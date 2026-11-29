The 2026 college football season has exposed the promise of some programs — and by extension their head coaches — as fraudulent, or at least due criticism for not delivering consistent success. Entering the offseason, these schools will have to ask some hard questions about their futures.

Week 13 results did not help the following coaches' cases. If their schools feel change is needed, the fanbases probably wouldn't have much of a problem with that decision.

Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

The Crimson Tide have gotten markedly worse in the DeBoer era, though to be fair, it was always going to be extremely difficult for him to follow up the legendary Nick Saban. Losing to Auburn on Saturday in the Iron Bowl guaranteed a third consecutive year with at least three losses, though, while the program only ever lost three or more games twice during Saban's tenure. To make matters worse, DeBoer now has suffered more losses to unranked opponents (five) in three seasons than Saban had in 17 years (four).

Nobody wants to be the guy that follows "the guy" at a program. DeBoer took on that challenge and, frankly, has put together three seasons that literally any other program not called Alabama or Georgia would kill for. The problem is Alabama demands championships, and he hasn't come close to delivering the school's first since 2020. In fact, the Crimson Tide look poised to miss their second College Football Playoff of his short tenure. DeBoer signed a seven-year, $61 million extension this past offseason, so the administrators in Tuscaloosa better be prepared to pay a hefty buyout if they truly feel it's time to move on.

Dan Lanning, Oregon

Washington v Oregon | Ali Gradischer/GettyImages

Ducks fans just keep riding the roller coaster of emotions that has been Lanning's tenure in Eugene. Two years ago Oregon was the No. 1 seed in the CFP but went crashing out against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Last year the Ducks got to the semifinals, but were then boatraced by eventual champions Indiana. This year, Lanning looked to have Big Ten Coach of the Year honors locked up with his team coming back from the brink ... until a double-overtime Week 13 loss to Washington at home spiked their CFP hopes.

Oregon is one of the most nationally competitive programs yet to win a national title in the sport's history. Fans have kind of gotten used to it at this point, but Lanning's hire back in 2022 gave them the most hope they'd had since the Mark Helfrich-Marcus Mariota era. Lanning has yet to deliver a national title game appearance like they did, and the Duck faithful will have to wait until 2027 to try again. That'll be year six of his regime; how much more patient can that school be until enough isn't good enough any longer?

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Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State

The honeymoon period is long over in Tempe. Dillingham may have delivered the school's first outright conference championship since 1996 and a trip to the CFP quarterfinal in 2024, but the two seasons since then have been wildly underwhelming. ASU has produced an impressive cohort of NFL draft picks under Dillingham's regime, but outside of running back Cam Skattebo, that talent has been wasted at the college level. Hitting on elite prospects and transfer portal diamonds — like wide receiver Reed Harris and Omarion Miller this year — must result in more CFP berths.

Dillingham has also been haunted by the same issue Ohio State's Ryan Day has: He can't seem to beat the school's biggest rival. After Saturday's embarrassing loss to Arizona on Saturday, in which the Sun Devils trailed 42-7 at halftime, Dillingham is now 1-3 against the Wildcats. Missing the CFP as a perennial Big 12 contender is disappointing yet understandable. However, that sting is nearly erased if you beat Arizona consistently. Consider Dillingham's seat hot entering year five in 2027.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M

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2026 was probably the first bad year for the Aggies under Elko, yet the magnitude of how badly it went should be raising some questions. Fan were hoping the team's first-round CFP exit last year after winning 11 games and narrowly missing out on the SEC title game would be followed up with a better result. What they got was an absolute train wreck at 4-8, with the same quarterback from last year and an embarrassing plummet out of the early-season rankings. That's a lot to answer for if you're Elko.

There are a few things keeping the administration from moving on from Elko just yet, like the fact that the SEC was so chaotic this year and there really aren't any better coaching options out there. Elko's going to get another chance to try and prove 2026 was a fluke compared to his 19-7 record over his first two years on the job. However, he's going to have to hit some home runs in the transfer portal to kickstart things down in College Station.

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

The Tigers looked like they might be finally peaking for the first time since 2013 and 2014 when Drinkwitz delivered consecutive 10-plus-win seasons in 2023 and 2024. However, that potential has seemingly cooled off with two followup campaigns featuring at least four losses. At some point the school has to ask if is this as good as it's going to get under Drinkwitz. If so, is that good enough for one of the SEC's perennial ladies in waiting?

It shouldn't be enough if it actually Means More in that conference. With the advent of the 24-team Playoff next season and Missouri's consistent flirtation with the bottom third of the top 25 rankings, the program has an opportunity to finally make its CFP debut. Should Drinkwitz be the one to lead them into that potential era or will the school finally realize it deserves better? Maybe the evidence that the Selection Committee is wiling to overlook four losses to hand an SEC team a number next to its name could be enough to stick with him.