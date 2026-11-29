Entering Saturday, Oregon, UCLA, Indiana and Iowa were all in contention for a spot in the Big Ten championship game. USC complicated an already chaotic Big Ten championship game scenario after it whooped UCLA in the regular season finale. Now the Bruins’ shot at getting into the Big Ten title game is slim and the three other teams now saw their chances increase to get to Indiana. It will all come down to the Oregon game as well as the Indiana game, with both kicking off around 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the updated Big Ten power rankings after a chaotic rivalry weekend.

Updated Big Ten power rankings

1. Iowa Hawkeyes

2. Oregon Ducks

3. Indiana Hoosiers

4. UCLA Bruins

5. Wisconsin Badgers

6. USC Trojans

7. Ohio State Buckeyes

8. Washington Huskies

9. Illinois Fighting Illini

10. Nebraska Cornhuskers

11. Minnesota Gophers

12. Northwestern Wildcats

13. Penn State Nittany Lions

14. Michigan Wolverines

15. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

16. Maryland Terrapins

17. Purdue Boilermakers

18. Michigan State Spartans

Indiana, Oregon games will determine Big Ten championship opponents

Oregon Ducks | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Depending on what happens with the Oregon-Washington game and the Indiana-Purdue game, which are the late games. Here’s a look at the clinching scenarios needed after UCLA’s loss to USC:

• Oregon gets in:

• Oregon win and Indiana win and UCLA loss

• Iowa gets in:

• Indiana and Oregon losses

• Oregon win and Indiana and UCLA loss

• Indiana and Oregon win and UCLA loss

• UCLA gets in:

• Indiana and Oregon losses

• Oregon win and Indiana loss

• Indiana and Ohio State wins and Oregon loss

• Indiana gets in:

• Indiana win and Oregon, UCLA losses



Iowa closes in on Big Ten championship game for first appearance since 2023

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Nov. 27, 2026 during a Big Ten football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Hawkeyes crushed Nebraska on Friday night and are looking for their first Big Ten championship. They’ve been to the game three times and next week will be the fourth – they’re 0-3 with two losses to Michigan and another to Michigan State. Iowa needs a win not just to win their first conference championship, but also to land in the College Football Playoff. They’re right on the cusp of getting in and thanks to Oregon’s loss, they now have a clear path to the CFP. Their Big Ten title game fate is in Oregon and Indiana’s hands now.

UCLA’s late season collapse costs shot at Big Ten championship game

UCLA started the season 10-0, but suffered losses in consecutive weeks, ending their shot at winning their first Big Ten championship since joining the conference – and first overall conference championship since 1998. It was still a good season for first year coach Bob Chesney, but this was a golden chance for them to finally have conference success. UCLA needed to beat USC to get into the title game and they came up short. Now they’re out of the conference championship contention and CFP contention too.

Ohio State salvages disappointing season in dominant win over Michigan

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ryan Day needed this win more than anything. Not necessarily because he was going to get fired, though the administration would have had reason to make a coaching change, but because he needed to salvage this season in any way possible. This was one of the best Ohio State games this season. Had the Buckeyes played with this passion all season, maybe they’re still in the hunt for the Big Ten championship. Ohio State avoids a miserable end to the season and beats Michigan. It might be the only takeaway from an otherwise rough 2026 season.