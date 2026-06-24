WNBA games today: Will the Sky losing streak continue?

The night's marquee game pits the league's top interior defense against a star big who will need to find new ways to score to keep her team competitive.

One team is coming off one of the most embarrassing losses of the season and faces a must-win situation to avoid deeper concerns.

After last night's WNBA schedule featured just one game — a Commissioner's Cup final preview that saw the Liberty beat the Aces 87-76, a surprising win for a Liberty team that had looked shaky over the past week — the league is back with a loaded slate on Wednesday, with four games on the docket.

From the Mystics getting a real shot to show they've turned a corner to the Valkyries hosting the Dream in a game that could wind up as a first-round preview, Wednesday night has it all.

WNBA games for Wednesday, June 24

MATCHUP TIME CHANNEL Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever 7:30 p.m. ET USA Network Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics 7:30 p.m. ET League Pass Portland Fire at Chicago Sky 8:00 p.m. ET League Pass Atlanta Dream at Golden State Valkyries 10:00 p.m. ET USA Network

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Honestly, this game probably has the least intrigue of the entire slate, simply because we saw these teams meet on Monday and it wasn't really close, as Indiana won 86-77. Now, the Fever are at home for this second meeting, which should give them even more of an advantage.

That's not to say there aren't reasons to tune in, though. The primary one is that you have Alyssa Thomas and Caitlin Clark on the same basketball court. That's two of the best playmakers in the league, and while both players have notable flaws — Thomas can't shoot and Clark can't stop shooting from way, way too deep — it's still a treat to watch both of them as passers and scorers.

Phoenix managed to slow down Aliyah Boston last time out, holding her to a 2-for-9 shooting night. Will that happen again, or can Boston assert herself on the inside against this Phoenix team? As for the Mercury side, an upset will be tough, because the team needs someone other than Thomas or Kahleah Copper to step up, which has been an issue all season long.

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics

Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Mystics are up to eighth in the WNBA standings after a three-game winning streak, with the team defeating some really good teams in that span, including a huge upset of the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

Now, the Mystics get a chance to do it again. One win over one of the league's best teams could be a fluke; beating that team a second time in the same week? That would really tell us that Washington should be taken seriously.

The last game revealed an issue that's been simmering under the surface for a while with the Lynx, which is the team's lack of bench depth. Non-starters scored just seven points in the loss, and that, combined with a 5-for-15 shooting night from Courtney Williams, put the Lynx in a hole, and the Mystics took advantage. But Washington has its own depth concerns, as well as the fact that two of its five lineup spots are capable of doing nothing on offense on any given night. Should be interesting to see how these teams adjust.

Portland Fire at Chicago Sky

Portland Fire guard Carla Leite | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky have lost six games in a row. That includes what might be the most embarrassing loss of 2026: a 92-63 beatdown at the hands of the Connecticut Sun, the team with the worst record in the league.

That one was just an awful showing from both the offense and defense. Skylar Diggins was 0-for-7 from the floor. Azura Stevens was 3-for-12. Sydney Taylor was 2-for-12. I could go on, but the Sky just couldn't buy a shot.

Now, they play host to Portland. The Fire have been a bit uneven this season, and their advanced numbers are concerning.

Stat League Rank Offensive Rating 12th Defensive Rating 13th Net Rating 14th

On a bad night, the Fire look completely overmatched. On a good night, they eke out a close win. This is the perfect spot for Chicago to get things moving the right direction again. And if the Sky can't win this one? IDK, it might be time to blow it up. Is there a trade market for Diggins?

Atlanta Dream at Golden State Valkyries

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

If you're looking for what's likely to be the best basketball game of the night, look no farther than the Dream vs Valkyries game, which is the only game of the night between teams with double-digit wins.

Golden State has cooled off a bit after a hot start, falling to seventh in the standings, while the Dream are up to second. So on paper, Atlanta should win this one, right?

Right, but it's going to come down to whether the Dream can score inside. Golden State has the best interior defense in the WNBA this season, allowing opponents to shoot just 55.7 percent in the restricted area. Can Angel Reese score against a defense this good? That's the big question.

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