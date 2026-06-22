World Cup predictions for June 22: Wins for Argentina and France, a Senegal vs. Norway goal-fest

When last we saw these eight teams six days ago, the stars really came out to play, so will it be more of the same on Monday? In the day's earlier kick offs, both Argentina and France should cruise to victories, thereby rubber stamping their respective spots in the knockout stages.

In the meantime, we're forecasting a goal-fest when Norway and Senegal clash in New Jersey before, to conclude the action, Algeria should have too much quality for debutants Jordan in the Bay Area. There is plenty to look out for, so check out our guide featuring kick off times, TV info, preview and predictions for all four matches.

World Cup games and predictions for Monday, June 22

Match Prediction Time TV Argentina vs. Austria Argentina win 1 p.m. ET FOX France vs. Iraq France win 5 p.m. ET FOX Norway vs.Senegal Draw 8 p.m. ET FOX Jordan vs. Algeria Algeria win 11 p.m. ET FOX & FS1

Argentina vs. Austria

Argentina's Lionel Messi Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Prediction: Argentina 2-0 Austria; Lionel Messi to score and Austria 3+ cards

Argentina 2-0 Austria; Lionel Messi to score and Austria 3+ cards Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

After starting their World Cup campaign in style last Tuesday night, will Argentina pick up three more points in Texas? The opening night clash with Algeria in Kansas City was an historic occasion for Lionel Messi, scoring a first-ever World Cup hat-trick, doing so in some style too. He also matched Mirosłav Klose's all-time record of 16 World Cup goals, so one more here would surpass it. As a whole, Lionel Scaloni's side were very impressive in Missouri, so will they win again at Jerry World?

This though is likely to be la Albiceleste's toughest test of the group stages. Austria, back at the World Cup for the first time since '98, made a winning start against Jordan in Santa Clara. Romano Schmid scored a stunner, before Marko Arnautović converted a late penalty. Thus, Ralf Rangnick's team need just one more point to be sure of progression to the knockout stages, but it's unlikely to come here, with Argentina firm favourites for victory in Arlington.

France vs. Iraq

France defender William Saliba (17) Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Prediction: France 3-0 Iraq; Kylian Mbappé 2+ goals and Michael Olise 2+ shots on target.

France 3-0 Iraq; Kylian Mbappé 2+ goals and Michael Olise 2+ shots on target. Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

France too sent out a statement of intent to commence their World Cup campaign, with many forecasting that they'll bang in the goals in Pennsylvania. Tuesday's clash with Senegal was a slow burn, but Kylian Mbappé's second half brace, with Bradley Barcola in-between, saw les Bleus prevail 3-1 in New Jersey. Didier Deschamps' side are aiming to reach three successive World Cup Finals, already in a strong position to top Group I, with an emphatic France victory forecast in Philly.

As for Iraq, they played 21 qualifiers, spread across 866 days, to reach a first World Cup in 40 years, but have been rewarded by landing in a group of death. Against Norway, the Lions of Mesopotamia did get their moment; Aymen Hussein scoring just their second-ever World Cup goal, a first half equalizer. Nevertheless, Graham Arnold's team were still easily beaten 4-1 by Norway in Foxborough. Iraq were always likely to struggle to compete in this group of death, hence why France are expected to score plenty at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday evening.

Norway vs. Senegal

June 16, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S.; Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Prediction: Norway 2-2 Senegal; Erling Håland to score and Nicolas Jackson 3+ shots.

Norway 2-2 Senegal; Erling Håland to score and Nicolas Jackson 3+ shots. Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

Elsewhere in Group I, these clash is key, as it'll likely determine who will progress alongside France. Back at the World Cup after 28 years away, Norway marked their return by demolishing Iraq 4-1 at Gillette Stadium. Erling Braut Håland on target twice in the first half, before goals from substitutes Leo Østigård and Kristian Thorstvedt made the points secure late on. Thus, just a point here would see Ståle Solbakken's side reach the knockout stages, while a victory would rank among Norway's most famous at a World Cups ever.

Senegal, in the meantime, really need to pick up something in East Rutherford. Pape Thiaw's team were competitive against France on opening night, the better side in the first half, but were ultimately beaten 3-1 at MetLife. The Lions of Téranga do have the insurance of their third fixture being against Iraq, but defeat here would leave their last 32 hopes hanging in the balance. Norway's last 12 competitive fixtures have produced a ridiculous 63 goals, meaning one is scored every 17 minutes. Senegal boast plenty of attacking talent too, so these two should serve up something of a goal fest.

Jordan vs. Algeria

June 16, 2026; Santa Clara, California, U.S.; Jordan's Ali Olwan celebrates scoring their first goal. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Prediction: Jordan 0-2 Algeria; Riyāḍ Maḥrez 3+ shots and both teams 1+ card

Jordan 0-2 Algeria; Riyāḍ Maḥrez 3+ shots and both teams 1+ card Watchability rating: 1/5 (You must be a seriously committed fan)

Lastly, this late kick off from the San Francisco Bay Area is one for the purists, but is a vitally important clash for both teams involved. Jordan is making their World Cup debut this summer, marking their first match with a first goal, scored by Ali Olwan against Austria, a famous moment, despite the fact they were beaten 3-1. Considering that Jamal Sellami's side will conclude the group stages against Argentina, if Jordan have any hope of going through, this is surely must win.

Algeria is back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014, which was the first time they'd got through to the knockout stages in four attempts. If the Fennecs are going to repeat that feat, this is surely the game they're targeting for three points. Vladimir Petković's team were demolished 3-0 by Argentina in Kansas City, which is somewhat to be expected, but they do need to bounce back. Here, Algeria should have too much quality for Jordan at Levi's Stadium on Monday night.

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