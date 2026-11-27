It feels like college football is changing right under our feet, largely without our consent. And yet, no matter how many times the College Football Playoff gets expanded, no matter how many teams conferences get jumbled up in ways that defy geography, no matter how many ads television network try to cram into every broadcast, two very special words remain constant: Rivalry Week.

Because while the suits that have put themselves in charge of this sport seem set on ruining it, they can't touch the most wonderful time of the year, when deep-seated, age-old rivalries from coast-to-coast get packed in to just a few days around the Thanksgiving holiday. from cannons to canoes, eggs to old oaken buckets, Rivalry Week is everything beautiful about college football — and this year is no different, with conference title and CFP implications all over the place.

There's a downright dizzying amount of football to keep track of this weekend, so to help you make sure you don't miss a thing, we've created a handy guide to the best of what Rivalry Week has to offer.

No. 25 Nebraska at No. 13 Iowa

Rivalry nickname: The Heroes Game

The Heroes Game Trophy: The Heroes Trophy

The Heroes Trophy Date: Friday, Nov. 27

Friday, Nov. 27 How to watch: Noon ET on CBS

Noon ET on CBS All-time record: Nebraska leads 30-23-3

These two were a bit of a shotgun marriage at first, mostly because the Big Ten needed them to play somebody during Rivalry Week. But in the span of just 15 years or so, some genuine, good-natured animosity has bloomed here — especially among Nebraska fans who have had to watch Iowa win 10 of the last 11 meetings, many of them in deflating fashion. Even better? The two teams play for the Heroes Trophy, which each year honors one everyday hero in each state, consistently shedding light on the best humanity has to offer.

And the game itself should be pretty fun too, with Nebraska coming off a stirring win over Ohio State and Iowa still somehow in the hunt not only for a spot in the Big Ten title game but also a spot in the College Football Playoff. Have the Huskers actually turned a corner in big games under Matt Rhule? Can the Hawkeyes finally raise their ceiling under Kirk Ferentz? One of those questions will be answered in the affirmative, while the loser will have some hard questions to answer.

Mississippi State at No. 22 Ole Miss

Ole Miss v Oklahoma | Brian Bahr/GettyImages

Rivalry nickname: The Egg Bowl

The Egg Bowl Trophy: The Golden Egg

The Golden Egg Date: Friday, Nov. 27

Friday, Nov. 27 How to watch: Noon ET on ABC

Noon ET on ABC All-time record: Ole Miss leads 67-46-6

In 1926, Ole Miss snapped Mississippi State's (well, then Mississippi A&M) 13-game winning streak in Starkville and touched off an on-field brawl in which State fans defended their goalposts with furniture. In order to calm things down a bit, both sides thought a trophy might in be in order, and thus the Golden Egg was born.

Nearly a full century later, not much has changed in one of the saltiest rivalries in the country. It's also one of the most unpredictable, a game in which that adage about throwing out the records actually does prove pretty true. Well, except for this year: The Bulldogs have been in a tailspin ever since losing star QB Kamario Taylor to injury, and it'll take a minor miracle to upset Ole Miss in what could well be Trinidad Chambliss' final collegiate game. The Rebels are eliminated from CFP and SEC title game contention at four losses, but you know they'll want to go out with a bang against their hated rival.

No. 20 Florida at Florida State

Rivalry nickname: The Sunshine Showdown

The Sunshine Showdown Trophy: Makala Trophy (and the Florida Cup)

Makala Trophy (and the Florida Cup) Date: Friday, Nov. 27

Friday, Nov. 27 How to watch: 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

3:30 p.m. ET on ABC All-time record: Florida leads 39–28–2

This one has lost serious steam over the last few weeks, with Florida coming back to Earth after a scorching start to the Jon Sumrall era and Florida State struggling so badly they finally fired head coach Mike Norvell. But the Noles have been showing a pulse of late with two wins in three games under interim Rick Stockstill. The Gators are the favorites here, but their defense is suspect enough that this could well turn into a game — and a loss to their hated rival is the last thing Sumrall needs after an up-and-down year one.

No. 3 Texas at Texas A&M

Arkansas v Texas | Tim Warner/GettyImages

Rivalry nickname: The Lone Star Showdown

The Lone Star Showdown Date: Friday, Nov. 27

Friday, Nov. 27 How to watch: 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

7:30 p.m. ET on ABC All-time record: Texas leads 78–37–5

These are the two oldest public institutions in Texas, a relationship that dates back to the aftermath of the Civil War. (To hear an Aggie fan tell it, UT used their fancy-pants political connections in Austin to weasel their way into more funding when the school was founded in the late 19th century.) Generations of Texans have been defined by this rivalry, one that holds within it all the conflicts and contradictions of normal life.

