How far should Texas fall in the AP Top 25 after brutal Red River upset by Oklahoma?

John Mateer found a way to pull off a win no one would have anticipated. He threw a near perfect back shoulder pass to Isaiah Sategna III to set up the game-winning field goal in the Red River Rivalry. In a game Mateer managed to save Oklahoma’s season and even prove he just might be worth a draft pick, Arch Manning showed why college football fans are conflicted about him and his NFL Draft potential. He threw two critical interceptions, one for a touchdown and the other to set up Oklahoma’s game-winning drive.

The loss for Texas means they’re sliding in the next AP poll update. The Longhorns were undefeated and the No. 1 team in the country and fell apart. They blew a 10-point halftime lead and allowed Oklahoma to score 17 points in the fourth quarter to win. Now they’ll await their fate in the rankings.

Why Texas will still be a top 10 team in the next AP top 25 rankings release

Texas will absolutely fall in the rankings and will probably fall outside the top five. The Longhorns will probably fall to No. 7, in my opinion. Every team in the top 5 won this week and though they weren’t the best looking wins, it’s still better than their loss. Though they beat Ohio State, they won’t be able to be ranked ahead of them based on the current top five:

No. 1 Texas Longhorns

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs

No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 4 Miami Hurricanes

No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes

If Georgia wins, they’ll move up to No. 1 and every team below them will move up as well. Alabama is No. 6 and I could see the AP voters punishing Texas for a loss to an unranked team. Indiana won and though it was a close win, they’ll have Ohio State next week and that will ultimately work itself out. With that, Texas will take No. 7 and still be ranked ahead of BYU.

Texas’ College Football Playoff hopes still alive

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas was handed its first loss of the season so there’s no way their CFP hopes are down the drain. That said, they’ll have a tall task ahead of them to stay in CFP contention. In theory, the way their schedule is, they have a realistic chance at being the first three-loss team to potentially get in. Their next five games are against ranked opponents with two of them against teams currently in the top 10. The Longhorns have a brutal schedule coming up, but have a great chance to bolster their resume.

The Florida game next week is a potential trap game. The Gators were handed their second-straight loss on Saturday and now have a lot to prove. If Texas can’t survive that game, that’s when their CFP spot will be jeopardized. For now, Texas is still one of the better teams in college football, but they’ll be tested in the second half of the season.

Does Oklahoma deserve to be ranked after taking down Texas?

Oklahoma now has a ranked win. It’s hard to say they shouldn’t be ranked because, while they do have two losses, they also beat the No. 1 team in the country. The loss to Georgia was sobering for Mateer. He still needs to improve and play better, but he did enough to earn a win over a really good defense.

There are a few teams that deserve to be ranked this week, including Kentucky, so I’m not sure if there will be enough movement to get them in. Speaking of, the two play next week. That’s the game Oklahoma has to win if it wants to get ranked again.