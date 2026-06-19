World Cup predictions for June 19: USMNT to continue perfect start and Morocco to beat Scotland

The World Cup action keep coming thick and fast, with the second set of fixtures in Groups C and D taking center stage on Friday. The United States will fancy their chances of making it two wins out of two against Australia in Seattle, even if the Socceroos were equally impressive in their own opener.

Elsewhere in that group, neither Türkiye nor Paraguay looked up to much on matchday one, so both are desperate to get off the mark in the Bay Area. Earlier on, Brazil are likely to swat Haiti aside, while Scotland's clash with Morocco will be intriguing; the North African team kick off as favourites.

So, here is out complete guide to Friday at the World Cup, featuring TV info, kick off times, previews and predictions.

World Cup games and predictions for Friday, June 19

Match Prediction Time TV USA vs. Australia USA win 3 p.m. ET FOX Scotland vs. Morocco Morocco win 6 p.m. ET FOX Brazil vs. Haiti Brazil win 8:30 p.m. ET FOX Türkiye vs. Paraguay Türkiye win 11 p.m. ET FOX & FS1

Christian Pulisic of the U.S. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

United States vs. Australia

Prediction: USA 2-1 Australia; Folarin Balogun to score and 4+ cards

USA 2-1 Australia; Folarin Balogun to score and 4+ cards Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

These two sides both enjoyed dream starts to their World Cup campaigns, so can either make it two wins out of two at Lumen Field? The United States celebrated an historic victory on opening night, scoring four in a World Cup game for the very first time, racing into a 3-0 lead by the interval. Folarin Balogun scored twice against Paraguay, but Christian Pulisic was the star of the show, making it a concern that he is an injury doubt. Nevertheless, backed by a raucous crowd, can the U.S. win again?

Australia meantime were supposed to be the group's whipping boys, but they've ripped up the script. Tony Popovic's team sprung a massive surprise in Vancouver, beating Türkiye 2-0, thanks to counter-attacking goals from Nestory Irankunda and then Connor Metcalfe. The Socceroos defended deeply and compactly, set to adopt a similar tactical blueprint both here and going forward. Chances will be at a premium in the Pacific Northwest, but we're backing USA for a narrow win.

Morocco's Ismael Saibari | Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Scotland vs. Morocco

Prediction: Scotland 0-2 Morocco; Ben Gannon-Doak 4+ attempted dribbles and Ayyoub Bouaddi 7+ ground duels won

Scotland 0-2 Morocco; Ben Gannon-Doak 4+ attempted dribbles and Ayyoub Bouaddi 7+ ground duels won Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

After ending their very long wait for a World Cup win, the difficultly level will now exponentially increase for Scotland. Six nights ago, the Tartan Army had a World Cup victory to celebrate for the first time in 36 years. John McGinn was the only scorer as Steve Clarke's side battled to a 1-0 victory over Haiti. So now, Scotland require one more point to be sure of reaching the knockout stages at a major tournament for the first time ever. However, securing it will be easier said than done.

Their opponents in Foxborough are Morocco, who impressed all onlookers last Saturday. The Atlas Lions held Brazil to a 1-1 draw, taking the lead through Ismael Saibari's smart finish, probably the better team throughout. This though should not be a surprise. Morocco reached the semi-finals four years ago, as well as the final at AFCON earlier this year, so most expect Mohamed Ouahbi's team to be in America for the long haul. Thus, Morocco have to be favourites for victory at Gillette Stadium.

Brazil's Vinicius Junior | Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Brazil vs. Haiti

Prediction: Brazil 3-0 Haiti; Vinícius Júnior to score and Raphinha 3+ shots

Brazil 3-0 Haiti; Vinícius Júnior to score and Raphinha 3+ shots Watchability rating: 2/5 (Maybe give this game a miss)

Elsewhere in Group C, Brazil are under pressure to respond. As already mentioned, he Seleção was not impressive during their opener against Morocco, with Vinícius Júnior's thunderous equaliser ensuring they picked up a point at MetLife. However, Carlo Ancelotti's team looked incohesive and he clearly does not know what he best team is, making a double half time substitution in New Jersey. Thus, the five-times world champions must show better in Philadelphia on Friday night.

Haiti meantime were supposed to be Group C's minnows, but there were signs that they can be somewhat competitive. The Grenadiers was beaten by Scotland, but it was only 1-0, with Sébastien Migné's side having more shots and completing more passes; Frantzdy Pierrot squandering a golden late chance to equaliser. A decade ago at Copa América Centenario, Brazil annihilated Haiti 7-1 and, while another emphatic scoreline feels unlikely, the Seleção should cuirse to three points.

Turkiye defender Abdulkerim Bardakcı | Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Türkiye vs. Paraguay

Prediction: Türkiye 2-1 Paraguay; Arda Güler to score and Hakan Çalhanoğlu 85+ completed passes

Türkiye 2-1 Paraguay; Arda Güler to score and Hakan Çalhanoğlu 85+ completed passes Watchability rating: 2/5 (Maybe give this game a miss)

In many ways, the most consequential fixture of the day has been saved for last. These two teams lost their World Cup openers, meaning it is borderline do or die for both at Levi's Stadium. Türkiye, as always seems to be the case, were widely tipped to be pre-tournament dark horse, having reached the quarter-finals at the most-recent Euros. However, Vincenzo Montella's team was frankly terrible during a 2-0 defeat against Australia in Vancouver. The Crescent-Stars could still be playing now, and would not have scored. So, will their stars belatedly arrive at the party?

Paraguay was were blown away by the United States in California, 3-0 down by the time substitute Maurício scored a second half consolation. That was only los Guaraníes' 11th World Cup defeat across 28 matches, conceding 4+ for the first time in 68 years. If Gustavo Alfaro's team continue to play like that, la Albirroja will endure a first pointless World Cup campaign. As noted, neither were good on matchday one, but Türkiye's quality should see them win in the San Francisco Bay Area.

More World Cup news and analysis: