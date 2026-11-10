Everything I'm hearing on Adrian Morejon, the Braves and more from the GM Meetings

UPDATED Nov. 10 at 9:45 a.m. ET

MLB's GM Meetings are where talks typically begin for the offseason. Teams meet with every team to see what players are available in trade talks. Agents meet with teams to establish who will be interested in their clients and to have early discussions.

But this year, with the pending lockout threatening to put the sport on hold in early December, talks have moved at a faster pace than usual — and it could lead to some deals happening in Las Vegas.

I'll be in Vegas for the GM Meetings and sharing everything I'm hearing from the lobby as it happens. Day 1 of the MLB GM Meetings tends to be a bit of a dud, but executives met with the media on Day 2 and Day 3, leading to far more intriguing conversations and quotes we'll be happy to deliver to you, the reader. Tuesday's running notebook includes the latest news and rumors around Adrian Morejon's market, the Atlanta Braves' priorities and an under-the-radar free agent getting more interest than expected.

Nov. 10, 9:45 a.m. ET: Adrian Morejon could command five-year deal

One prominent league source predicted that former San Diego Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon will get a five-year deal in free agency. Morejon is the clear best reliever on the market this winter, having posted a 2.58 ERA with 248 strikeouts across 223.1 innings over the last three seasons.

Lefties who can touch triple-digits and work multiple innings at a time don't come available all that often, and Morejon won't turn 28 years old until February. So it's no surprise he's hunting at the top of the reliever market, specifically the five-year, $95 million deal the Houston Astros gave to Josh Hader. He might not be able to reach that total value, but considering how many big-market contenders need bullpen help — from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the New York Yankees to the Philadelphia Phillies to the Chicago Cubs — the bidding could get intense.

Nov. 10, 9:30 a.m. ET: Alec Bohm already commanding strong interest in free agency

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two | Edward M. Pio Roda/GettyImages

The Athletic mentioned on Tuesdsay morning that there could be a run on right-handed bats, given how increasingly scarce they are around the league, and one name that I hear is popular is Phillies free agent Alec Bohm.

To say that Bohm had an up-and-down tenure in Philly would be putting it mildly; he never quite seemed to put it all together at the plate, and his defense at third base often came in for criticism. But he caught fire down the stretch in 2026 after a move over to first, and his contact skills and ability to mash left-handed pitching should draw interest from around the league.

Nov. 10, 9 a.m. ET: Reds, Braves among those looking for bullpen help

Among the many teams looking for bullpen help include the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds. Atlanta ranked fourth in the Majors in bullpen ERA last season, but closer Raisel Iglesias is now a free agent, and they need all the relief depth they can get given their question marks in the rotation. The Reds' bullpen, meanwhile, was a real weakness in 2026 (4.68 reliever ERA), and the team already declined its option on former closer Emilio Pagan.

We'll have more live updates from the MLB GM Meetings as they occur.