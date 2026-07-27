4 Yankees trade rumors could force these players off the roster

The team's catching struggles and injury issues could lead to significant roster changes before the deadline.

Recent rumors suggest the Yankees are eyeing multiple players including a Nationals shortstop and a Reds first baseman who can play outfield.

With the MLB trade deadline one week away the Yankees face pressure to act as the Red Sox close the gap in the AL East.

Only one week remains until the MLB trade deadline, and time is running out for the New York Yankees to make a blockbuster move. The pressure is only increasing after All-Star outfielder Cody Bellinger landed on the injured list with a hamstring strain on Sunday.

History favors Brian Cashman and the Yankees being aggressive at the deadline, though they’ll need to act fast. The surging Red Sox are only 4.5 games behind the Yankees for second place in the AL East, and Boston has already won five of nine against their once-hated rivals.

Based on the recent rumors from various MLB insiders, here’s what Yankees fans must know entering play on July 27.

Are we seeing the last of Will Warren in a Yankees uniform?

New York Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletic reported this past Saturday that the Yankees have shown interest in Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams, which would likely spell the end of the Anthony Volpe era. That sound you hear is every Bleacher Creature sighing in relief.

We’re yet to hear anything about what the Yankees would give up, though I wouldn’t be surprised to see Warren on the move. Max Fried returned from an elbow injury last week, and Carlos Rodón should be back at some point in August. The same goes for veteran starter Clarke Schmidt, who had Tommy John surgery last summer.

Warren has a 4.41 ERA in 102 innings, though he’s been worth -0.1 bWAR, and opponents are hitting .269 off him. Trading a rotation mainstay is admittedly dangerous, but we saw Cashman trade Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader in 2022.

What are the Yankees’ plans for Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones?

New York Yankees designated hitter Jasson Domínguez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Sunday that the Yankees are “leery” about the Mets’ Luis Robert Jr., a former All-Star outfielder with an extensive injury history. Robert, who turns 29 on Aug. 3, is hitting .210 with four home runs and only two stolen bases over 116 plate appearances. He missed nearly three months with a lumbar spine disc herniation, though he’s yet to suffer a setback since returning after the All-Star Break.

Heyman also named the Angels’ Jo Adell and the Blue Jays’ George Springer among other possible outfield options. Adell has two years of team control left, and Springer is a pending free agent who turns 37 in September.

It’s difficult to imagine Robert or Springer costing the Yankees either Domínguez or Jones, especially not with Bellinger’s injury. But what if the Yankees could snag Adell and a starting pitcher?

Where would Spencer Steer fit into the Yankees’ plans?

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Spencer Steer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heyman also mentioned Reds first baseman Spencer Steer as a potential trade option, which might slightly confuse some fans given the presence of Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt. But he’s played 27 games in left field and another 30 in right field this season, and the 27-year-old has an above-average .739 OPS.

Steer would be an intriguing fit in an injury-ravaged Yankees lineup, and he’s under team control through 2029. With Trent Grisham a pending free agent, perhaps Steer could open next season manning left field, with Bellinger playing center and Aaron Judge in right field.

Could a Ryan Jeffers trade spell the end for Austin Wells?

New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees have been linked to Jeffers for several weeks, largely because their catching situation has been atrocious all season. Wells enters Monday with a .544 OPS and only 14 RBIs in 72 games, and the lack of catching depth has essentially prevented the Yankees from demoting him to Triple-A. He’s a far greater liability than Gary Sánchez ever was, though Wells certainly has the advantage in effort and work ethic.

That said, I find it difficult to see the Yankees trading Wells before the offseason. Cashman and Aaron Boone are stubborn enough that they’d want to keep him around, even as a backup, before re-evaluating their 2027 plans. Look no further than the fact that Volpe is still around.

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