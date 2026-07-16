The most surprising MLB trade deadline proposals that could actually happen

With the All-Star break in the rearview, trade speculation season has officially kicked into high gear. But after so many of the same names have been floated through the rumor mill over the last few weeks, you'd be forgiven if a certain fatigue set in — how many times can we all try to guess whether Tarik Skubal will be traded, or where Freddy Peralta might wind up when the New York Mets inevitably pull the plug?

That's why we're here to help. Every deadline, like clockwork, at least one trade comes out of nowhere to shock the baseball world. So let's try to predict what that trade might be in advance, with six different blockbuster deals involving stars that might not jump to mind as trade candidates.

Shea Langeliers to the Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa needs to add pop to its lineup, and this franchise has been trying to find a permanent solution at catcher for years now. Langeliers has as much power in his bat as any feasible trade target this summer, and with two more years remaining until free agency, he actually fits in the Rays' budget. So, why would the A's even consider moving one of their best position players? They're more than a year away from contention, which means that Langeliers' clock is already ticking. In Flewelling, they backfill him with one of the best catching prospects in the sport, plus two very live arms in Johnson and Urbina who can help get this pitching staff toward respectability.

Adley Rutschman to the Pittsburgh Pirates

Trade rumors around Rutschman have died down this season, although I'm not quite sure why. Samuel Basallo sure looks like the future at catcher in Baltimore, but despite his production and a return to form from Rutschman, the O's remain no closer to contention — mired in fourth place in the AL East. Sure, Mike Elias might try to hope against hope for a late push given how wide-open the Wild Card picture is in the American League, but the smarter thing would be to push the eject button now while Rutschman's value is at its highest (and before he becomes a rental in 2027). Pittsburgh also needs bullpen help, but Rutschman would make this lineup one to be reckoned with down the stretch while also serving as a godsend for a young pitching staff.

Kevin Gausman to the Atlanta Braves

Blue Jays brass will give this team every possible opportunity to play themselves back onto the buying side of the deadline, but the reality is that this team is currently stuck in the basement of the AL East with precious little evidence to suggest they've got another World Series run in them. A full-on fire sale isn't in the cards, but Gausman is a pending free agent who can be flipped for an intriguing young arm in McKenzie.

Unless Toronto drastically reverses its fortunes over the next two weeks, at least shopping its rentals is the path forward, and Gausman will have plenty of suitors despite a shaky 2026 season so far. Atlanta's rotation has begun to leak oil and could really use a veteran workhorse to buttress Chris Sale and hold down the fort until the cavalry arrives.

Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers swap rentals

How's this for a challenge trade? We hardly ever see MLB-for-MLB trades, and you can quibble with which side here might need to kick in a little more value to get a trade done. But why doesn't this make sense all the way around? The Cubs desperately need to add starting pitching but don't have the prospect depth to seriously contend for someone like Tarik Skubal (or, heck, maybe not even Freddy Peralta). Mize is a pending free agent, but he's been sensational this season and can keep this rotation afloat while Edward Cabrera, Ben Brown and the gang get healthy.

Suzuki is also a free agent-to-be this winter who seems to be moving on from Chicago, a team that isn't hurting for outfield depth. He's a very good hitter, but pitching is the need, while the Tigers can add a much-needed bat to their lineup while still boasting Skubal, Framber Valdez, Troy Melton, Keider Montero and Jack Flaherty in the rotation. Win-win?

Vinnie Pasquantino to the Arizona Diamondbacks

No, I don't think the Royals will actually move on from Vinnie Pasquantino; this team needs more offense, not less, and he's a homegrown star the team will be loath to sell low on despite his struggles in 2026. I'm just saying the odds are greater than you might think, considering that Pasquatch is already just two years away from free agency — and has yet to really make good on his considerable prospect hype.

He's a good hitter but not a great one, and if Kansas City has the chance to cash in, they shouldn't hesitate. This would give the Royals two potential regulars for years to come in Crisantes and Dix, plus an arm with mid-rotation upside in Hagaman to help replace guys like Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo. Arizona, meanwhile, has gotten league-worst production at first base and could use Pasquantino as a floor-raiser if they want to contend in 2027.

Michael King to the Milwaukee Brewers

When not even AJ Preller can talk himself into buying, you know you're well and truly cooked. Preller told reporters he's taking an "open-minded" approach to the deadline, which is a heck of a euphimism considering that the Padres are 29-37 since the start of May and keep losing ground in the NL Wild Card chase. This team needs a reset, and that could come by flipping King — who seems certain to opt out of his current deal and hit free agency again after a bounce-back 2026.

The Brewers could really use another starter with Kyle Harrison, Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester still on the IL, and King would provide No. 2 upside without breaking the bank on someone like Skubal. Milwaukee doesn't even have to dip into its top tier of prospects here, while the Padres get a much-needed shot of youth and upside both in the infield and the rotation.