All of which means that there is quite literally nothing A&M would love more than to play spoiler at Kyle Field — especially after Texas did the same with a win last season that cost the Aggies a spot in the SEC title game. It'll be a raucous environment in College Station, but a win will be hard to come by unless Marcel Reed can find some unexpected answers against a fierce Longhorns defense. If Texas takes care of business, they'll sew up both a Playoff spot and a trip to Atlanta.

No. 19 Louisville at Kentucky

Rivalry nickname: Battle of the Bluegrass

Battle of the Bluegrass Trophy: Governor's Cup

Governor's Cup Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Saturday, Nov. 28 How to watch: 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2

12 p.m. ET on ESPN2 All-time record: Kentucky leads 19–17

Kentucky's dream season has turned sour in a hurry, with three straight losses that have knocked the Wildcats out of conference title and CFP consideration. But this is still a dangerous team, and they've made a habit in recent years of playing spoiler against their hated rivals. Louisville, for all their firepower offensively, has also made a habit of underachieving at inopportune times, which could make for a barnburner of a game. The Cardinals haven't gotten the help they needed in the race for the ACC title game and a Playoff spot, but 9-3 would still be a heck of a finish for Jeff Brohm and Co.

Michigan at No. 21 Ohio State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 21 Ohio State vs Nebraska | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Rivalry nickname: The Game

The Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Saturday, Nov. 28 How to watch: 12 p.m. ET on FOX

12 p.m. ET on FOX All-time record: Michigan leads 62–52–6

The Game is emotionally charged under normal circumstances, and safe to say that the circumstances this year are anything but normal. Michigan's season nearly went sideways from Week 1, with OC Jason Beck fired, five-star QB Bryce Underwood benched and Kyle Whittingham very much on the hot seat after just one season. Ohio State, meanwhile, has been in a tailspin of its own after losing Julian Sayin to injury, with three straight ugly losses that have brought back uncomfortable old questions about Ryan Day.



There are no Playoff or conference title implications here (Ohio State is technically still alive to make it to Indy, but it would require a miraculous confluence of events). But there is a whole lot of anxiety, and the loser could be in for major changes.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia

Rivalry nickname: Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate

Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate Trophy: The Governor's Cup

The Governor's Cup Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Saturday, Nov. 28 How to watch: 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

3:30 p.m. ET on ABC All-time record: Georgia leads 73-41–5

This rivalry runs so deep that it even determined each team's color scheme: Georgia once wore gold, black and crimson in the late 19th century, but after Tech stole the gold for their own unis as a shot at their rival, Bulldogs coach Charles Herty dropped it for good.

Granted, UGA has gotten more than its fair share of revenge in what's been a largely one-sided rivalry through the years. And this year's edition would appear to be as lopsided as any in recent memory, with the Dawgs laying waste to all comers and seemingly ticketed for another SEC title and the top seed in the CFP. Tech, meanwhile, is floundering in year one post-Haynes King. Georgia can likely pick its number here; then again, Brent Key has been known to put a scare into a team he wants desperately to beat, so who knows?

No. 15 USC at No. 9 UCLA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 14 USC vs Indiana | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Rivalry nickname: None

None Trophy: Victory Bell

Victory Bell Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Saturday, Nov. 28 How to watch: 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

3:30 p.m. ET on CBS All-time record: USC leads 52–34–7

USC-UCLA may well be the most aesthetically pleasing rivalry in the sport — everyone needs to embrace color-on-color jersey matchups — but the game itself hasn't always lived up to that pageantry. This year, though, there's juice aplenty, with UCLA looking to see through a Cinderella season under new head coach Bob Chesney and USC hoping to secure a Playoff bid that might finally get fans off Lincoln Riley's back.

It's hard to overstate the stakes here. The Bruins are no doubt headed straight up under Chesney, but another loss might well cost them a spot in the Big Ten title game and a Playoff spot, and you simply never know when this sort of opportunity will come around again. And for all the good vibes the Trojans have earned with wins over Ohio State and Indiana in recent weeks, they're still one loss away from another empty season that could cost Riley his job.

Purdue at No. 14 Indiana

Rivalry nickname: The Old Oaken Bucket

The Old Oaken Bucket Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Saturday, Nov. 28 How to watch: 7 p.m. ET on FS1

7 p.m. ET on FS1 All-time record: Purdue leads 77–44–6

We won't lie: This game is liable to get pretty ugly, given how badly Purdue has struggled in under Barry Odom and how rudely the Hoosiers have treated their in-state rival under Curt Cignetti. But this rivalry is still worth your attention regardless because of one of college football's most cherished treasures: the Old Oaken Bucket.

