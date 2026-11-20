During the first weekend of games after the NFL Trade Deadline, Drake Maye and Aidan Hutchinson were injured on the same play. Both the Detroit Lions and the New England Patriots would love to have a deadline do-over. Sure, hindsight is 20-20, but both teams lost valuable players but can't make a make a trade now to soften the blow. They’re not alone. Other teams probably wish they hadn't been so quiet at the trade deadline because it at least would have made the untimely injuries feel a lot less worse than they do.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay needed a busier trade deadline. The Packers still need an upgrade in their running back room. Josh Jacobs is listed as questionable ahead of Week 11, and he’s only played three games this season after starting the season on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list due to legal issues related to his domestic battery case. They could have pursued Jonathan Taylor or Tony Pollard. Instead, they refused to upgrade.

The Packers have the worst rushing attack in the NFL, yet they refused to make any changes. They have fewer than 700 rushing yards through 10 weeks. As a team they’re averaging 3.1 yards per attempt. The key to winning in the playoffs is being able to run the ball. Right now, the Packers can’t, and they’ll ultimately regret that.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Drake Maye injury was not ideal. That was bad timing — the first game after the deadline. Obviously, hindsight is 20-20, but I’m sure New England wishes it would have found some quarterback depth just to be safe. Before the deadline, the Patriots would have had more options. Post-deadline, they’re stuck with practice-squad players and whatever depth they already had.

They could have looked at Daniel Jones or Kyler Murray, or even thought about a risky move like Shedeur Sanders. Any option on the trade market would have been better than what they have now.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the same play that Maye was injured, Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL, ending his 2026 season. The Detroit Lions already needed help on the defensive side of the ball and losing their best defensive player while they are 7-2 and leading the NFC North isn’t ideal. It will be a lot easier to find reinforcements for their pass rush than quarterback reinforcements, but it’s not ideal either way.

Detroit didn’t make any changes at the deadline partly because the Lions just needed to get healthy. Now that they’re healthy again in the secondary, they lost their best defensive player. Maybe they could have found a respectable replacement at the deadline, but they’ll never know. They needed depth to begin with so if they had just done what they should have at the deadline, losing Hutchinson probably wouldn’t have felt as bad.

Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are both on the injured list. The Los Angeles Rams decided not to add a receiver and now their offense is relying on Matthew Stafford to turn back the clock and take a crop of backup receivers to the playoffs. Nacua’s injury isn’t as severe as Adams', though Adams is projected to return before the end of the regular season. The fact of the matter is the Rams had the chance to upgrade their receiver room and didn’t. They were already having a slow season and just as Myles Garrett was getting healthy, losing Nacua was not ideal.

Though the Cleveland Browns weren’t actively shopping out players, Jerry Jeudy would have been the best piece to land at the deadline. He’s a veteran, and although he has been inconsistent, he’s good enough to help this receiver room. The Rams are stuck with what they have now. Once they get healthy it won’t be a problem, but hopefully their season will still be alive by then.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to fool their fans into thinking taking play-calling duties away from Christian Parker will solve their defensive problems. No, improving this defense at the trade deadline was the real solution. This defense is in shambles and that falls on Jerry Jones. The Cowboys have been rumored to be in the mix for Josh Sweat essentially since the offseason officially started. Instead of making that move, Jones gave away draft capital addressing less important needs.

Nothing against Joey Porter Jr., but this defensive line and pass rush have been horrible. Jones knows that, and instead of making the necessary move, he’s making the cheap and less effective one. Now the Cowboys are going to be wondering how this season flipped upside down and they only have themselves to (or Jones) to blame.