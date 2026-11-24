The Group of Six had a chance, albeit a slim one, to get multiple teams into the College Football Playoff for the second straight year. That’s out the window now after several of the top G6 teams went down in Week 12. Boise State was one of them, with San Diego State pulling off the major upset. What does the loss mean for the Broncos and their pursuit of the CFP? Are they still a frontrunner? And how did the loss this week fare with the FanSided voters?

Here’s a look at how a wild week affected FanSided’s G6 rankings and what it means for the top 10 teams and their chances to make waves in the CFP race.

Updated G6 rankings after Boise State, Memphis stunned in Week 12

TEAM POINTS RECORD 1. Boise State Broncos (3) 55 9-2 2. UTSA Roadrunners (1) 49 9-2 3. New Mexico Lobos (1) 47 9-2 4. Liberty Flames (1) 46 10-1 5. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 37 9-2 6. Toledo Rockets 26 9-2 7. Memphis Tigers 24 8-3 8. Texas State Bobcats 19 7-4 9. North Dakota State Bison 18 9-2 10. Air Force Falcons 4 9-2

Dropped out: North Texas Mean Green

Others receiving votes: Wyoming Cowboys (2), James Madison Dukes (1), San Diego Aztecs (1), UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (1)

Boise State still the top team despite late-season loss

Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avg. rank this week: 1.8

Highest rank this week: 1

Lowest rank this week: 3

The FanSided voters weren’t thrown off by Boise State’s late-season loss. A lot of that probably has to do with the College Football Playoff rankings having the Broncos ranked so high that this one loss shouldn’t knock them out of the CFP race. They’re still the No. 1 team among their G6 competitors, and unless they lose in the Pac-12 championship game, they should get the G6’s CFP bid. That said, the fact that one voter bumped them as low as No. 3 should be a warning sign. The voters still believe in the Broncos for now, but they won’t let them get away with a bad late season loss either.

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Liberty among four teams receiving first-place votes

Avg. rank this week: 3.3

Highest rank this week: 1

Lowest rank this week: 5

Liberty has been trending up since it made its G6 rankings debut ahead of Week 9. The Flames started at No. 9 and have now spent three straight weeks in the top five. This is the first time they’ve received first-place votes. It makes sense for a couple of reasons. For one, their only loss is to James Madison and they’re ranked in the AP Top 25. That said, their resume isn’t that strong outside of JMU and that loss has been looking worse by the week. Boise State’s loss opened the door for Liberty to get the G6 bid if it wins out and that could very well be what’s keeping them moving up in the G6 rankings.

UTSA could spoil Boise State’s CFP bid with conference title

UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avg. rank this week: 2.8

Highest rank this week: 1

Lowest rank this week 4

There’s been quite a few teams good enough to knock Boise State off their throne this season with New Mexico, North Dakota State and Memphis all at one point in contention for the No. 1 spot. This week, it’s UTSA as its continued climb has the Roadrunners within reach of the American Athletic Conference title and maybe even within reach of the CFP. If Boise State were to lose the Pac-12 title game, it feels like the American champion would be next in line to get the bid, and if UTSA wins the American, there’s no reason why the Roadrunners can’t get in. At least one voter week believes they are already good enough.

Key G6 matchup of the week

Air Force Falcons at New Mexico Lobos

Air Force has been ranked in the G6 top 10 already this year and they’re back in at No. 10. They are playing spoiler and hoping to end New Mexico’s CFP chances once and for all. The Lobos were one of the top teams before their loss to UNLV knocked them out of the top two. This is a big game for them because they’re looking to solidify their spot in the Mountain West championship game. Air Force would need a lot of help to get to the Mountain West title game, but the Falcons do have a shot.