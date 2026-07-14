Future MLB All-Star Game locations: Announced venues and predictions beyond

The next decade could see several stadiums make their All-Star Game debut or return after long waits.

One historic ballpark is confirmed for 2027, marking its first Midsummer Classic since 1990.

The 2026 MLB All-Star festivities got off to a roaring start on Monday night, with St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker defeating hometown hero and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber in the Home Run Derby.

Both are among the players participating in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game as well, and we won’t be surprised to see them on Midsummer Classic rosters going forward. Philadelphia is hosting this year’s All-Star festivities, and the City of Brotherly Love has earned much praise in recent days.

Which other cities are slated to follow Philadelphia in hosting the All-Star Game? Here’s everything that you need to know.

Where is the MLB All-Star Game in 2026?

A general view of the stadium and field as fans look on before the Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia will host the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. Interestingly, the league announced the news all the way back in 2019 in order to coincide with the United States of America’s 250th anniversary this summer. This year marks the fifth time that the All-Star Game is being played in Philadelphia, though it’s the first at Citizens Bank Park.

Veterans Stadium previously hosted the Midsummer Classic in 1976 and 1996. Shibe Park held the event in 1943 and 1952.

Future locations for the MLB All-Star Game

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs | Sporting News/GettyImages

Major League Baseball confirmed last year that Wrigley Field will host the 2027 MLB All-Star Game. The Friendly Confines have not hosted the All-Star Game since 1990.

Wrigley Field previously held the All-Star Game in 1947 and 1962, though Chicago wasn’t alone in hosting during the latter year. Major League Baseball used to have two All-Star Games in the same season in the mid-20th century, and the Cubs hosted the second Midsummer Classic that year. (The Washington Senators hosted the first one at D.C. Stadium three weeks earlier.)

“It’s the greatest ballpark in existence,” Cubs legend Andre Dawson said last year. “It truly is. The city, the fans, they’re all looking forward to it. There’s a lot of work to be done yet, but it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be exciting.”

The White Sox hosted the first All-Star Game at Comiskey Park in 1933 and have since held the event in 1950, 1983 and 2003. Barring weather delays or changes related to a potential lockout, next year’s All-Star Game is scheduled for July 13, 2027.

Predicting MLB All-Star Game locations for 2028 and beyond

A day at Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York | Tim Clayton/GettyImages

Rob Manfred and Co. have yet to announce any future All-Star locations, but that doesn't mean we can't make an educated guess or two. Where could the MLB All-Star Game take place in the coming years? Here are our thoughts.

Year Predicted All-Star Game Venue Location 2028 Oracle Park San Francisco, Ca. 2029 Yankee Stadium The Bronx, NY 2030 Daikin Park Houston, Tex.

With baseball making its return to the Olympics in time for the Los Angeles Games in 2028, MLB is already making tentative plans, with MLBPA executive director Bruce Meyer telling media that, should big-league players be cleared to participate in the competition, the All-Star Game would be held in San Francisco as a result. We'll manifest that outcome here, though plenty of hurdles still remain.

The 2029 season marks 21 years since the most recent All-Star Game in the Bronx. However, the “new” stadium, which opened in 2009, has never hosted the Midsummer Classic. New York City last hosted the All-Star Game in 2013 at Citi Field. The Astros haven’t hosted the All-Star Game since 2004, and Houston feels due. Daikin Park (which will always be Minute Maid Park to us) looks far different than it did in 2004, with Tal’s Hill long gone.

Where do you believe future All-Star Games should be held? Let us know in the comments below.