Ranking the best clutch players in the WNBA right now

An official data analysis ranks the five most clutch performers in the WNBA for the 2026 season based on final-minute, close-game statistics.

Clutchness. It's this hard-to-define idea, right? Well...technically, it's not hard to define at all, as the WNBA has official stats for "clutch" situations, i.e. when it's the final five minutes of a game or overtime and the margin between the teams is five points or less.

So today, we're combining data and a little bit of analysis to determine who the five most clutch players have been in 2026. You might notice this list is missing some of the big-name players you might expect. There's no A'ja Wilson. No Caitlin Clark. No member of the New York Liberty or Atlanta Dream, a team that is accustomed to being snubbed this week. Well...some of that is because those players haven't had a lot of clutch opportunities, while other reasons include those expected clutch players actually struggling in the clutch this season. Breanna Stewart? 5-for-20 in clutch situations this season. Wilson? It's hard to really talk about her clutch performance when she has just nine attempts in the clutch in 2026.

5. Sonia Citron, Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The case for Sonia Citron on this list isn't as straightforward as you might think, given the fact that she leads the entire WNBA in clutch points this season with 58.

See, no one has more clutch points than Citron, but she also is shooting 45.5 percent in the clutch. Even that probably isn't a dealbreaker, but what is an issue that almost knocked her off this list is that she's shooting just 1-for-11 from 3-point range in the clutch.

Citron's willingness to take shots in the clutch and her efficiency inside of the 3-point arc are both great signs for her future as an elite clutch scorer, but yeah...she has to figure out the long-range shooting issue still.

4. Sarah Ashlee Barker, Portland Fire

Portland Fire guard Sarah Ashlee Barker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I know what you're thinking right now. It's something like Justin, Sarah Ashlee Barker can't be one of the top-five clutch players in the WNBA. To which I'll respond thusly: fourth actually might be too low considering how she's played this season.

Barker has been the league's most efficient clutch scorer, going 15-for-18 in clutch scenarios. That's an 83.3 percent shooting mark in such situations, the best of any player with more than two clutch field goal attempts. She's been unreal with the game on the line.

So, why not place her higher? Well, I think track record has to factor in at least a little here, and Barker was 0-for-1 in clutch scenarios in 2025. We probably need a bit larger of a sample size here to know if her 2026 numbers are a sign of things to come or not, though it's definitely encouraging and highlights one of the best things about league expansion: it expands individual player opportunities.

3. Carla Leite, Portland Fire

Portland Fire guard Carla Leite | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yep, we have another Portland player here, as weird as that might sound. The Fire have had a weird season, losing a lot of blowouts but playing extremely well in close games, which has allowed a couple of Fire players to really impress in those close games.

Carla Leite might not be shooting quite as well as Barker, but she averages more points in clutch situations than any other player. Leite has appeared in seven clutch scenarios, averaging 5.4 points per game in those situations, with the Fire going 5-2 in those contests.

It's still wild that Leite was even available in the expansion draft, as Golden State should have protected her. It should have been clear that she's good enough to be a lead guard in this league, and I definitely trust that her clutch performance is more sustainable than Barker's.

2. Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiki Iriafen might not have scored as many clutch points as her teammate, but the gap is close, with Iriafen nine points behind Citron. Despite that, Iriafen has the edge right now as far as who's more clutch simply because she's not wasting as many possessions.

Iriafen is shooting 52.9 percent in the clutch, and her 18 field goals made in clutch situations are the most in the entire league. She's done that despite playing fewer clutch minutes than Citron.

It's also notable that Iriafen is the only frontcourt player on this list. We think about guards and wings as the league's true "clutch" performers because we're so used to taking "clutch" to be a ball-handler holding the ball for the final shot and firing up a contested jumper to win a game, but there are many ways to be clutch, and Iriafen's nine offensive rebounds in the clutch this season offer us another window into how a player can come up big in a key situation.

1. Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's right: in her second WNBA season, Bueckers has become arguably the most clutch player in the entire WNBA.

Her 39 clutch points rank third in the league behind the Mystics duo, but she's shot significantly better than the two players in Washington, connecting on 66.7 percent of her attempts. Of the 10 players with 20 or more clutch field goal attempts this season, Bueckers has the highest field goal percentage on such attempts by a fairly big margin, with Iriafen second at 52.9 percent.

What's more, Bueckers has led her team to seven clutch wins, tied for the most in the league, though she's done so in one fewer clutch game than the three players that she's tied with. And of the 18 players to take at least six 3-point attempts in the clutch, just three have connected on a higher percentage of them than Bueckers. She's really turned into the WNBA's most clutch player this season, and it's helped smooth over some of the issues with the Wings roster.

More WNBA news and analysis: