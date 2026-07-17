5 players we want to see most in the WNBA 3-Point Contest

We know the rosters for this year's WNBA All-Star Game, but don't yet know who'll be competing in the other events that weekend, including the WNBA 3-Point Contest. All we know is that, based on tradition, five players will go out there and vie for the title of the best 3-point shooter.

Who will those five be? We'll find out soon, but if I had it my way? It'd be these players.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is probably going to be the biggest question every year until she eventually does it: Will Caitlin Clark say yes to the 3-point contest?

She's one of the league's biggest names and built much of her reputation on her ability to fire away from the logo (though she probably needs to stop doing that so much at this level). Clark in the 3-point contest would be a spectacle.

Sure, efficiency has been an issue for her in the WNBA, and she's only shooting 32 percent from deep on 7.4 attempts per game in 2026. But Clark also faces a ton of defensive pressure when she has the ball above the arc, and without that kind of pressure on her in a contest where there is no defense, we might get to see some fireworks.

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only two players have won multiple 3-point contests in the WNBA. Allie Quigley won four of them between 2017 and 2022 to firmly establish herself as the best shooter in the history of the competition, while in 2025, Sabrina Ionescu took the win for the second time to join that short list.

Just for the sake of chasing history, it'd be great to see Ionescu back in the contest. The only other active player to have won this award is Allisha Gray, so anyone tying or surpassing Quigley looks fairly unlikely. Why not let the player who is closest have another shot?

Sure, Ionescu has been injured a lot this season and is shooting under 30 percent from deep, but she also won the contest last year while shooting under 30 percent on the season, so let's not let that stop us from getting her into the game.

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You think of guards when you think of competitors in the 3-point contest, which is fair, because the competitors in the past have mostly been guards or wings. There were no bigs last year, and in fact, since the relaunch of the contest in 2017, the only bigs to compete have been Jonquel Jones and Stefanie Dolson, so it'd be fun to see another one in this year's field.

You probably don't think of Aliyah Boston when you think of stretch bigs, because, well ... she's not really a stretch big. Boston is a fairly traditional center, ranking in the top 15 of all players in both shot attempts in the restricted area and shot attempts in the paint outside the restricted area.

But Boston has also greatly expanded her range this season, attempting 62 3-pointers already, far surpassing her previous career high of 29 attempts last season. Part of why she's shooting more from deep? Because, it turns out, she's pretty good at it, with Boston knocking down 46.8 percent of her deep looks in 2026. It might look odd to have her in the contest if you're a casual fan, but people who are paying attention this season know that Boston deserves a shot to show off her shooting improvement.

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another obvious pick here, since Gray is the only active player to have won this contest other than Ionescu. If we're putting together our dream lineup, why not try to create as many good storylines as possible.

As seems to be a developing theme here, Gray's 3-point numbers have dipped this year, with her barely over 30 percent. I totally get if you prefer someone like Marina Mabrey (the league leader in made 3-pointers) or a newcomer like Janelle Salaun over her. I won't even argue there! I just personally like the idea of introducing more meta-stakes into things.

(Also, consider this a shot at some redemption. Gray is an All-Star this season, but you can make a strong argument she should have been an All-Star starter over Kelsey Mitchell. She can get a bit of payback by defeating two of Mitchell's current Indiana Fever teammates in this hypothetical 3-point battle.)

Azzi Fudd, Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, let's get some new blood into the game in the form of rookie Azzi Fudd. It's probably a good idea to find something for the reigning No. 1 overall pick to do during the All-Star weekend since she isn't playing in the game itself.

Fudd took a little bit to get going as a shooter at this level, but we're now seeing why she was viewed as a generational off-ball shooter coming into the league. Her 3-point field goal percentage is up to 37.3 percent, and she's currently tied for 12th in the league in total 3-pointers made.

Are there more conventional picks? Sure, but there's a part of me that believes Fudd can be one of the all-time great shooters in this league, so of course I want to see her in the 3-point contest as soon as possible.

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