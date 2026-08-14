4 reasons to get excited as the MLB All-Star Game returns to San Francisco in 2028

Amid an immensely difficult season on and away from the field, the San Francisco Giants found a reason to smile on Friday.

Major League Baseball announced that the Giants will host the 2028 All-Star Game, the first time that the festivities will take place at Oracle Park since 2007. The news came less than 24 hours after Thursday night’s exciting MLB at Field of Dreams game in Iowa.

“With its passionate fanbase, world-class ballpark, and rich baseball history, San Francisco will be an outstanding host for All-Star Week, which culminates in one of Major League Baseball’s best traditions, the Midsummer Classic,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a press release.

The 2028 All-Star Game will mark the fourth straight year the event has taken place at a National League ballpark. And while we obviously don’t know who will suit up at Oracle Park that night, there are already several potential storylines on our mind.

McCovey Cove and the Home Run Derby are a perfect match

Kyle Schwarber lived up to the expectation of homering into the cornfields during Thursday’s Field of Dreams game, and the thought of him doing something similar with McCovey Cove already has us excited. Aaron Judge grew up less than 100 miles east of the Bay Area, and we want to see he and Junior Camerino mash opposite-field home runs over the right-field wall and into the water.

Ironically, the 2007 Derby came down to two right-handed hitters, with then-Angels outfielder Vladimir Guerrero defeating the Blue Jays’ Alex Rios. Albert Pujols, who tied for third with 13 homers, should join Guerrero in the Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible next year. That leads us to …

Numerous living Hall of Famers have ties to San Francisco and the Giants

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Field of Dreams Game featured several Hall of Famers, including CC Sabathia and Frank Thomas, emerging from the cornstalks. Personally, I’d like to see the 2028 MLB All-Star Game include something similar, albeit with living legends arriving via boat.

As of August 2026, six living Hall of Famers — including recent inductees Carlos Beltrán and Jeff Kent — played for the Giants at some point in their career. Posey is on the Hall of Fame ballot this year and is widely considered to be a shoo-in within the coming years. Additionally, Sabathia grew up roughly 32 miles north of San Francisco.

Thomas and Goose Gossage are among the living Hall of Famers who either played or coached for the A’s. Other notable names include Rollie Fingers, Reggie Jackson and Dennis Eckersley. We also can’t forget about Tony La Russa, who led the A’s to a 1989 World Series title.

Will Barry Bonds have a significant presence at the 2028 MLB All-Star Game?

Major League Baseball is in an odd position with Bonds and Alex Rodriguez, both of whom have ties to performance-enhancing drugs. Rodriguez’s 2014 suspension for PEDs has all but officially cost him a place in the Hall of Fame, and Bonds — who never tested positive nor served a suspension — has failed to earn induction via the BBWAA ballot or Eras Committee.

Yet, the sport has embraced both players of late, with Rodriguez becoming a mainstay on Fox’s MLB coverage. Bonds worked Opening Night, the Home Run Derby and the Field of Dreams game for Netflix this year, and he’s received warm ovations whenever he’s been at Oracle Park.

Given how the sport has apparently forgiven Bonds, don’t be surprised if he plays a major role during the 2028 All-Star Game festivities. Maybe we’ll even see Bonds throw the ceremonial first pitch to Posey.

What legends could we say goodbye to at the 2028 MLB All-Star Game?

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17), first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) and shortstop Mookie Betts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year marked the final sendoff for the Tigers’ Justin Verlander, who will retire upon season’s end. Although Major League Baseball did not provide a “legends” spot to the Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer, he turned 42 last month and has a 6.59 ERA through 10 starts. As of Aug. 14, the three-time Cy Young winner has not confirmed whether he also intends to retire.

Looking around the league, Dodgers first baseman and likely future Hall of Famer Freddie Freeman’s contract expires after next season. Considering that he turns 37 in September, it’s not unrealistic to think that he might call it quits when his contract runs out. Granted, he’s still playing at a high level, but the 10-time All-Star has previously said he’d like to retire with the Dodgers.

Mike Trout turned 35 earlier this month, and he obviously has an extensive injury history. Barring a significant injury, all signs point to him staying in Anaheim for the remainder of his contract, which expires in 2030. In other words, he’ll almost certainly be playing in 2028, though I’m skeptical it’ll be his final All-Star Game.

The same is true for Manny Machado, who turned 34 in July, as well as the duo of Bryce Harper and Mookie Betts, both of whom will celebrate their 34th birthdays in October. Even if their best days are long behind them by July 2028, the league will likely have them in uniform as a “legends pick,” a role that Harper received earlier this summer. There is also Braves ace Chris Sale, who turns 38 next March and has a 2028 team option.