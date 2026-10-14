Why Montez Sweat's suspension could free the Bears up for Maxx Crosby trade

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat was suspended two games for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drugs policy on Tuesday, and it may open the Bears up to a strategic opportunity. The infraction forfeited $2.3 million of Sweat's salary and voided $12.7 million in guarantees this season, as well as unprotecting his $21 million contract next year. Chicago could do a lot with that kind of cash.

Sweat has logged just two sacks and two solo tackles for the Bears in five games so far. That's well under the expectation the team had for him as its top defensive playmaker. Compounded with allegations of cheating, seemingly confirmed by the suspension, Chicago would be well within its rights to move on from a potentially problematic employee. That would then raise the question of who replaces Sweat and leads a middling pass rush?

Well, there is still a top-tier defensive end out west who could be pried away from his still-rebuilding club. One eastward team nearly pulled off a Maxx Crosby trade this offseason, but perhaps Chicago will be gutsy enough to follow through.

Montez Sweat suspension opens door to Bears-Raiders trade for Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2026 | Kathryn Riley/GettyImages

If Chicago determines it's time to move on from Sweat and find a new signature pass rusher, it has the draft capital and now the financial flexibility to make a move for the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end. Despite the Raiders starting off the season rather hot, their recent success probably isn't sustainable and they could still be sellers at the trade deadline.

Crosby made his position clear during the offseason: He was going to stick with Las Vegas after a botched trade to the Baltimore Ravens fell through over a supposed failed medical. Yet, he's still managed two sacks of his own and three solo tackles to begin the year. Chicago wouldn't have much to worry about on that front if the subject arises.

The Bears own all of their future draft selections save for one across the next three years (a 2027 fifth-rounder given to the Arizona Cardinals). Baltimore was willing to pay two first-rounders for Crosby, but tha price will have inevitably have dropped some because of the awkward reversal in interest. Chicago would be able to afford Las Vegas' asking price, whatever it is, should it find conviction to make such a move.

Speaking of affording things: Sweat's voided guarantees would open up $15 million in cap space this year as well as the $21 million next year should the Bears choose to cut him immediately. That may be a drastic choice considering they started the season hot and now have slipped to last place in the NFC North (yet still hold on to a Wild Card playoff spot). It'll be a decision of integrity and PR should ownership and the front office determine the PED use to be unforgivable.

It should be noted the details of the suspension haven't been made available. It's not clear what banned substances Sweat was found guilty of using and how they impacted his performances. Yet that won't stop speculation over potential options the Bears could have.