Lynx, Aces, Fever and more WNBA teams who need a deep playoff run to keep their stars

The 2026 WNBA offseason was a wild one full of player movement. 2027 won't be quite as chaotic, but that doesn't mean there won't be some very big names hitting free agency, and some of those names are crucial pieces on current contenders.

That makes this postseason pretty important. An early exit could lead to one or more big names deciding to test free agency, while a deep run could convince those same players to re-sign for another title shot.

Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Top 2027 free agents: Napheesa Collier

This is the biggest name available this offseason, and it's also probably the name that is least likely to be on the move. There's no way that Napheesa Collier leaves the Minnesota Lynx...right?

I mean, probably right, though I do think there's one thing to consider here: Collier was a free agent this past offseason and only re-signed for one year with the team. There's something that's at least a little curious about that, right?

The problem is that it's really, really tough to see a landing spot for Collier that works and that increases her likelihood of winning a title. There's Vegas, and there's Golden State, and...that's about it. Anywhere else is a downgrade from Minnesota. It's possible that a shock first-round exit against Dallas or Washington prompts Collier to test free agency, but it's not the outcome I'd be expecting.

Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Top 2027 free agents: Jackie Young, NaLyssa Smith

While two players are listed above, the fact that NaLyssa Smith is out for the rest of the year means that we're really just discussing Jackie Young here. Could the former No. 1 overall pick potentially leave the Las Vegas Aces?

It seems unlikely, largely because Kelsey Plum's departure in 2025 made it clear that the Aces needed to do whatever they could to retain Young, especially with Chelsea Gray not getting any younger. Yes, A'ja Wilson is the best and most important player on this team, but Young isn't too far behind in importance.

But weirder things have happened. Plum wanted a chance to be a team's best player and got that chance; what's to say that Young won't want the same thing, especially considering she's won rings already with Vegas? Again, unlikely, but you can never really count something out until the contract is signed.

Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Top 2027 free agents: Kelsey Mitchell, Sophie Cunningham

If we're looking for the likeliest place where a change occurs, we have to look at the Indiana Fever, right? The backcourt duo of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell is arguably the best offensive duo in the league, and the two both bring really intriguing playmaking to the floor that makes Indiana a nightmare to defend on that end. At the same time, the Fever defense is...not great, with the team ranking 12th in scoring defense, allowing 91 points per game.

Mitchell hits free agency after this season and if the Fever struggle in the postseason and those struggles come about because of the defense, it might be time to explore a change in direction. Letting Mitchell walk for nothing seems like a bad move, and it would, indeed, significantly lower the 2027 expectations for the franchise, but the team could get to work building a stronger defensive framework around Clark.

Ultimately, I think the Fever will want Mitchell back because they won't want to go into any kind of rebuild when they have Clark and Aliyah Boston on the roster, but there's also the other possibility: that Mitchell, who has spent nine seasons with the Fever, opts to look for success elsewhere. Her scoring prowess would be highly sought after by teams around the WNBA.

Golden State Valkyries

Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Top 2027 free agents: Kayla Thornton, Tiffany Hayes

Kayla Thornton and Tiffany Hayes might not be the huge names that the previously mentioned players are, but both — especially Thornton, but still both — are crucial parts of this Golden State Valkyries team.

Thornton's importance on both ends of the floor has been pretty crucial when it comes to the Valkyries playing the way they want to play, especially defensively. Pairing her and Gabby Williams at the forward spots is a luxury that's pushed Golden State to the top of the league. It's hard to really imagine Thornton wanting to leave Golden State, and it's even harder to imagine the Valkyries don't bring her back unless a situation presents itself to bring in multiple All-Star-caliber players in free agency, leading to the money for Thornton not being there.

It's much easier to imagine Hayes leaving. She's already retired from the WNBA once and the 36-year-old guard is averaging the fewest minutes of her career. If she still has something left in the tank as a bench scorer, she may need to look elsewhere if the Valkyries have an early playoff exit, because the team will likely be in the market for more consistent scoring depth.