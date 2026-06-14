This Cowboys-Saints trade for Alvin Kamara gives Dak Prescott another weapon

A quick look at the Dallas Cowboys offensive depth chart reveals at least one true weakness, and it's in the backfield. Sure, Javonte Williams is sure-handed and can get the job done, but the Cowboys can do a lot better in that department. Most NFL teams use a running back by committee approach, and Dallas should be no different next season. Yet, behind Williams, all the Cowboys have to offer is Malik Davis and Jaydon Blue.

Alvin Kamara may not be the player he once was, but he can at the very least provide some depth behind Williams. And when Kamara does get in the game — which would be at a lesser rate than he's accustomed to in New Orleans — he can make magic happen.

What a Cowboys trade for Alvin Kamara would look like

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The good news for Dallas, should they choose to go this route, is that Kamara won't be all that expensive in terms of a draft pick return. If anything, Kamara's contract is the biggest detriment to such a deal. Acquiring Kamara comes with a cap hit over $10 million despite a recent restructure with the Saints. However, he's only on the books for another year, as all that's remaining are void years.

It's no secret Kamara is in an unenviable position with the Saints. He's been shopped for the better part of a season now, and while Kamara claims there is no bad blood between him and the organization, a fresh start would go a long way. Still, Kamara's agent claims he is open to a reunion.

"There hasn't been a lot of traction yet on the Saints' direction with Kamara, but there is some interest on potentially coming back there. Maybe they can do a revised deal," Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN reported in early June.

The last thing Kamara wants to do is become a burden for a young, up-and-coming team like the Saints. Heck, they're the only organization he's ever known. But these things typically run their course, and Kamara is reaching the tail end of his prime.

Would the Cowboys make this trade?

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The Cowboys need running back depth and weapons outside of their two outstanding receivers. If Dallas is going to make a run at the NFC East this season, they will have to outscore their opponents, rather than rely on a defense that has plenty of holes. A sixth-round pick in exchange for a five-time Pro Bowler is a great get, even if Kamara is on the wrong side of 30. Dallas won't ask too much of Kamara, who can split time with Javonte Williams and the rest of the Cowboys bell-cows. The return, which is a sixth-round pick swap they received from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the George Pickens trade, isn't asking all that much, either.

Verdict: Done deal

Would the Saints make this trade?

New York Jets v New Orleans Saints - NFL 2025 | Sean Gardner/GettyImages

Kamara is beloved in New Orleans, but he also doesn't fit their timeline. The Saints may have finally found their quarterback in Tyler Shough, but it'd be a relative surprise if they made a postseason run in a loaded NFC. The Saints already have Kamara's replacement in tow in Travis Etienne Jr., thus this trade shouldn't be all that complicated. The only thing really standing in the way is the return. The Saints could ask for a fifth-round pick instead of a sixth.

Kamara had just over 600 combined yards from scrimmage in 2025 and hasn't stayed healthy for a full season since his rookie year in 2017. The old saying suggests running backs are a dime a dozen these days, and as important as it is that the Saints win at the line of scrimmage and in the ground game, they already have a back who can do just that in Etienne.

Verdict: Yes, depending on draft pick compensation

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