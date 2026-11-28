The College Football Playoff selection committee is reminding us every week that good losses carry more weight than good wins do. That’s the only way to explain why Alabama and these three other teams are continuing to remain in the CFP contention with resumes that aren’t nearly as convincing as their ranking suggests.

Here are the teams that are overrated by the CFP selection committee's standards.

No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama’s CFP resume gets worse by the week. The Crimson Tide don’t have a strong win and truthfully, the SEC bias is the only thing holding their resume together. Their best win this season is either Kentucky, South Carolina or LSU. None of them are ranked. Kentucky lost three straight entering its rivalry game with Louisville, and none of the teams that beat the Wildcats in that stretch are ranked now. If you blindly look at Alabama’s resume, it would look weak compared to the other teams in the field.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Crimson Tide were fortunate enough to be ranked high enough this season that their consecutive losses to Georgia and Tennessee didn’t hurt them like they should have. Those are the only teams on Alabama’s schedule currently ranked by the CFP, and they lost both of those. Wins have to mean more than losses and the CFP selection committee is omitting that.

No. 7 Miami Hurricanes

Miami is clinging to its Notre Dame loss. That’s becoming a pattern for teams on this list: Losses doing more work than wins. The committee has to treat losses like losses, and not just wildly give teams credit for scheduling up without results. Miami’s resume is essentially just as bad as Notre Dame’s was last season. The only difference is that Miami has just one loss.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Hurricanes’ best win came against Wake Forest. At the time the Demon Deacons weren’t ranked. Now they’re a top-10 team. Outside of Wake Forest and Notre Dame, Miami hasn’t played a single good team. They’re, again, being rewarded for a weak schedule and the CFP selection committee is giving them the benefit of the doubt, rather than proving why winning the big games matter.

No. 9 UCLA Bruins

UCLA running back Wayne Knight | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, UCLA didn't make its entire schedule. The Big Ten did. But the fact that they didn’t beat this subpar Michigan team shows they aren’t as good as some of the other teams in the CFP field. That loss to Michigan, coupled with injuries to their quarterbacks, makes it feel like the Bruins’ resume is hanging on by a thread. The game against USC is important for a few reasons. Winning it would not only send them to the Big Ten title game but give them the resume-boosting win they need.

UCLA’s best win is Oregon — and that's a good one, especially with how Oregon climbed back into the CFP conversation. But the rest of UCLA’s resume isn’t that strong. The good thing is the CFP selection committee is essentially putting pressure on UCLA to beat USC. A loss will bump them out of the CFP conversation. A win will validate them.

No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech should have been punished more severely for being blown out by Cincinnati a month ago. The only thing keeping them in contention for the College Football Playoff is that they reached the Big 12 championship game. The Red Raiders didn’t have to play BYU or Utah during the regular season and the only ranked teams they played were Oklahoma State and Arizona. The win over Arizona will ultimately be a good one. If Texas Tech beats Utah, they will have earned the right to be in the CFP.

But the Red Raiders need a boost to their CFP resume, and a win over Utah would give them that. Another loss will end their CFP chances and prove just how weak their resume was to begin with.