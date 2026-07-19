Spain World Cup history: When's the last time La Roja won before 2026?

Now a teenage sensation enters what could be a golden era for Spanish football, with more titles possible.

Spain was nothing short of dominant in the World Cup Final. In fact, if it weren't for a highly questionable foul call against Spain in extra time and some heroics from Argentinian goalie Juan Musso, they would've won the match earlier. They should have won this match handily in regulation, if we're being completely honest. Regardless, Ferran Torres, at long last, was able to break the ice in the 105th minute, leading Spain to an eventual World Cup win.

WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT?! SPAIN TAKES THE LEAD IN EXTRA TIME 🇪🇸🤯



Ferran Torres gives La Roja the lead!!! pic.twitter.com/hLso0tg3LI — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

Spain's electric victory against Lionel Messi and Argentina has many wondering the same thing: has Spain ever won a World Cup before? The answer lies below.

Has Spain ever won the World Cup?

Netherlands v Spain: 2010 FIFA World Cup Final | Alex Livesey - FIFA/GettyImages

The answer is yes, and it came in a familiar fashion. Matched up against the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final, Spain eked out a 1-0 win in extra time in Johannesburg, South Africa. Different continent, sure, but the same 1-0 result in extra time has some Spaniards reminiscing.

Andres Iniesta was the hero in that match, delivering the game-winning goal in the 116th minute. Spain's victory in 2010 was particularly notable for two reasons. First, Spain was able to rally back from losing a match in the group stage to win the World Cup, and that's beyond impressive. Second, that was Spain's first time even getting to the final, let alone winning it. Again, impressive stuff.

Spain has had its share of recent success in the Euros, winning three times in the last five years, but hadn't had much success on the biggest stage in soccer until 2010. After a near two-decade drought, the Spaniards found themselves back on top, and rightfully so, considering how well they played, particularly in the final.

Spain prior World Cup finishes

Here's a look at just how bleak things had been for Spain in the World Cup before and after their 2010 win.

Year Finish 2026 Champions 2022 Round of 16 (13th) 2018 Round of 16 (10th) 2014 Group stage (23rd) 2010 Champions 2006 Round of 16 (9th) 2002 Quarterfinals (5th) 1998 Group stage (17th) 1994 Quarterfinals (8th) 1990 Round of 16 (10th) 1986 Quarterfinals (7th) 1982 Second group stage (12th) 1978 Group stage (10th) 1974 Did not qualify 1970 Did not qualify 1966 Group stage (10th) 1962 Group stage (12th) 1958 Did not qualify 1954 Did not qualify 1950 4th place 1938 Rejected by FIFA 1934 Quarterfinals (5th) 1930 Did not enter

They just earned their second championship, but had not finished higher than fourth place prior, and that fourth-place finish came in 1950. They had made it to the quarterfinals a handful of times, finishing as high as fifth in 2002, but that's about it in terms of marginal success.

With 19-year-old phenom Lamine Yamal set to dominate on the world stage for the next decade, if not even longer, Spain should have many more bites at the apple, giving them an opportunity to add significant hardware to their growing trophy case.

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