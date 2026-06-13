Who does USMNT play next? World Cup schedule, bracket path and key dates

After years of anticipation, the United States' World Cup campaign is finally underway. On Friday night, following musical performances from Katy Perry, Future, Tyla and others, Mauricio Pochettino's team took on Paraguay at SoFi Stadium. They put in one of the strongest performances in memory for a USA squad at the World Cup.

The Americans beat Paraguay 4-1 with two goals from striker Folarin Balogun. Christian Pulisic set up the first of those while Malik Tillman dished the second. The United States' first goal came in the seventh minute via an own goal facilitated by Pulisic and Weston McKennie. Their last one was a cherry on top from Gio Reyna in the 98th minute.

So now, what next for the Stars and Stripes?

USMNT's remaining World Cup matches

Opponent Date & Time TV Australia June 19, 3 p.m. ET FOX Türkiye June 25, 10 p.m. ET FOX

Group D's other two teams commence their campaigns against each-other at BC Place in Vancouver on Saturday night. Those on the east coast wanted to catch a glimpse will have to stay up late to watch Australia take on Türkiye, considering it doesn't kick off until 9 p.m. Pacific.

The United States' next opponents are the Aussies, welcoming Tony Popovic's team to Lumen Field in Seattle next Friday at midday local time. The USMNT beat the Socceroos 2-1 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Denver last October, thanks to a brace from Haji Wright.

Pochettino's team will then return to California to conclude the group stages the following Thursday night. Türkiye will be their opponents, a team who beat the USMNT 2-1 in Connecticut a year ago. Jack McGlynn broke the deadlock inside 60 seconds that day at Pratt & Whitney Stadium, but quick-fire goals from Arda Güler and then Kerem Aktürkoğlu saw the Crescent-Stars prevail 2-1. Worth noting, though, that the U.S. was far from at full strength for that friendly.

Given the tournament format, in which eight of 12 third-place finishers advance, teams only require three points to be in with a shout of qualification. One win and a positive goal difference is usually enough. However, there are certainly benefits to the U.S. finishing first or second.

Were the USA to win the group, they would face a third-place finisher at Levi's Stadium on July 1. Their potential last 16 clash in Seattle five days later would be, likely, against the winners of Group G, who most expect to be Belgium. The Red Devils did demolish the United States 5-2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in March but are certainly more beatable than most European heavyweights.

Meantime, were the co-hosts to end up in second spot, they would be heading to Arlington for a meeting with Group G's runners-up. This is forecast to be one of Egypt, New Zealand or Iran; the latter would certainly be interesting, given the current political climate. However, after that, the winners of Group J would potentially await in Atlanta, who are forecast to be defending champions Argentina, not a side USMNT fans would ideally like to face as early as the last 16. Were the U.S. to advance as a third-place finisher, who knows where they would be headed, but it would be against a group winner.

Thus, there is plenty of Pochettino's team to play for and a lot for U.S. fans to be excited about.

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