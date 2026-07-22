Cubs’ absence from latest Tarik Skubal rumors raises questions about trade deadline approach

The Cubs need to re-evaluate their trade deadline options, whether Skubal or not.

This is in spite of the Cubs having a dire need in the starting rotation.

Given their need for starting pitching, the Chicago Cubs certainly stand to benefit by possibly trading for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. But as tends to be the case in life, “need vs. want” could be what determines the Cubs’ trade deadline plans. The Cubs may very well want Skubal, and it’d be hard to blame them. But the fact that we’re typically not hearing the North Siders linked to the two-time defending AL Cy Young winner should be a major warning sign.

Now in fairness to Jed Hoyer and the Cubs, they deserve credit if they believe it’s not worth it to offer a massive haul for a rental. In fact, that would be a sign that the Cubs are treading carefully, though that comes with its own risks.

The Cubs should first reconsider where they stand on Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As I’ve said before, every playoff contender should approach the trade deadline with one question in mind: How do they beat the Dodgers? Until further notice, the two-time defending champions should be considered the heavyweight favorites to win another title, and not solely from an odds perspective. Although the Dodgers have their own flaws, there’s no arguing that they’re built for October.

The obvious answer, then, is that the Cubs should go all-out and do whatever it takes to add Skubal. Personally, I don’t disagree with that mindset. I would also respect the Cubs’ preference to look for more affordable options so long as they add much-needed rotation depth.

Shota Imanaga is the only healthy starter who has even recorded 1.0 bWAR. The trio of Colin Rea, Edward Cabrera, and Jameson Taillon have combined for -1.6 bWAR.

How the Cubs could address starting pitching without Tarik Skubal

Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Royals’ Michael Wacha and the Mets’ Freddy Peralta both make sense for the Cubs, though the latter is a rental. It’s hard to see the Cubs needing to part ways with a top-20 prospect for either pitcher. Peralta is working through the worst season of his career, and Wacha just turned 35.

Both are intimately familiar with the NL Central, with Peralta having previously exclusively pitched for the Brewers. Wacha played his first seven seasons and made seven postseason starts with the Cardinals from 2013–20.

I’d also look into the Twins’ duo of Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober, both of whom are under team control beyond this year. Ryan’s numbers are right in line with his career averages, though his .230 batting average is up from .218 a year ago.

The bottom line is that the Cubs cannot begin play on Aug. 4 having failed to upgrade the rotation. That would be beyond inexcusable, especially with the Brewers owning a six-game lead in the NL Central. There is a very real chance that the Cubs’ only path to the postseason is through the Wild Card.

So if it’s not Skubal, have it be Ryan or Wacha. Otherwise, the Cubs might as well hand one of those Wild Card spots over to the surging Diamondbacks or Pirates.

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