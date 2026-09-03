The 5 best possible WNBA first-round matchups that are still in play

What better way to spend the FIBA World Cup break than to theorize about all the possibilities that could come our way when WNBA play returns? The first round of the playoffs kicks off in just a few short weeks on Sunday, September 27.

We already know who all eight playoff teams are, but seeding is still up in the air. There are some blockbuster-type matchups in play that will likely leave us questioning why the first round of the WNBA postseason is still only a best-of-three series. Here are five possible playoff matchups that we know fans are hoping for — starting with a couple that will happen if the standings stay the same.

Possible matchups if things stay the same:

(2) Golden State Valkyries vs. (7) Washington Mystics

Regular-season series: (2-1, Valkyries)

Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both squads' defensive ratings rank in the league's top three. In their three regular-season matchups, only one resulted in a team reaching the 90-point threshold. It's safe to say that if we get this matchup, it'll be a defensive one. When the defenses match up well, it'll be all about who can get things going offensively. The Mystics win this game in the paint, pulling down boards and relying heavily on Shakira Austin. The Valkyries can put the nail in Washington's coffin with their 3-point shooting.

(4) Atlanta Dream vs. (7) Indiana Fever

Regular-season series: (2-2)

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These two teams have four of the greatest guards in the league — that in itself could make this series the one you cancel all your plans to watch. Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark are the top-producing duo in the WNBA, but Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard aren't too far behind. The four of them combine for an average of 11.1 made 3-pointers per game.

The Dream have won the points in the paint battle in each of their four regular-season matchups with the Fever this season. Angel Reese has been on a rebounding tear recently. Plus, their frontcourt just got a bit scarier with the addition of DeWanna Bonner. However, with clutch performances from Clark and Mitchell, the Fever are hard to beat. Their latest battle ended in an overtime thriller — if that doesn't get you excited for a playoff series, maybe the fact that the Fever upset the Dream during the 2025 WNBA playoffs, sending them home in the first round, will. It's possible Atlanta is looking for a bit of revenge.

Possible matchups if standings switch-up:

(1) Minnesota Lynx vs. (8) Washington Mystics

Regular-season series: (2-1, Lynx)

Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If a team were to knock the Minnesota Lynx out in the first round of the playoffs, I wouldn't be too shocked if it were this pesky, young Mystics squad. For this matchup to happen, Minnesota would need to fend off the Valkyries stealing the No. 1 seed, and Washington would have to fall a bit. But it'd be entertaining if it does happen.

Each of their regular-season meetings ended with a 10-point or less deficit for the losing team. The key to Washington staying in this potential series will be whether their offense can keep up. Their defense can be vicious, but sometimes their production can lag. Sonia Citron would need to have big games in her first postseason appearance. She'd be going head-to-head with her former Notre Dame teammate, rookie Olivia Miles, in this series. And I have a feeling we'll be seeing an even more electric version of Miles in the playoffs.

(3) Atlanta Dream vs. (6) Dallas Wings

Regular-season series: (3-0, Dream)

Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the regular-season series record between these two doesn't seem too exciting, I think this playoff matchup would be electric. The latest meeting between Dallas and Atlanta ended in an 82-81 victory for the Dream. The Wings were able to slow down Rhyne Howard, who only recorded 9 points. It would be crucial that they do the same in this series. The loss of Azzi Fudd, who had 20 points against Atlanta in their recent meeting, will be apparent in any playoff series for the Wings — but especially if the Wings face a team with such a strong guard duo like Atlanta. Paige Bueckers would likely be the player to watch in this series. We've yet to see her in the WNBA playoffs, but her clutchness could turn up to a whole new level.

Additionally, for this matchup to happen, the Wings would have to rise in the standings. They struggled coming out of the All-Star break. If the opposite can happen after this hiatus, they could head into the playoffs with a higher seed and more confidence. We've seen bigs Alanna Smith and Awak Kuier's confidence grow over the past few games. Their presence could be the game-changer for Dallas in the playoffs — especially against a Dream squad with Reese in the paint.

(4) Las Vegas Aces vs. (5) Indiana Fever

Regular-season series: (2-1, Fever)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've seen this film before. Last year, the regular-season series between these two squads ended with a 2-1 record in favor of the Fever. They then met in the second round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs, when the Aces won Game 5, sending Indiana home. The Fever could very well be looking for some revenge here — they also have Caitlin Clark back, who was out of the playoffs last season due to injury.

But let's be honest, the Aces are a different breed in the playoffs. No one loves winning a ring more than A'ja Wilson and this dominant Las Vegas squad. Between the history and the elite guard play of Clark, Mitchell, Chelsea Gray, and Jackie Young, plus anyone trying to stop Wilson in the paint, this first-round matchup would feed families.