Sports often serve as a safe harbor for families just trying to make it through Thanksgiving gatherings in one piece, or at least without having to white-knuckle Uncle Gary's thoughts on the state of the Middle East. But that harbor is a little rockier this year, with MLB just days away from a lockout that may well stretch into next spring as owners and the players union square off over a potential salary cap. Just about everybody in your family is bound to have takes, even if they haven't actually watched a baseball game in years.

Which is why we're here to help prepare you for the inevitable argument(s) to come. Below you'll find some of the most frequent talking points in favor of the institution of a cap — a position that, at least according to one recent MLB.com survey (which should be taken with a huge grain of salt), nearly 80 percent of fans support — and all the reasons why they don't hold up to basic scrutiny. If you'd rather simply remove yourself and go play GTA VI in the other room, we don't blame you; for those brave enough to go 12 rounds at the dinner table, though consider this your cheat sheet to make sure you emerge victorious.

How can small-market teams compete without a salary cap?

Fox Broadcast Of The 2026 MLB World Series - Game 5 | Frank Micelotta/GettyImages

You might be tempted to simply point out that the Milwaukee Brewers (19th in total payroll in 2026) faced off against the Tampa Bay Rays (27th) in this year's World Series and call it a day. If it were so impossible for smaller markets to contend for championships, surely neither one of them would've been able to win best-of-seven postseason series against the big, bad Dodgers and Yankees, right?

The reality isn't quite that neat. There is admittedly a pretty strong correlation between spending and winning big; in the Wild Card era (since 1995), nearly three quarters of all World Series winners have had a top-10 payroll, including seven of the last nine. But that correlation is regularly overstated: MLB really isn't all that out of step with the other three major North American professional leagues when it comes to parity, with more than half the league winning at least one championship in the 21st century. The Brewers are just the latest testament to the fact that shrewd roster-building can absolutely be rewarded on the sport's biggest stage.

And even if you do feel, not unfairly, that MLB's immense payroll disparity has an undue impact on competitive balance, there's no reason why a salary cap has to be the solution. Just this week, the league and the MLBPA reached common ground on a proposal to share all media revenue equally among the 30 teams, bringing them in line with how the NFL has handled things for decades. Combine that with Rob Manfred's long-standing plan to bundle the league's broadcast rights after the current deal expires, and that's over a billion dollars going from big markets to smaller ones, ostensibly allowing those smaller ones to spend more on their rosters.

That's just one lever the league can pull, not to mention additional compensation for teams losing free agents as well as rewarding small-market teams that get active in free agency. If competitive balance were the primary concern, these negotiations would look a lot different. But of course, the prospect of a cap is really about each owner's bottom line, and it's hard to take seriously ownership complaints about being unable to keep up with the Joneses when they won't open their books and be honest about how much money they do or don't have.

The players already make enough money

This one is tried and true, and is bound to grow even louder in the wake of Tarik Skubal's record $450 million contract with the New York Mets. That is obviously an eye-popping number, one that owners will turn around and use as a cudgel with which to convince fans that the players are simply being greedy in their refusal to consider a salary cap.

But the overwhelming majority of players aren't Skubal, and even Skubal himself spent years being criminally underpaid by the Detroit Tigers before he was allowed to see what the market would bear for his services. And really, even free agency isn't truly free, considering that MLB operates under an antitrust exemption that allows all 30 teams to make decisions collectively rather than strictly as competitors.

More importantly, though, it's worth zooming out here. The money for stars like Skubal and Juan Soto, while incomprehensibly large to normal people, is just a piece of a much larger pie in a multibillion-dollar industry. That industry is run by billionaires, and their fortunes only grow as franchise valuations continue to skyrocket. If you don't believe me, just ask Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein, who said the quiet part loud when he admitted that his friends who owned sports teams were seeing better return on investment than he was in private equity.

This is a fight to determine who gets what share of baseball's economic pie, and if you'd rather root for the guys on the field than the guys in the luxury boxes, that should be a pretty easy choice.

The costs of attending a game have gotten out of control

Baltimore Orioles v. New York Yankees | Rob Tringali/GettyImages

Anyone who's been to a big-league ballpark in recent years can at least understand the frustration here, given how expensive it is just to purchase a ticket — much less pay for food, drinks and merchandise once you get there. It can be all too tempting to look at megadeals like Skubal's and draw a straight line to rising prices around the league.

Those two things aren't actually related, though. A study conducted by Baseball Prospectus back in 2022 found that ticket prices were not responsive to a team's payroll; i.e., they didn't go up when payroll went up and went down when payroll went down. The reason is simple: Owners continue to raise prices because they can, safe in the knowledge that — unlike with other goods like gas or groceries — you have nowhere else to go if you want to enjoy your favorite baseball team.

Yes, it's frustrating that a family of four needs to shell out hundreds of dollars to take in a game these days. But that problem rests at the feet of ownership; they're the ones actually making these decisions, and those decisions have very little to do with what they are or aren't spending on their rosters. A salary cap won't make life easier for you as a fan. It will just ensure that the billionaire who owns your favorite team can run up even higher profit margins on that $14 hot dog, safe in the knowledge that his payroll costs are fixed.

Every other sport does it, so why not baseball?

MLB is the last major North American league without a salary cap, and it's easy to simply throw up your hands and say "if it works for the NFL and NBA, why wouldn't it work in baseball?" But again, we've already established that baseball's competitive results aren't actually outliers compared to its peers; to the extent that parity is an issue, it's because owners like Pittsburgh's Bob Nutting want to nurse their investment as a means of personal enrichment rather than put a winner on the field.

You can decide to give in to the Nuttings of the world, to let them have their way if that's what it takes to get them to spend a bit more money. Or you can realize that this group of billionaires does not actually have your, or baseball's, best interests are heart. They're in this for one reason and one reason only, and that's to make money. A salary cap is the most efficient means of doing so, which is why the other three major leagues were only able to institute one after they'd broken their respective players unions.

A salary cap is a solution in search of a problem. Any of the 30 MLB franchises can build a World Series-caliber roster with a baseline level of investment and sound management. Why should players be told how much they can and can't earn just to make Nutting's life easier? Why should owners in other leagues getting their way have anything to do with the way that baseball does business?