World Cup Group G standings and scenarios: What Egypt, Iran, Belgium & New Zealand need to advance to knockouts

Each team faces a decisive final match on Friday, June 26, with different requirements to secure their spot in the next round.

Three of four Group G matches have ended in draws, keeping all four teams in contention for knockout stage advancement.

Group G looked like one of the toughest to call when the World Cup draw was conducted in December, and this has proved to be the case. Three of the four matches have ended in draws, meaning all four sides could still reach the knockout stages ahead of the final set of fixtures.

So, we'll take you through all the permutations — and there are plenty of them to get through!

Group G standings

What's next for Egypt: Knockout round scenarios

June 21, 2026; Vancouver, Canada; Egypt's Mahmoud Trezeguet celebrates scoring their third goal with Mohamed Salah. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images | Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Iran on Friday, June 26, Seattle

The only side in Group G to have managed a victory so far are Egypt, and what a historic one it was. This is the Pharaohs' fourth World Cup appearance, failing to win any of their first eight matches at the tournament, but Sunday proved to be ninth time lucky. The seven-time AFCON champions fought back from a goal down to beat New Zealand 3-1 in Vancouver; Mostafa Ziko, talisman Mohamed Salah and Trézéguet were all on target during the second half. Having held Belgium to a credible 1-1 draw in their opener, Hossam Hassan's team are top of this group, well placed to progress.

Egypt will be guaranteed to reach the World Cup knockout stages for the very first time if they are able to claim a point in Seattle on Friday. A point may also be enough to rubber-stamp the top spot, although only a win does that for certain.

What's next for Iran: Knockout round scenarios

June 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, U.S.; Iran's Ali Alipour and Iran's Arya Yousefi applaud their fans after the match. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Egypt on Friday, June 26, Seattle

Just like their opponents at Lumen Field, Iran are aiming to reach the World Cup knockout phase for the very first time. Considering everything Amir Ghalenoei and his players have had to face this summer, this would be some achievement. So far, Team Melli have drawn both matches, most recently holding their own against Belgium in a goalless stalemate at SoFi on Sunday.

Before that, they twice came from behind to earn a share of the spoils against New Zealand, with Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi on target in Los Angeles. A third successive draw should see Iran progress, even if they did end up in third place. However, a victory would guarantee a top two finish, potentially even seeing them top the group, so there is still so much to play for.

What's next for Belgium: Knockout round scenarios

June 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, U.S.; Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates their first goal, an own goal scored by Egypt's Mohamed Hany. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. New Zealand on Friday, June 26, Vancouver

Belgium were expected by most to cruise to the top spot in this group, but that certainly has not been the case. Rudi Garcia's side required an own goal, one forced by Romelu Lukaku, to salvage a draw with Egypt in Seattle. Then, at the weekend, the Red Devils were very uninspiring during a goalless stalemate against Iran. They very rarely looked like scoring, with Nathan Ngoy's red card midway through the second half ending their hopes of finding a winner.

So now, Belgium is on the brink of of back-to-back World Cup group stage eliminations. Their easiest fixture (on paper at least) is saved for last, but the Red Devils will need to improve their performance level to stick around in North America for much longer. Only a victory will guarantee that Belgium are moving on; a draw may be enough, but they surely cannot afford to leave it to chance.

What's next for New Zealand: Knockout round scenarios

June 21, 2026; Vancouver, Canada; New Zealand's Finn Surman celebrates scoring their first goal. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images | Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Belgium on Friday, June 26, Vancouver

This is just New Zealand's third World Cup appearance, after '82 and 2010, and their wait for a first win at the tournament goes on. Now would be quite the time to change that. The All Whites twice led through Elijah Just against Iran 11 nights ago but were only able to draw 2-2. Then, on Sunday night, despite taking the lead through Finn Surman's towering header, a trio of second-half goals saw Darren Bazeley's team defeated 3-1 by Egypt in Vancouver.

Thus, New Zealand are the only side in Group G who require a victory to stand any chance of appearing in the knockout phase. Anything less and they're out. Well, their last win over European opposition came against Serbia in a friendly 16 years ago, so it seems unlikely that the All Whites will win against Belgium at BC Place. However, based on what the Red Devils have produced so far, you never know.