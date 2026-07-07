Stats show the USMNT's loss to Belgium was their worst World Cup performance in decades

This defeat marks just the sixth time the USMNT has lost by three clear goals in World Cup history and ends their fourth straight campaign in the round of 16.

There was so much to like about the United States' World Cup campaign. The Stars and Stripes won their opening two matches for the very first time, while the round-of-32 victory over Bosnia was the most-viewed English-language soccer match in the country's history, with over 33.5 million people tuning into FOX last Wednesday. One can only assume that even more people watched on Monday night, but those who did so for the first time, might never come back.

That's because, in their biggest game for a generation, the U.S. frankly did not show up, putting in their worst performance for many years. Mauricio Pochettino's team was swatted aside 4-1 by Belgium, falling behind after just nine minutes at Lumen Field.

Malik Tillman did briefly equalize 1-1, via a free-kick that took a gigantic deflection. He has become only the second man to score multiple free-kicks at a single World Cup, after Bernard Genghini of France in 1982. Even then, the joy was short lived, with Charles De Ketelaere firing the Red Devils back in front mere seconds after the restart. Matt Freese then gifted Hans Vanaken a third goal, before an uncharacteristic misjudgment by Chris Richards allowed Romelu Lukaku to slot home a fourth.

Numerous incidences of really poor basic defending ultimately cost USA, but they equally offered very little in attack too. Thibaut Courtois made only one save, with the U.S. creating zero big chances and having only seven shots, which ranks among their lowest in any World Cup knockout match.

United States total shots in World Cup knockout ties

Tournament Result USA shots 1994 last 16 1-0 loss vs. Brazil 4 2026 last 16 4-1 loss vs. Belgium 7 2026 last 32 2-0 win vs. Bosnia 8 2002 last 16 2-0 win vs. Mexico 11 2002 quarter-final 1-0 loss vs. Germany 15 2022 last 16 3-1 loss vs. Netherlands 17 2014 last 16 2-1 loss vs. Belgium 18 2010 last 16 2-1 loss vs. Ghana 22

Note: Statistics courtesy of SofaScore.

Monday was the second-lowest number of shots the U.S. have accumulated in a World Cup knockout tie, behind only the four they managed in defeat to Brazil at Stanford Stadium in 1994. Having lots of shots does not guarantee success, the four fixtures on this list in which they attempted the most shots they all lost, but it is an indicator of threat. Back then, that was a very limited U.S. team, many of whom were not even attached to professional clubs, taking on eventual winners Brazil.

This summer was meant to be different. Huge money was spent to recruit Pochettino, while this USMNT squad has players plying their trade at the highest level in the Premier League and the Champions League. Yes, Belgium also boast plenty of top-class operators too, but the gulf between the two teams should not be as gigantic as it was on Monday evening in the Pacific Northwest.

In the end, the co-hosts slummped out following one of their worst World Cup results of all-time.

United States' biggest World Cup defeats

Year and round City Result 1934 round of 16 Rome 7-1 vs. Italy. 1930 semi-final Montevideo 6-1 vs. Argentina. 1990 Group A Florence 5-1 vs. Czechoslovakia. 1950 Group 2 Recife 5-2 vs. Chile. 2026 round of 16 Seattle 4-1 vs. Belgium. 2006 Group E Gelsenkirchen 3-0 vs. Czech Republic

This was just the sixth time the USMNT has lost a World Cup match by three clear goals. Two of these came in the 1930s, also doing so in 1950 and 1990, thereby meaning this is just their second heavy defeat across their last 34 World Cup matches, previously demolished 3-0 by Czech Republic at Arena AufSchalke two decades ago. Meantime, this was the first time they've shipped four since Bob Gansler's team were demolished by Czechoslovakia in Florence 36 years ago.

So, in short, a disastrous night for the program, after 48 hours of chaos relating to Folarin Balogun's availability, political interference and all the rest of it. On the field, this summer was supposed to be a culmination, enjoying all the benefits that come with being a host nation. In the end, this is a fourth successive World Cup campaign that has ended in the round of 16; we're approaching Mexico "quinto partido" territory. U.S. fans can accept losing, in a vacuum there is no shame in being eliminated by Belgium. However, to crash out in such meek fashion will sting for many years to come.

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