These 4 Chiefs won't be back next season after Patrick Mahomes' new contract

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed on a contract extension, the largest in NFL history. The deal adds two more years to Mahomes' contract, putting him under contract through 2033 and features a total value of slightly over $500 million. KC has committed to Mahomes in a way that other teams simply haven't shown they're willing to for their quarterbacks. His new deal is three years longer than any other quarterback's deal, and the Chiefs seem unconcerned about Mahomes slipping out of the upper echelon of quarterbacks.

As far as how this impacts the cap situation, none of the new money was added for 2026, so the Chiefs won't be adding any cap space this year. The rest of the new money will be spread out from 2027 to 2033, so it probably doesn't impact future cap space too much, but there will have to be at least a few tough decisions in free agency for the Chiefs next year, and these players are likeliest to suffer from that.

TE Travis Kelce

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Look: Travis Kelce was gone from Kansas City even before this, but the fact that the Chiefs are adding new money beginning in 2027 makes it even more clear that the money isn't there for another big one-year deal for one of the league's all-time great tight ends.

And that's fine. Kelce has been critical for the Chiefs during this run, but it's clear his time in the NFL is winding down. The bigger question will be what the Chiefs intend to do about a replacement. Depending on how the 2027 cap space looks, will Kansas City have room to bring in an outside replacement for Kelce?

If not, the team may have to just have to stick with Noah Gray and then potentially use a mid-round pick to draft someone. That's not quite as good as signing a top free-agent tight end like T.J. Hockenson or Kyle Pitts, but it's probably not the end of the world.

QB Justin Fields

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks to pass the ball against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have Justin Fields on a one-year deal right now, with the team grabbing one of the top free-agent quarterbacks as insurance while Mahomes recovered from the knee injury he suffered late in the 2025 season.

But Kansas City adding more time and money to Mahomes' deal seems like a good sign that he's coming along well in his recovery, and one easy way to save some money in the future would be to let Fields go after the 2026 season and sign/draft a cheaper replacement option.

Plus, Fields probably isn't at the stage of his career where he's willing to be a long-term backup for an established, star quarterback. This season is a chance for him to learn from Andy Reid and set himself up to find a home for 2027 where he can at least compete for a starting spot somewhere, even if he doesn't end up winning a job.

OT Jaylon Moore

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Jaylon Moore (77) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Two very important things going forward for the Chiefs: protecting Mahomes and not overpaying for players who aren't going to further the goal of protecting Mahomes.

The Chiefs signed Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million deal in 2025, but the former 49er ended up playing just 42 percent of KC's offensive snaps. He should enter 2026 as the starter at right tackle with Jawaan Taylor gone, but that doesn't mean Kansas City needs to invest money in Moore after the 2026 season.

It's time for Kansas City to forge a new path at right tackle. Investing in the position via the 2027 NFL Draft would be a more cost-effective way of finding production there, and Moore hasn't shown enough so far to guarantee that replacing him with a rookie would be much of a downgrade.

LB Drue Tranquill

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) cheers during a time out during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

I'm not sure if the Mahomes extension will be what pushes Drue Tranquill out of Kansas City. It might simply be that 2027 will be the time for the two sides to move on.

Tranquill is the second-oldest impending free agent on the Chiefs roster after long snapper James Winchester. Tranquill has spent the past three seasons in Kansas City — and the past two as a full-time starter — and is playing this season on a one-year deal. He'll be 31 years old at the start of the 2026 season and 32 in 2027; essentially, next offseason feels like Tranquill's last shot at a multi-year deal somewhere.

Are the Chiefs going to have the cap space to be the team that gives it to him? I'd doubt it, especially if 2025 fifth-round pick Jeffrey Bassa plays well in 2026, as he could supplant Tranquill in the lineup without the team having to invest extra money in the position. While Tranquill is still productive, this might end up being a numbers game that he's on the wrong side of.

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