Aces vs. Valkyries player stats, box score and play-by-play for Game 3

A'ja Wilson is officially a five-time WNBA MVP, the first player in league history to achieve that honor. She's also now one game away from seeing her season end and the Aces dynasty potentially dismantled around her. Wilson has put up 24 points in each of the first two games of this series, but she's shooting just 46 percent, has as many assists (2) as turnovers (2), and has only put together 11 total rebounds and 3 stocks. She's been good but not u- to her own lofty standards.

Wilson hasn't had much help either. Jewell Loyd has been injured and missed both games against Golden State. Jackie Young is just 6-of-22 from the field across both games, and Chelsea Gray hasn't been good enough to make up the difference. The Aces' lack of depth is being exposed by perhaps the deepest team in the league and if Wilson and company can't find an answer tonight, they'll have the entire offseason to think it over.

Gabby Williams has led the Valkyries in both wins, scoring 45 points across the first two games. But it's been a team effort with seven different players scoring at least 10 points in the series so far, and that doesn't even include Janelle Salaün, the Sixth Player of the Year, who has been uncharacteristically quiet. Right now, the Valkyies look like the best team in the postseason and they'll have a chance to prove it again tonight.

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