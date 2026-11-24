It's clear that Paige Bueckers is not only the future of women's basketball, but specifically the future of Dallas Wings basketball. Through her sophomore year in the WNBA, she averaged 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. She led the Wings to their first postseason appearance since 2023. Despite losing to the Golden State Valkyries in a three-game first-round series, the Wings have plenty to look forward to.

While the Wings are, rightfully so, leaning fully into their new star in Bueckers, other cornerstones are also lifting them. Guard Azzi Fudd was having a promising rookie season before having to undergo a season-ending knee surgery. Arike Ogunbowale has been a topic of conversation in Dallas for the past several years. Critics questioned how she and Bueckers would work together in the backcourt. However, Ogunbowale is still under contract with the Wings for one more season — and they likely won't explore trade options. And while having one of her lowest-performing seasons in many years, she caught a spark in the playoffs with a 45-point game.

Besides those three, Aziaha James is the only other guard currently under contract in Dallas. So, I'd expect them to target another backup guard, either in the WNBA Draft or free agency. Additionally, Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard are the only bigs under contract. Smith's future with the Wings is up for debate — trading her to free up some cap space is not off the table.

With all of that being said, here are three free agents that the Dallas Wings should try to snag in free agency.

1. Awak Kuier, Forward

Awak Kuier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's start with one that should be their top priority. Awak Kuier spent 2026 with the Wings; she averaged 6.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. While Shepard and Smith both missed time due to injuries, at 6-foot-6, Kuier stepped up as a promising addition in size on the court. Good news for Dallas is that Kuier is a restricted free agent, meaning they can match any offer sheet. This young roster is a perfect place for her to continue growing and dominating the paint.

2. Napheesa Collier, Forward

Napheesa Collier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Napheesa Collier is in the top three of unrestricted free agents this offseason. While it could seem like a stretch to get her out of Minnesota, it honestly might not be. She and Paige Bueckers are already good friends, and maybe the idea of creating something special on the court is enticing. However, this would likely require a trade or two — but frankly, if it means bringing in a player of Phee's caliber, Dallas might be more willing to trade someone like Smith or Shepard.

Collier would bring her two-way play that could fit in perfectly with Dallas' heavy backcourt. Her defensive efforts won her Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 and despite playing only 16 games last season, she shot 44 percent from the 3-point line — the highest of her career. Her offensive paint presence would also draw plenty of attention away from the Wings' guards.

3. DiJonai Carrington, Guard

DiJonai Carrington | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DiJonai Carrington spent a good portion of the 2025 season in Dallas, where she started 13 of 20 games and averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. She's one of the best defenders in the league and would make a great veteran addition to the Wings' guard room, which could use a bit more depth on that side of the ball — even if she were coming off the bench. Could the fact that the Wings traded her a couple of years ago turn her away? Maybe, but if not, bringing her talents back to Dallas could have huge implications for this version of the team.