that’s the kind of pressure he’s under as the Vikings feel they are a quarterback away from being good. They had Sam Darnold and nearly won the NFC North. Things went south with J.J. McCarthy and now enter the Murray experiment. When Murray is healthy, he is a much better option than McCarthy. That said, Murray has played just one playoff game in seven seasons.

There’s no guarantee Murray is the answer the Vikings need him to be. If he is, great. He’s under a lot of pressure to be better than McCarthy and win. Until we see him in this offense, it’s probably too early to hype up the Murray move.

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders spent a whole lot of their cap space this offseason and with it comes a whole lot of pressure to win right now. They got a taste of playoff success two years ago when then-rookie Jayden Daniels led them to the NFC championship game. Last year injuries uprooted their success early. This season is about getting back. But you can’t spend your way there. This team will have to play as well as they appear on paper.

The NFC East might be up for grabs, with the Philadelphia Eagles reconstructing the team last season after winning Super Bowl 59. The Commanders have a brutal schedule and tough start to the season. After the first month we’ll know if the Commanders are going to be a good team or not. Before then, we have to remind ourselves they had the No. 7 pick in the NFL Draft.

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