Unbelievable Week 1 streaks the Jets, Giants have got to break in 2026

The state of New York football is ... not great. It hasn't been great in quite some time. The New York Jets went 3-14 last season and have had one winning season since 2010. The New York Giants went 4-13 last season and have had two winning seasons since 2013. And what's even more frustrating about how subpar these teams have been is how poorly they've done in Week 1.

They haven't even given their fans the opportunity to dream of defying the odds and going on an improbable run to the playoffs, because they've been so bad out of the gate. Here's one Week 1 streak both of these teams need to break to give their fans any semblance of hope in 2026.

Jets search for their first Week 1 win on a Sunday since 2015

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sept. 13, 2015, the Jets pulled out a 31-10 victory against the Cleveland Browns to improve to 1-0. What if I told you Gang Green hasn't won a single Week 1 game on a Sunday since? They've won two Week 1 games in that stretch, earning a 48-17 win in Sam Darnold's debut in Detroit in 2018 and defeating the Buffalo Bills in Aaron Rodgers' team debut (you know, the game Rodgers left with an Achilles tear). As riveting as those wins were, they both came on Monday Night Football.

Since 2015, the Jets have gone 2-1 when beginning their season on Mondays, yet they've gone an astonishing 0-7 when starting on a Sunday. It sounds impossible, but it's true. It has been 11 years since Jets fans have sat in front of their couches on a normal football Sunday and seen their team win a game. Last year's game against the Steelers was entertaining, and they've played some close Week 1 games on Sundays over that span, but earning wins has been a difficult task.

The Jets haven’t won a Week 1 game on a Sunday since 2015.



ELEVEN YEARS.



We are not asking for a Super Bowl. We are asking you to beat Robert “20-36 career record” Saleh and let us enjoy one Sunday in September.



Please. — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) September 8, 2026

Fortunately for New York, they're set to open the 2026 campaign against ex-Jets head coach Robert Saleh and a Tennessee Titans team that hasn't won a Week 1 game since 2020. They'll be on the road, but perhaps their new-look defense can give Cam Ward and Co. some trouble and lead New York to a much-needed season-opening victory on a Sunday.

Giants are looking for first Week 1 touchdown since 2022

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As bad as season openers have been for Jets fans, Giants fans might have it worse. It's one thing to lose, and it's another to not score: The Giants have not scored a single touchdown in a Week 1 game since 2022. That's three straight years of not finding the end zone in their season opener. How?

The Giants haven't scored a TD in a week 1 game since 2022. That freakin changes. — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) September 11, 2026

Fresh off a playoff appearance in 2022, the Giants were shut out in their season opener in 2023 by the Dallas Cowboys, falling 40-0 at home. Daniel Jones threw two interceptions and fumbled twice in that game. In 2024, the Giants lost 28-6 at home to the Minnesota Vikings. Jones threw two more interceptions in that game.

Last season, the Giants lost 21-6 in Washington. Russell Wilson went 17-for-37 (45.9 percent completion rate) passing, and the Commanders ended the game with over 200 yards more than the Giants (432 to 231). All in all, the Giants have been outscored 89-12 in their last three season openers, with all of their points coming on four relatively meaningless field goals. They've lost each of their last three season openers by at least two scores.

There are quite literally no positives to take from these Week 1 performances. Perhaps with a new head coach, John Harbaugh, in town, the Giants can begin their season with an inspiring win, much like they did in 2022 when Brian Daboll debuted as their leader. Even a loss that includes a touchdown would be a step up. Giants fans are not asking for much.