Yes, it is exactly what it sounds like. It dates all the way back to 1925, when the Chicago chapters of each school's alumni associations met to decide on a suitable trophy. What became of that meeting is quite possibly the funniest resolution in American history, which stipulated "an old oaken bucket as the most typical Hoosier form of trophy, that the bucket should be taken from some well in Indiana, and that a chain to be made of bronze block "I" and "P" letters should be provided for the bucket." Oh, and if that weren't enough, Indiana needs a win and style points to try and earn an at-large spot in the CFP.

No. 5 Tennessee at Vanderbilt

LSU v Tennessee | Johnnie Izquierdo/GettyImages

Rivalry nickname: None

None Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Saturday, Nov. 28 How to watch: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

7 p.m. ET on ESPN All-time record: Tennessee leads 79–33–5

As if a spot in the SEC title game and a CFP spot weren't motivation enough, the Vols also have revenge on their minds after Diego Pavia and Vandy flat embarrassed them in Neyland last year. That result aside, Tennessee has long dominated this rivalry, and given the state of the Commodore offense right now, that should continue on Saturday.

Auburn at No. 6 Alabama

Rivalry nickname: The Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl Trophy: Foy–ODK Sportsmanship Trophy

Foy–ODK Sportsmanship Trophy Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Saturday, Nov. 28 How to watch: 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

7:30 p.m. ET on ABC All-time record: Alabama leads 52–37–1

The Iron Bowl likely doesn't need a whole lot of introduction at this point, but we'll try anyway. From Bear Bryant to Cam Newton, the Kick Six to the Milroe Miracle, this game has consistently delivered some of the most memorable moments in college football history. So while it might be easy enough to overlook this year's edition — Alabama has much more to play for with SEC title game and Playoff spots on the line, and the Tide rarely lose this game at Bryant-Denny — you can never take the result for granted.

Besides, we just saw this same Auburn team go into Athens and stun Georgia earlier this year. The Tigers haven't found much in the way of consistency in year one under Alex Golesh, but Byrum Brown is a physical force at quarterback, and this team's top-end talent is good enough to scare anybody. If Keelon Russell isn't fully healthy and Bama's offense can't get out of second gear, look out.

No. 24 Washington at No. 12 Oregon

Oregon v Michigan State | Gregory Shamus/GettyImages

Rivalry nickname: The Cascade Clash

The Cascade Clash Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Saturday, Nov. 28 How to watch: 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

7:30 p.m. ET on NBC All-time record: Washington leads 63–50–5

Most of the rivalries on this list come from in-state feuds, or at least a border war. But it's to both Oregon's and Washington's credit that the Cascade Clash needed no such real-life underpinnings; these teams just decided a long time ago that they really, really didn't like each other, and that hatred has carried them through the decades.

Of course, it helps that there's been no shortage of iconic plays and attempted subterfuge over the years. And while this year's edition may not reach the heights we saw in 2023, when the two played a pair of thrillers in both the regular season and the Pac-12 Championship Game, they'll still meet as ranked opponents in a game with serious conference title and Playoff implications.

Washington is finally looking like the team we expected to see this year, fresh off a dramatic upset of Indiana last weekend. Oregon, meanwhile, is back from the dead behind backup QB Dylan Raiola, now just one more win away from potentially clinching an unlikely CFP spot.

College football Rivalry Week schedule

Rivalry game Date, time and TV Nebraska at Iowa Friday, Nov. 27, Noon ET on CBS Mississippi State at Ole Miss Friday, Nov. 27, Noon ET on ABC Texas at Texas A&M Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC Minnesota at Wisconsin Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Louisville at Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 28, Noon ET on ESPN2 Michigan at Ohio State Saturday, Nov. 28, Noon ET on FOX NC State at UNC Saturday, Nov. 28, Noon ET on ACC Network Illinois at Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 28, 12:30 ET on Big Ten Network LSU at Arkansas Saturday, Nov. 28, 12:45 ET on SEC Network Kansas State at Iowa State Saturday, Nov. 28, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ South Carolina at Clemson Saturday, Nov. 28, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2 Virginia at Virginia Tech Saturday, Nov. 28, 3 p.m. ET on The CW Georgia Tech at Georgia Saturday, Nov. 28, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC USC at UCLA Saturday, Nov. 28, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS Tennessee at Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Purdue at Indiana Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. ET on FS1 Auburn at Alabama Saturday, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC Washington at Oregon Saturday, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Arizona State at Arizona Saturday, Nov. 28, 9 p.m. ET on FOX Nevada at UNLV Saturday, Nov. 28, 9 p.m. ET on CBSSN