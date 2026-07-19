Spain World Cup history: When's the last time La Roja won before 2026?

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- Spain's latest World Cup victory sparked debate about their previous triumphs on soccer's biggest stage.
- The team ended a long drought before returning to the final in dramatic fashion this year.
- Now a teenage sensation enters what could be a golden era for Spanish football, with more titles possible.
Spain was nothing short of dominant in the World Cup Final. In fact, if it weren't for a highly questionable foul call against Spain in extra time and some heroics from Argentinian goalie Juan Musso, they would've won the match earlier. They should have won this match handily in regulation, if we're being completely honest. Regardless, Ferran Torres, at long last, was able to break the ice in the 105th minute, leading Spain to an eventual World Cup win.
Spain's electric victory against Lionel Messi and Argentina has many wondering the same thing: has Spain ever won a World Cup before? The answer lies below.
Has Spain ever won the World Cup?
The answer is yes, and it came in a familiar fashion. Matched up against the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final, Spain eked out a 1-0 win in extra time in Johannesburg, South Africa. Different continent, sure, but the same 1-0 result in extra time has some Spaniards reminiscing.
Andres Iniesta was the hero in that match, delivering the game-winning goal in the 116th minute. Spain's victory in 2010 was particularly notable for two reasons. First, Spain was able to rally back from losing a match in the group stage to win the World Cup, and that's beyond impressive. Second, that was Spain's first time even getting to the final, let alone winning it. Again, impressive stuff.
Spain has had its share of recent success in the Euros, winning three times in the last five years, but hadn't had much success on the biggest stage in soccer until 2010. After a near two-decade drought, the Spaniards found themselves back on top, and rightfully so, considering how well they played, particularly in the final.
Spain prior World Cup finishes
Here's a look at just how bleak things had been for Spain in the World Cup before and after their 2010 win.
Year
Finish
2026
Champions
2022
Round of 16 (13th)
2018
Round of 16 (10th)
2014
Group stage (23rd)
2010
Champions
2006
Round of 16 (9th)
2002
Quarterfinals (5th)
1998
Group stage (17th)
1994
Quarterfinals (8th)
1990
Round of 16 (10th)
1986
Quarterfinals (7th)
1982
Second group stage (12th)
1978
Group stage (10th)
1974
Did not qualify
1970
Did not qualify
1966
Group stage (10th)
1962
Group stage (12th)
1958
Did not qualify
1954
Did not qualify
1950
4th place
1938
Rejected by FIFA
1934
Quarterfinals (5th)
1930
Did not enter
They just earned their second championship, but had not finished higher than fourth place prior, and that fourth-place finish came in 1950. They had made it to the quarterfinals a handful of times, finishing as high as fifth in 2002, but that's about it in terms of marginal success.
With 19-year-old phenom Lamine Yamal set to dominate on the world stage for the next decade, if not even longer, Spain should have many more bites at the apple, giving them an opportunity to add significant hardware to their growing trophy case.
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