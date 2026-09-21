The WNBA playoffs kick off in just under a week. Three playoff teams are in action tonight, as they each try to head into the postseason on a positive note. The night kicks off with what could become a first-round playoff series between the Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty. Then, the Dallas Wings look to further their winning streak and climb the standings against the Phoenix Mercury.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's WNBA action.

WNBA schedule for Sept. 21

MATCHUP TIME HOW TO WATCH Liberty vs. Dream 8:00 p.m. ET Peacock/NBCSN Mercury vs. Wings 10:00 p.m. ET USA Network

New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream

Dream guard Allisha Gray and Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to know: If the Liberty can climb up to No. 5 in the WNBA standings, and the Dream stay at No. 4, tonight might be a preview of a first-round postseason series. The Liberty currently lead their regular-season series against the Dream — New York won 104-90 back in June. The Liberty won that game at the free-throw line; the Dream left 12 points off the board.

New York also won the rebound battle 40-24 — a commendable feat against an Atlanta team that averages 35.7 rebounds per game. Over the last two months, the Dream have only gotten better. Expect a tough and close battle tonight.

Players to watch: For the Dream, watch Isobel Borlase. She is coming off her biggest game of the season, an 18-point performance against the Chicago Sky. She can undoubtedly bring a spark off the bench, and Atlanta might be looking to further boost her confidence before the playoffs.

New York, on the other hand, will need more bench production. Satou Sabally, who is now out for the season, put up 19 points in the Liberty's first matchup against the Dream. Watch for Marine Johannès to be that spark.

Injury report:

New York Liberty: Satou Sabally (OUT)

Satou Sabally (OUT) Atlanta Dream: Brionna Jones (OUT)

Prediction: If Atlanta can win the rebound battle, they will take home the victory.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings

Wings forward Jessica Shepard and Mercury forward Natasha Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to know: These two squads just faced off on Saturday. The battle ended in an 87-82 Wings win — much closer than expected. While the Wings are looking to keep out of that No. 8 spot in the standings, the Mercury aren't necessarily playing for much. But surely, they'd love to play a little upset tonight.

Phoenix kept up with Dallas in almost every aspect on Saturday, but their turnovers were what cost them the game. They committed 14 turnovers, resulting in 19 points for the Wings. Dallas will also be looking to increase their production in the paint tonight.

Players to watch: If Kahleah Copper is available tonight, she could be the difference-maker. She was unavailable for Saturday's matchup, and Phoenix still almost pulled out the win. Her presence could push them over the edge. With Alanna Smith still on the bench, Maddy Siegrist will need to bring more production for the Wings. She put up only 3 points, 0 rebounds and 1 assist on Saturday.

Injury report:

Phoenix Mercury: Kelsey Plum (OUT), Kahleah Copper (PROBABLE), Kara Dunn (PROBABLE)

Kelsey Plum (OUT), Kahleah Copper (PROBABLE), Kara Dunn (PROBABLE) Dallas Wings: Azzi Fudd (OUT), Alanna Smith (OUT)

Prediction: The Wings will extend their winning streak to seven.