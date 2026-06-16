This updated Packers trade package for Anthony Richardson could finally get the job done

Anthony Richardson is no closer to starting again, which means the Indianapolis Colts have to use this offseason to find the perfect deal to move on from Richardson. It’s been chaotic at best, since Richardson was drafted No. 4 overall in 2023. The potential was always there, but he needed time and Indianapolis didn’t give him that. Instead, they forced him into a role he wasn’t ready for and now the Colts are doing everything the can aside from trading him, to let him know they don’t want him.

There’s a few teams that should be interested in Richardson as a backup role with the possibility of turning into a future starter, but one team in particular seems like the perfect fit. The Green Bay Packers need a respectable backup quarterback and Richardson needs a team that will believe in him. It’s almost too good to be true, but this projected trade should get the job done and finally absolve Indianapolis of their Richardson mistake.

This trade will finally give Anthony Richardson a fresh start

The Packers have to think about his trade for a couple of reasons. They need a respectable backup behind Jordan Love with his injury history. In two seasons, Malik Willis went from an afterthought in Tennessee to signing for nearly $70 million this offseason. He threw less than 90 passes, had over 900 passing yards and six touchdown passes in 11 games in Green Bay. If that doesn’t fuel excitement for whoever the backup is in Green Bay, I don’t know what will.

Green Bay has to realize that while Richardson feels like a lost cause, there’s a lot of value there for this team specifically. Matt LaFleur drafted Love while they still had Rodgers and he’s led the Packers to three-straight playoff appearances. LaFleur knows how to develop quarterbacks, which is exactly what Richardson needs.

He doesn’t just need a team that will believe in him. He needs a fresh start where he doesn’t have any baggage or any pressure to immediately be the guy. Just like quarterback rejects like Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield needed time, so does Richardson; that’s why this deal has to get done.

Indianapolis can’t play hardball as they move from Anthony Richardson failure

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, the Colts used a first round pick on Richardson – a valuable one at that – but they can’t play hardball in any deal that involves Richardson, trying to recoup his value back; it’s not going to work. Richardson doesn’t have terrible value, but he won’t warrant anything more than a fourth round pick in my opinion. Quarterbacks typically have more value than skill players, but Richardson’s production to this point doesn’t yield a top 100 selection in my opinion.

Last trade package, a fifth-round pick was on the table. I think if the Packers were that desperate, maybe add in another Day 3 pick, but truthfully, if the Packers offer up a fourth round pick, that should get this done. That’s what the Colts have to accept. Retaining Richardson right now doesn’t do them any good, especially because they probably aren’t going to take his fifth-year option. Getting anything they can from Richardson is better than letting him hit the open market for free.

Anthony Richardson should force his way to Green Bay

Richardson should essentially tell Indianapolis that he wants to go to Green Bay. He has nothing to lose, they’ve already essentially moved on from him and telling the Colts that’s where he wants to, or at the very least wants to be traded before the season starts, should force the Colts to make a move. Now Richardson doesn’t really have much leverage, but the worst thing they do is cut him if it becomes too much of a distraction, which they’re essentially going to do after this season anyway.

The Packers haven’t really shown they're going to be aggressive in landing Richardson, which could be a ripple as well. That’s why Richardson needs to ball out during the preseason to drum up his value and hype around him. What Richardson does in the preseason could very much determine his NFL future. Does he become a full on bust that no team wants or can he salvage his career?

More NFL offseason rumors, news and analysis