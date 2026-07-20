Spain's World Cup-winning goal sounded immaculate thanks to Andrés Cantor

One of the most iconic things any soccer play can do is score a winner in a World Cup final. The often-maligned Ferran Torres became the latest man to do just that, lashing home the only goal of the afternoon as Spain beat Argentina 1-0 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

This is just Spain's second World Cup triumph, after first breaking through in an eerily similar final in 2010. That night in Johannesburg, it was Andrés Iniesta who scored the only goal during extra time, and Torres' name will stand alongside the Barcelona icon. At the soccer museum in Madrid, simply called Legends, there is an entire room dedicated to that goal in South Africa. Well, they're going to need another room now — and, the way Spain are going, they made need an entire new museum by the end of the decade.

Spain fans will want to watch that goal back over and over and over again, and we recommend doing so with the Telemundo commentary, which has to be seen, and more pertinently heard, to be believed.

¡¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DE ESPAÑAAAAAAAAAA!!! ¡¡¡FERRAN TORRES!!! ¡¡¡GOL HISTÓRICO!!!



El jugador de Barcelona la manda a guardar y le está dando la Copa del Mundo a La Roja.



1-0 vencen a Argentina en el segundo tiempo extra. pic.twitter.com/1i19Rte528 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 19, 2026

Andres Cantor's call of Spain's World Cup winner is an instant classic

Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026 | John Todd/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Andrés Cantor manages to shout "¡GOOOOOOOL!" in trademark fashion for a full 48 seconds after Torres lashed the ball into the net, an impressive feat. This is very much Cantor's trademark, part of the reason why he is considered such a broadcasting legend by both English- and Spanish-speaking soccer fans in the U.S. This one, though, cannot have been easy for him: The 63-year-old was born in Buenos Aires before moving to California as a teenager, so he must have been hurting inside while watching his beloved Argentina's dreams of a World Cup repeat slipping away — even if he certainly did not show it in this moment.

To those of us used to English-language commentary, a commentator shouting "¡GOOOOOOOL!" with all their might is not something we are accustomed to. English-speaking commentators tend to be more reserved (well, unless you are lucky enough to have Ray Hudson on call as your color commentator, that is).

Nevertheless, the most iconic and memorable moments in soccer are remembered alongside the commentary that accompanied them. Peter Drury's "Goal Bafana Bafana, goal for South Africa, goal for all Africa" when Siphiwe Tshabalala opened the scoring against Mexico in the opening game of the 2010 World Cup springs to mind. From the same tournament, for USMNT fans, Ian Darke's "Go go USA" when Landon Donovan snatched the last gasp victory over Algeria in Pretoria to send Bob Bradley's team through is also worth a mention.

Fans from around the world were enamored with Cantor's call on Sunday, a clip we are sure Torres has been shown by now and will likely watch a bajillion times over the next week or so.