We have a new AP Top 25 coming out on Monday, but there's not going to be much that's changed from last week after a really, really uneventful week that featured just two games between ranked opponents. Add in that no ranked teams lost to unranked teams and you get what's probably the least anticipated poll of the season.

If I'm making this week sound boring, I'm sorry. There were still some competitive games with ranked teams against unranked ones, and one program in particular did its best to add a bit of excitement to things.

Projected AP Top 25 women's college basketball rankings

1. South Carolina

2. Michigan

3. Louisville

4. USC

5. Texas

6. Duke

7. UConn

8. Iowa

9. LSU

10. UCLA

11. Vanderbilt

12. Kentucky

13. Notre Dame

14. Oklahoma

15. TCU

16. Washington

17. Minnesota

18. Maryland

19. Illinois

20. West Virginia

21. Ohio State

22. Ole Miss

23. Nebraska

24. North Carolina

25. Oklahoma State

Ohio State's eventful week

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jaloni Cambridge | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There were two games this week between ranked teams. Both featured Ohio State, so shout out to the Buckeyes for making sure this week wasn't a total bust.

The Buckeyes started things off against Ole Miss, beating the Rebels 60-57. It was a strong performance by the Ohio State defense, something that's been a bit of a question mark, especially ater an 87-55 to UConn earlier in November. The team then followed that with a 75-61 loss to Texas; not a great result, but the team looked better on both ends than it did the last time it had faced a top-10 opponent.

But there's a worrisome trend developing with Ohio State, which is that the team has played three ranked teams and hasn't scored more than 61 points in any of those games. Look at the Texas game: Jaloni Cambridge had 27 points, but no one else finished in double figures. This is starting to look like a situation where Cambridge just doesn't have the help she needs around her in big games. Can someone else step up?

Tennessee plays UCLA close

Tennessee guard Kaylene Smikle (0) and UCLA forward Sienna Betts | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not a ranked-on-ranked game or an upset, but in a week where not much happened, the UCLA and Tennessee game stands out as a game that was at least competitive. But even aside from the final score there, what stood out was how two essentially brand-new teams have managed to come together in different ways, as both rosters were totally rebuilt.

UCLA is 6-0 now. The defending champions lost basically their entire rotation to the WNBA, but did a good job bringing in new talent. If we count Elina Aarnisalo (who missed three games due to committments to Finland's EuroBasket team), six Bruins are averaging double-digit points this season. Cori Close has brought in a well-rounded roster that might be missing the top-end talent of last year's squad, but that can still win a lot of games.

Contrast that with 6-1 Tennessee. Kim Caldwell brought in a whole new team as well, but hers is a little more top heavy, with Kaylene Smikle doing much of the heavy lifting.That's worked against teams like Coppin Stat and Radford, but we saw the flaws in Caldwell's system against UCLA. The Volunteers want to play fast; when they can't get easy buckets while doing that, though, the offense looks significantly worse. It's just interesting to see how these two programs rebuilt this offseason and to see UCLA coming out ahead in that rebuild, which isn't a shock.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving week

UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you were bored last week, don't worry. Things get much better with Thanksgiving here, though the Thanksgiving tournament media landscape means you might need 15 streaming services to watch it all.

The ranked-on-ranked action starts on Tuesday as South Carolina faces UConn. That game might have lost a bit of appeal with UConn's two early losses, but the Huskies still have Sarah Strong, possibly the nation's best player, so we can't just pencil in a Gamecocks win yet.

Then on Thursday, we get the Battle 4 Atlantis with West Virginia facing Notre Dame, followed on Friday by Oklahoma State facing Washington in the Coconut Hoops event. Duke and UConn play a big one on Saturday as well. It's not the most loaded week, but there are entertaining games throughout, and even a number of ranked teams playing unranked power conference teams in games that should be competitive. Next week's poll should have some meaningful changes.