The Indiana Fever have found some magic with the trio of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. It feels like the team just needs a few better ancillary pieces than it currently has and suddenly we'd see the Fever as a real contender. There's one small problem, though: Mitchell is a free agent this offseason, and she's going to have a number of suitors.

While Mitchell leaving Indiana isn't a death sentence for the franchise in the longterm since it still has a pair of young stars, it would basically force a mini-rebuild that takes the team out of 2027 and, perhaps, 2028 contention. Bringing Mitchell back is incredibly important if the Fever want to avoid taking a big step back.

Why Kelsey Mitchell is vital to this Indiana Fever team

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Indiana Fever had the best offensive backcourt in the WNBA last season, with both Mitchell and Clark ranking in the top three in points per game. The only other set of teammates to even finish in the top 10 in that stat were A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young. It's clear just how much the team relied on the two of them, and it's a big part of why the Fever led the league in points per game, averaging 96.0 per contest. That wasn't just the best mark in the league; it was also the highest mark in WNBA history, beating the previous record of 93.9 points per game by the 2010 Phoenix Mercury.

Sure, the defense was in the bottom half of the league, but the Clark-Mitchell pairing produced what was arguably the best offense in league history. That's a huge advantage for a team to have, even if it means that defensively, your team is a bit of a turnstile most of the time. Defense wins championships (I mean, look what we just saw from Golden State), but also the team that scores the most points wins the game.



There's only one player out there on the market who the Fever could replace Mitchell with without making the team worse: Napheesa Collier, who would improve the defense and has a track record as one of the league's best forwards. If Indiana signed her, it could add a point guard with some good passing chops and would be a better team. In any other scenario, though, Mitchell walking means this team is significantly worse on offense and likely wouldn't really improve much on defense. Sure, you can sign Kelsey Plum in free agency, but Plum doesn't quite have Mitchell's ball skills, so the offense takes a hit and the defense would be just as bad.

If the Fever don't want to have a complete retool here and instead want to use free agency and the draft to round the roster out, bringing Mitchell back is huge, and that's without getting to the idea that she's more important to the team's success than Clark is. Indiana had a +14.1 net rating with Mitchell on the floor and Clark off this season. Flip that around and you get a -0.1 net rating in Clark's Mitchell-less minutes. There's a real chance that without Mitchell, this team bottoms out, missing the playoffs in 2027 and forcing the team to rethink how to build a team around Clark. Getting her back in a Fever uniform is the No. 1 goal of this Indiana offseason.