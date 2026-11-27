Three first-round byes to SEC teams, and three times as many Big Ten schools in the bracket: Our trusty supercomputer has a sharply different take on the College Football Playoff than the selection committee does.

The final weekend of the regular season shifts into full gear Friday with a dozen games, a handful of which have the potential to shake up the playoff picture. We fed all those scores and stats into the Opta Analyst supercomputer, which produces a “playoff potential” score that was used to seed the bracket. This is what it spat out.

The supercomputer’s rankings and bracket

Notre Dame tight end Cooper Flanagan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rank Team Supercomputer score CFP rank 1 Notre Dame 99.9 4 2 Georgia 99.9 1 3 Texas 99.7 3 4 Alabama 99.5 6 5 Utah 99.4 2 6 Wake Forest 99.1 8 7 Miami 97.1 7 8 Tennessee 95.6 5 9 Iowa 90.7 13 10 UCLA 89.9 9 11 Indiana 88.5 14 12 Oregon 75.4 12 13 Texas Tech 67.4 11 14 BYU 60.1 10 15 Louisville 38.4 19 16 Ohio State 37.6 21 17 LSU 29.6 NR 18 Liberty 29.6 NR 19 Boise State 28.9 NR 20 Arizona 15.1 16

First-round matchups

(12) Liberty at (5) Utah

(11) Indiana at (6) Wake Forest

(10) UCLA at (7) Miami

(9) Iowa at (8) Tennessee

Quarterfinal matchups

Liberty-Utah winner at (4) Alabama

Indiana-Wake Forest winner at (3) Texas

UCLA-Miami winner at (2) Georgia

Iowa-Tennessee winner at (1) Notre Dame

Supercomputer loves Notre Dame, the SEC …

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Georgia receiver Talyn Taylor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’re pretty sure that if the supercomputer had arms, it would tap a “Play Like a Champion Today” sign. It has consistently rated Notre Dame as its No. 1 seed, and that hasn’t changed. But it also has an affinity for the SEC. In its projection, each of the remaining three first-round byes and top-four seeds would go to an SEC school: No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Alabama. That’s not too terribly far off from the committee’s evaluation. It has both Georgia (No. 1) and Texas (No. 4) in its top four, and Alabama (No. 6) has consistently been in the top four.

… but hates the Big 12

Texas Tech running back J'Koby Williams | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Did Brett Yormark give it a particularly hard reboot or something? The computer not only has No. 5 Utah lower than the committee does, but the Utes are the only Big 12 team in its 12-team field. While the selection committee has BYU at No. 10 and Texas Tech one spot behind, the computer puts the Red Raiders at 13 and the Cougars a spot below that.

Three Big Ten teams in supercomputer’s bracket

Iowa defensive back Jaylen Watson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The supercomputer also isn’t buying the Big Ten’s doomsday talk, either. While the committee has the Big Ten as a one-bid league at the moment, the computer has three of its teams in the field, including the last two at-large selections. What’s surprising is which Big Ten team it has coming out on top — two-loss Iowa, which was on the wrong side of the committee’s bubble but was ranked No. 9 by the computer. That’s one spot above a UCLA team that took its first loss last week at Michigan.

In another surprise, the computer’s last team in: Indiana. The reigning national champion was ranked 14th by the committee, and the Hoosiers face an uphill battle just to return to the Big Ten championship game. The Big Ten love continues on the other side of the bubble. The supercomputer’s first team out is Oregon, which enters its finale against Washington in the driver’s seat for a Big Ten title game berth. But there is some pretty clear separation between the Hoosiers (playoff potential score of 88.5) and Ducks (75.4).

Liberty jumps Boise State for G6 spot

There’s also a change at the bottom of the bracket, where Liberty leapfrogged Boise State to claim the spot reserved for the top Group of Six team. The Flames have won 10 straight and overtook the Broncos after their 22-20 loss to San Diego State snapped their nine-game winning streak. The line between them is pretty thin: Liberty’s playoff potential score is 29.6 — 0.7 of a point better than Boise State’s.