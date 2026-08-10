Training camp is underway around the league and many starting jobs are up for grabs around the NFL. Perhaps the most intriguing battle can be found in Minneapolis, where the Vikings have an open competition for their starting quarterback.

After J.J. McCarthy looked unprepared to take the job last season, the Vikings took a buy-low gamble on Kyler Murray to offer him true competition for the job. The logic behind the move was that a union of Murray with noted quarterback whisperer Kevin O'Connell would bring the best out of him, creating a true competition that would produce a worthy starter.

Both Vikings quarterbacks have strengths...and flaws

Minnesota Vikings Training Camp | David Berding/GettyImages

That promise hasn't been fulfilled thus far in camp with each player struggling to make impact plays in practice. In a recent 11-on-11 scrimmage, each committed a key turnover, with McCarthy losing a fumble on a sack and Murray throwing an interception deep in his own territory.

Murray is the unquestioned leader in the clubhouse. There's a reason the Vikings signed him outright this offseason. Yet, Kyler's reliance on his athleticism and unwillingness to trust his receivers in the pocket has already gotten the best of him. Rather than trust Kevin O'Connell's system, Murray has reverted back to what haunted him in Arizona.

Meanwhile, McCarthy still looks like a rookie. He missed his entire first season, and last year started 10 mediocre games, throwing 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. There's no need to dive deeper into those numbers. The Vikings were abysmal on offense, and McCarthy looked uncomfortable in O'Connell's system — a first for KOC.

JJ McCarthy's ball security in question for the Vikings

McCarthy won the weekend with some impressive throws, but he also showcased his biggest flaw. The Michigan product often holds onto the ball too long and takes dangerous sacks as a result. Against the Vikings defense — not world-beaters, mind you, despite Brian Flores — McCarthy had a sack-fumble.

JJ McCarthy sack fumble pic.twitter.com/U1HAcceaba — Phoenix (@dalvincookin) August 10, 2026

Kyler Murray throws too many interceptions for the Vikings' liking

As I hinted when discussing McCarthy, Murray was unable to take advantage. Had he, I likely wouldn't be writing this article. Kyler went into camp with a decisive advantage at the position. He still has one, barring a preseason collapse. Murray also tends to hold onto the ball too long and throw some interceptions as a result. He trusts his arm a little too much.

Minnesota needs either Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy to step up in the preseason

Minnesota Vikings Training Camp | David Berding/GettyImages

With the Vikings' preseason opener set for Saturday against the Giants, it is still a wide-open race to see who will quarterback Minnesota in Week 1. The way we have gotten to this point, however, is not what O'Connell and Vikings' brass were hoping for.

The good news for the Vikings is that they still have all three preseason games and several more weeks of practice for the competition to play out. It is unclear as of post time how the playing time will be split up between Murray and McCarthy at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, but it would be prudent for both players to get several drives to run the offense.

The NFC North is arguably the most challenging division in football and the Vikings found themselves in a tie for third place at 9-8 after letting Sam Darnold walk to give McCarthy the job essentially unchallenged last season. The fact that Darnold went on to win the Super Bowl with Seattle left some serious egg on the Vikings' face, but the fact that they had a winning record with awful quarterback play showcases the roster's potential.

That's a wrap on night practice. Definitely a win for J.J. McCarthy in the QB battle, even if he was a little shakier after a red-hot start. It was encouraging to see him push the ball downfield. Kyler Murray spent more time with the first-team offense but threw two picks.… — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) August 10, 2026

Both Murray and McCarthy have shown flashes of ability in the past, although Murray has a more extensive track record as a starter dating back to his time with Arizona. The Vikings did invest a first-round pick in McCarthy two years ago, so they may have a vested interest in him winning the job, but their roster is talented enough that they will not tolerate simply handing him a starting spot again.

The situation has a potential to get quite messy, especially if both quarterbacks continue to struggle in training camp. There is a chance both Murray and McCarthy see the field for stretches of the regular season, which could be problematic for the Vikings to try and get into a groove against a tough schedule.