Mexico vs. England start time: Weather delay updates from World Cup clash

The game marks a historic opportunity for Mexico as they aim to advance past the round of 16 for the first time in decades.

Sunday night's round of 16 clash between Mexico and England at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City was hands-down the most hotly anticipated match of this World Cup to date. Unfortunately, though, weather has conspired to make us wait a little longer for kickoff, with lightning in the area triggering an automatic delay and pushing back the scheduled start time.

We're keeping track of all the updates from Mexico City. When we know a new start time, you'll know.

Mexico vs. England weather delay updates: Kickoff delayed with lightning in the area

According to a FIFA announcement, lightning in the area has pushed the start time of Sunday's match back one hour, from 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. Mexico City time) to 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. Mexico City time).

KICK-OFF UPDATE 🇲🇽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed to 19.00 local time (21:00 EDT).



The… pic.twitter.com/hdygQ1pIAm — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) July 5, 2026

The good news is that we already have a new scheduled start time, which suggests FIFA is confident enough in the forecast to start making plans. The players have already taken the field for warmups, so we shouldn't have any further delays to the beginning of the match.

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that this match might be the most anticipated in Mexican history. The team hasn't advanced past the round of 16 at the World Cup since the last time they hosted the event back in 1986, when they lost to West Germany in the quarterfinals via penalty shootout. El Tri have yet to even concede a goal so far in this year's tournament, and welcoming in an iconic opponent like England to one of the most hallowed grounds in the sport is the stuff dreams are made of. Add in England's 60-year title drought, and you have the recipe for an instant classic.

What are FIFA's weather delay protocols at the World Cup?

Soccer, much like American football, has no trouble playing in the rain. But when it comes to lightning, FIFA takes its cues from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which stipulates that the presence of lightning within an eight-mile radius of the stadium requires a minimum 30-minute delay. That clock restarts with each subsequent lightning strike. Once a half-hour passes without any lightning in the area, the players retake the field and are given 15 minutes to warm up.

It's obviously frustrating to have Mother Nature throw a wrench in things, especially ahead of a match that the whole world was looking forward to watching. But this is for the benefit of both the players and coaches involved and the fans in attendance: There's no reason to risk being out in the open while lightning is anywhere near the area.

More World Cup news and analysis: