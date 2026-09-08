These 5 WNBA players could use their FIBA World Cup experience as a playoff launching pad

With the group phase of the 2026 FIBA World Cup finished, all the stakes have risen as teams enter the knockout rounds. It's no secret that a lot of the talent at this year's tournament has come from the WNBA. With the league nearing the end of the regular season, the players who have traveled to Berlin are in peak form to guide their countries to a final.

Some of these players have another beast to tackle when they head back to the States: the WNBA playoffs. The World Cup has provided the perfect opportunity for players who hope to help their club team win a ring in just a few weeks — especially some who haven't had any 'win or go home' experience since college. Here's a list of five WNBA players who can use this time as a launching pad for what's to come.

1. Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces (USA)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackie Young was the best player for Team USA through their first three games. She is averaging 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. In Team USA's nail-biter of a win against Italy, Young shot 4-of-6 from the field — making her the only player to drain more than two baskets. She ultimately won Player of the Game against Italy. She's also the only USA player to score in double figures in all three group-phase matchups.

As usual, back in the WNBA, Young's Las Vegas Aces are favorites to win it all. Young likely knows she's a key part of that equation. Getting a little extra confidence in Berlin could be exactly what she needs before heading into the WNBA playoffs.

2. Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings (USA)

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paige Bueckers is one of the players heading into her first WNBA postseason in just a few short weeks. This FIBA tournament is her first real 'knockout' tournament since she won the 2025 NCAA National Championship with UConn. Bueckers is used to being a clutch playmaker on nearly every team she's been on — she took that energy to Berlin. She immediately made the most of coming off the bench in Team USA's first matchup. She put up 14 points, 4 assists and 2 steals, shooting 66.7 percent from the field against China. Bueckers' defense has been something to watch at the World Cup, as well. She currently leads Team USA in blocks with 1.3 per game.

When she gets back to the States, Bueckers will be expected to be a star for Dallas as they head into the postseason. Of course, her confidence rising in Berlin is one thing, but there's also something to be said about the leaders she's around. She'll spend the next couple of weeks competing alongside some of the WNBA's best leaders, like Breanna Stewart, Chelsea Gray, and Napheesa Collier.

3. Leonie Fiebich, New York Liberty (Germany)

New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leonie Fiebich spent a lot of this WNBA season on the sidelines. After returning to health, she played only three games for the New York Liberty before the FIBA break. She averaged 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists through those three appearances. While competing with Germany at the World Cup, she's averaging 8.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

There's no doubt that the Liberty will be looking for some production out of Fiebich as they head into the playoffs. With Satou Sabally officially out for the rest of the season, Fiebich's return to the court could be a game changer for New York. Even if she's not scoring in double figures every game, she's incredibly valuable in other ways. For example, against Japan, Fiebich recorded 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals. This extra time on the basketball court is great for her before returning to intense WNBA play.

4. Dorka Juhász, Minnesota Lynx (Hungary)

Minnesota Lynx forward Dorka Juhasz | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Dorka Juhász plays a massive role for her country. She averages only about 14.4 minutes on the court in the WNBA, but Hungary relies heavily on her dominance, as they haven't had any success at the World Cup in nearly 30 years. In their second group-phase matchup, against Nigeria, Juhász recorded 19 points, 16 rebounds and 2 steals — leading Hungary to its first FIBA World Cup win since 1998. In the next matchup, she put up 22 points and 11 rebounds, draining 2-of-2 from beyond the arc.

Juhász returned to the WNBA court back in July after a long battle with an injury. She offers her strong rebounding and defensive abilities for the Minnesota Lynx off the bench, as well as her ability to get hot from the 3-point line. The Lynx are favorites to win it all this season, but could use some more production from the bench. Perhaps this high of playing so well for her country can help Juhász's confidence before Minnesota embarks on the road to a ring.

5. Gabby Williams, Golden State Valkyries (France)

Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gabby Williams has been pretty unbelievable through her first three games in Berlin. She leads the entire tournament in points, averaging 18.7 per game, and has led Team France to three blowout wins. She's shooting a whopping 55.0 percent from beyond the arc. There have been times this season when the Valkyries' defense has been top-tier, but their offensive production has lagged. This time spent dominating the offensive stat sheet could serve Williams extremely well heading into the playoffs, where that production will come in clutch.

The Valkyries are another favorite to win it all. Williams has not made it out of the first round of the WNBA playoffs since 2022 — she's definitely looking to change that fate this season. She also has a unique experience of playing with one of her Golden State teammates in Berlin, Janelle Salaün. The pair were France's highest-scoring players against Nigeria; Williams put up 25 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and two steals, while Salaün recorded 19 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals.