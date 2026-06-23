This Packers-Saints trade for Alvin Kamara could gift Jordan Love a weapon he's never had

How the veteran responds after a down year will test whether the risk pays off or backfires.

Back in the long-ago year of 2025, trade rumors swirled around New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, but then came word that Kamara was willing to retire rather than leave the Big Easy. Which, hey — living in New Orleans seems cool, so I don't blame him! But a midseason trade and an offseason trade are different beasts. Would Kamara be willing to go elsewhere if he actually had time to think about it, rather than being asked to move teams during the heart of the season?

I'm not inside Alvin Kamara's brain, but assuming he is willing to move, there's one contender that should absolutely go after him.

Proposed Packers-Saints trade for Alvin Kamara

It probably won't take too much to get Kamara from the Saints. He's definitely lost at least a half-step from his prime, and the team brought in Travis Etienne this offseason, making the veteran expendable.

The Green Bay Packers could get this done with a fifth-round pick. Heck, there might be a world where I'm overrating the return needed for a running back with so much tread on his tires. Maybe Green Bay could get him for a sixth? Maybe!

But to be on the safe side, let's call it a fifth. That seems right for Kamara at this point, as the 2025 season really dropped his overall stock. But even if he's not the guy he was, the Packers would be wise to take a shot on him here.

Why the Packers go after Kamara

Green Bay Packers Jordan Love (10) participates in mandatory minicamp Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Don Hutson Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you're reading this, I assume you have watched the NFL before, so I don't think I need to introduce you to Alvin Kamara. For almost a decade, he's been an elite playmaker, someone capable of putting a team on his back both on the ground and through the air.

He's (probably) not that guy anymore. In 2025, Kamara had a career-low 657 scrimmage yards, the first time he's ever had under 1,000. He also scored just one touchdown, the fewest of his career — and a far cry from 2020, when he led the league with 21 of them.

With that said, Kamara was still pretty good in 2024, and he missed six games last year due to injury. A fully healthy Kamara could be a bounce-back candidate in 2026, and he'd give Jordan Love a true receiving threat out of the backfield that Green Bay has been missing in recent years.

The Packers don't even need Kamara to rediscover his rushing ability; they've got Josh Jacobs for that. Just finding ways to get him in space as a receiver out of the backfield (or even out of the slot) would add an additional dimension to this Green Bay offense, and it would cost them basically nothing. Is there a good chance this trade ends up a bust, or at least inconsequential? Sure, but you don't win Super Bowls without risks, and Brian Gutekunst and Co. need to take a risk here to improve an offense that is good but not quite elite.

Why the Saints accept this trade

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rushes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Kamara is a Saints legend. He's the face of the post-Drew Brees era, and the idea of him playing somewhere else feels wrong. But Hakeem Olajuwon playing for the Raptors felt wrong. Jerry Rice playing for the Seahawks felt wrong. Those kinds of things happen in sports.

New Orleans added Etienne this offseason, giving them a high-upside starter at running back. Keeping Kamara around as a backup isn't the worst idea, but the team also has a lot of other talented backs on the roster: Devin Neal, Kendre Miller, Audric Estimé, Ty Chandler. Yeah, those guys aren't prime Kamara, but Kamara also isn't prime Kamara.

The Saints are in a weird spot; it wouldn't be a huge surprise if they won the NFC South this year, but I don't think anyone sees them as real Super Bowl contenders. The team has to balance winning now with building for the future. Barring an Etienne injury that forces the team to use its backup running backs more, trading away Kamara likely doesn't hurt too much right now, and it also gives you an additional asset for 2027 that can help continue to build out this ascending roster.