WNBA games today: Preview and predictions as Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark face off

Tonight, a battle of former No. 1 picks and now WNBA superstars will go down. Both teams need the win for different reasons. For the Wings, they've taken a huge hit in the standings, so they need this win to not become the eighth-place team. For the Fever, they need this win to continue climbing and try to catch up to the No. 3 spot.

Also, the Storm will try to get their first win of the seasona against the Fire. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's matchups.

WNBA schedule for Friday, Aug. 14

Matchup Time (ET) Where to watch Wings vs. Fever 7:30 p.m. ION Fire vs. Storm 10:00 p.m. ION

Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: The Wings are coming off a win, but they've been skidding in the standings. They are also without two starting players tonight. They need a win, but it won't be easy against the Fever, who have been playing some of their best basketball this past month. Specifically, Kelsey Mitchell, who is leading the offensive charge. Both teams struggle with defense and can be fiery from beyond the arc. Dallas has won the single game that these two teams have played. The Fever have been an offensive weapon all around, leading the league in points per game. Bueckers and Clark have been in a contentious star-guard battle and tonight fans will see who got the best of the other. The team that has a cleaner shooting night, especially from the 3-point line, will be victorious.

Stat to watch: The Fever are leading the WNBA in field goal percentage with 48.7%. Mitchell is shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 44.5 percent beyond the arc.

Key Matchup: Paige Bueckers vs. Caitlin Clark

Injury report:

Wings: Azzi Fudd (Out), Aziaha James (Out), Jessica Shephard (Out)

Azzi Fudd (Out), Aziaha James (Out), Jessica Shephard (Out) Fever: Aliyah Boston (Probable), CaitlinClark (Probable)

Prediction: Indiana runs away with the win, but Bueckers has a better shooting night than Clark.

Portland Fire vs. Seattle Storm

Portland Fire forward Emily Engstler | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: These teams have faced off twice already this season and Portland won both meetings. The Fire have been slowly climbing the standings, but they're still 6.5 games back of a playoff spot. Their next couple of games aren't against the league's top teams, so winning is important if they do want to be in a playoff spot. The Storm went on an 11-game losing streak, which they just broke against the Sky. Despite losing a bunch, their games have still been competitive, not blowouts. The Fire won against the Storm a week ago when Bridget Carleton had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Stat to watch: Through the last three games, Carla Leite has been averaging 18 points and 8.3 assists.

Key Matchup: Dominique Malonga vs. Bridget Carleton

Injury report:

Fire: Sania Feagin (Out), Carla Leite (Questionable)

Sania Feagin (Out), Carla Leite (Questionable) Storm: Flau'jae Johnson (Out), Taina Mair (Out)

Prediction: The Fire win by a little margin and keep their slim playoff chances alive.