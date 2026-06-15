How USMNT can win their World Cup group with a game in hand

One key match this week will determine whether the Americans can lock up first place early and secure an easier knockout path.

The USMNT got their World Cup journey off to just about the best start imaginable on Friday night, rolling to a 4-1 win over Paraguay in their Group D opener. But that wasn't the only great news of the weekend for American soccer fans: In the other Group D game on Saturday, Australia shocked Turkiye by a score of 2-0.

While Group D might have been the most difficult to predict entering the tournament, Turkiye was generally regarded as the biggest threat to the U.S. at the top of the table. Now, though, they're behind the 8-ball — while the Americans share first place with just one team, the Australian side that just so happens to be their next opponent on Friday, June 19, in Seattle.

Team Record Goals for Goals against Goal differential Points United States 1-0-0 4 1 +3 3 Australia 1-0-0 2 0 +2 3 Turkiye 0-0-1 0 2 -2 0 Paraguay 0-0-1 1 4 -3 0

All of which, through both their own dominance and a bit of unexpected luck, has conspired to put the USMNT in a position in which they can actually clinch first place in the group without even needing all three games. How can Christian Pulisic and Co. make that happen? Let's break it down.

World Cup tiebreakers, explained

Mexico v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026 | Jam Media/GettyImages

The U.S. don't need to win Group D in order to advance to the knockout stage; the top two teams in each group are guaranteed a spot, in addition to the eight highest-ranked third-place teams. But winning your group is still worthwhile, as it ensures an easier path through the knockout bracket. The Americans can get that done as early as Friday afternoon, in large part thanks to new tiebreaker rules for the 2026 World Cup.

Unlike past tournaments, the first tiebreaker is head-to-head result, with goal differential (which used to be the primary tiebreaker) now bumped to second on the pecking order. Which means that, should the U.S. defeat Australia on Friday, they'll not only go three points clear of both the Socceroos and Paraguay (who will have at most three points through two games) but also claim the tiebreaker edge over those two nations.

How the USMNT can win Group D vs. Australia

USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026 | John Dorton/USSF/GettyImages

What does that mean moving forward? Put simply, the U.S. would clinch first place in Group D this week with a win and a Turkiye draw or loss to Paraguay.

Win over Australia (3 p.m. ET, June 19) AND

Turkiye draw or loss vs. Paraguay (11 p.m. ET, June 19)

Win, and the USMNT would be sitting on six points with the head-to-head tiebreaker over both Paraguay and Australia — meaning neither of them would be able to overtake the Americans, even if they win each of their other two matches.

Thus, the only team capable of matching the USMNT's point total would be Turkiye, which would need to win out against both Paraguay and the U.S. to reach six points and claim the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Americans. If Turkiye draws with or loses to Paraguay in its next match, then, the U.S. would clinch first place in the group with a win.

After the quality the Aussies showed in their opening win, the U.S. can take nothing for granted. But it's hard not to feel great about this team given the way it played against Paraguay, and clinching this early would ensure the friendliest possible knockout path and allow Mauricio Pochettino to get his team rested and ready for the next stage.