Yankees, Orioles and Rays trade packages to answer Boston's early deadline shocker

The Boston Red Sox surprised the rest of baseball when they traded for second baseman Curtis Mead on Saturday night to truly kick off the deadline. Mead is enjoying a breakout season that Craig Breslow believes can become a regular occurrence. To make matters better for Red Sox fans, Breslow is not done. The Sox are sitting pretty in an AL Wild Card spot, and their postseason chances just shot up with the addition of Mead. But how will their rivals respond?

It's fair to expect the Yankees, Rays and Orioles to buy at the deadline, as was the case prior to the Mead trade. Baltimore is just 2.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot, while the Yankees are chasing the AL-leading Rays. Trades made now can only increase postseason chances later.

Yankees should trade for Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers

Jeffers has been linked to the Yankees for a few weeks now, and after the season-ending injury to Shea Langeliers, he looks like Brian Cashman's best bet to improve his catching corps. Jeffers has a .922 OPS and nearly 2.0 WAR as of this writing. He has been one of the best catchers in baseball this season, so despite being a rental, the Yankees will have to pay a premium price for him.

The good news for New York is they should be able to avoid forking over a top-100 prospect for Jeffers. Lalane is a promising young arm nearing the big leagues, and is enticing enough to at least get Jeremy Zoll on the line. Spencer Jones, who has struggled in limited experience in the big leagues, offers tremendous power from the left-hand side. If Jeffers is going to leave this winter anyway, the Twins may as well get what they can for him. From the Yankees perspective, he's a tremendous upgrade over Austin Wells. Admittedly, that's not saying all that much.

Rays should trade for Tigers ace Tarik Skubal

I'm of the mindset that the Tigers should combine their trade deadline assets for the best possible return should they choose to sell at the MLB trade deadline. The Tigers are still within striking distance of an AL WIld Card spot, so there's no guarantee they'll make Skubal and Torres available, as talented as they may be.

Both players are on expiring deals, with Skubal all but guaranteed to leave in free agency. Seymour is the major-league asset the Tigers would covet in return. Meanwhile, Flewelling is fresh off winning Futures Game MVP. This is a nice haul for Detroit, but the Rays may have to pay a premium price for the best pitcher in all of baseball. If the Rays weren't AL favorites before this trade, they certainly would be after the fact.

Orioles should trade for Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers

While Orioles fans would rather Mike Elias be in the market for Skubal as well, that's a bit unrealistic since the left-hander would leave in free agency. Thus, trading for a controllable asset like Detmers, who is under contract for two more years after 2026, makes a lot of sense. Detmers underlying metrics paint his 4.05 ERA in a different light. He can lead this Baltimore pitching staff if acquired, and Detmers was connected to the O's this past week by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The asking price, unfortunately for the Orioles, will include several top-10 prospects in their system. Irish is nearing the big leagues and is a top-100 prospect in all of baseball. De Leon should contribute to a major-league rotation sooner rather than later, but projects as a back-end arm. Wells is a throw-in who could make appearances out of the Angels bullpen as soon as this season.

More MLB news and analysis: