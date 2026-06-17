MLB prospect rankings reveal young stars trade deadline buyers are hiding

Teams like the Brewers and Athletics are holding onto young talent that could anchor their franchises for years to come.

Every year, we see MLB contenders trade prospects for players who can help them win right now. We don't always see talents of Leo De Vries' caliber get moved, but prospects, even good ones, are dealt at each deadline. Not every prospect is available, though.

For example, the Philadelphia Phillies famously refused to move Andrew Painter in any trade deadline deal two or three years ago. He hasn't proven them right for their unwavering confidence thus far, but he's certainly talented enough to do so. While these contending teams might be open to moving prospects, these ones in particular are untouchable.

Milwaukee Brewers: SS Jesus Made

FanSided rank: 4

4 MLB Pipeline rank: 1

Jesus Made was a clear-cut top-five prospect entering the year, and with Konnor Griffin, Kevin McGonigle and JJ Wetherholt all graduated, he's become an almost unanimous No. 1. For that reason alone, it'd be unlikely that any team would trade him — but it's even more unlikely that the Milwaukee Brewers, of all teams, would ever consider it.

The last thing that the Brewers, a small-market organization constantly trying to extend their timeline, would consider is trading a 19-year-old with special five-tool upside just to try and win in the short-term. Add on the fact that the Brewers have one of MLB's best farm systems without Made, giving them the capital to get just about anyone without including their best prospect, and there's absolutely no reason for them to justify parting with him for anyone.

Athletics: SS Leo De Vries

Athletics shortstop Leo de Vries | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

FanSided rank: 5

5 MLB Pipeline rank: 2

If this list were made last year, Leo De Vries would've been on it, so perhaps it's crazy to say he'd be held out of trade talks. But I don't see a path where the Athletics would consider moving him after acquiring him from San Diego. As is the case with Made, De Vries is a special prospect who can help lead a small-market franchise for the better part of the next decade, if not longer. Why would they ever trade such a player?

Even if a package for a win-now player made sense, are the A's good enough to be trading away any prospects? They're contenders because they hold sole possession of the third Wild Card spot in the AL, but they're also under .500. If the A's make a win-now move, it certainly won't involve their best, or even their second-best, prospect.

Pittsburgh Pirates: RHP Seth Hernandez

FanSided rank: 18

18 MLB Pipeline rank: 3

The Pittsburgh Pirates are a team built on starting pitching, so in a vacuum, it'd make sense to trade a pitching prospect for a bat in an effort to make the playoffs for the first time in a decade. But while they might be open to trading someone like Hunter Barco, Seth Hernandez is probably the best pitching prospect in the sport. You just don't move arms with that kind of potential; Paul Skenes is a prime example of that.

I'm not going to say Hernandez is the next Skenes, but he has a 2.28 ERA and is striking out almost 15 batters per nine innings in 12 starts and 51.1 innings this season in his first taste of professional baseball as a 19-year-old. The sky is the limit, and no matter how tempting it might be for the Pirates to trade him for a win-now piece, they're almost certainly going to wait a couple of years to watch him be the Robin to Skenes' Batman atop the rotation.

New York Yankees: INF George Lombard Jr.

New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

FanSided rank: 55

55 MLB Pipeline rank: 18

We've seen the New York Yankees refrain from trading many of their top prospects in recent years, for better or for worse, and George Lombard Jr. isn't looking like an exception. In fact, I'd be surprised if Lombard wasn't a starter for the team before or just after the trade deadline. That's how important he is to the current and future state of the Yankees.

I'm not sure Lombard's hit tool will ever be all that great, but he has improved his approach at the plate, has obvious power and, perhaps most importantly, is an elite defender no matter where you put him in the infield. He has shortstop of the future written all over him, and with him hitting .287 in his last 27 games in Triple-A, that future should begin very soon.

Chicago White Sox: SS/3B Caleb Bonemer

FanSided rank: NR

NR MLB Pipeline rank: 13

Believe it or not, the Chicago White Sox lead the way in the AL Central. Whether you think they're legitimate contenders or not, they probably won't be buried in the division by the deadline, meaning they'll have reason to buy. I think it'd make sense for the White Sox to pursue controllable starting pitching, but under no circumstance will they consider trading Caleb Bonemer.

Now, I can see the argument for trading him. Their position player core is already quite good, the left side of their infield already has Colson Montgomery and Miguel Vargas, and with prospects like Billy Carlson, Kyle Lodise and (likely) Roch Cholowsky coming, it's clear that the White Sox don't need an infielder. They do need to find room for Bonemer, though, whether it's on the left side of their infield or somewhere else — because he could easily be a future star.

Bonemer's offensive profile has been on full display in High-A this season, as he's hit 18 home runs, stolen 10 bases and has a .381 OBP as a 20-year-old. The hit tool is a concern, as he's struck out a ton, but everything else about him is impossible not to love. The White Sox are good, and could conceivably trade prospects, but this is the kind of player you try to build around.

St. Louis Cardinals: LHP Liam Doyle

FanSided rank: 32

32 MLB Pipeline rank: 20

The St. Louis Cardinals are in a similar spot: Nobody expected them to be contenders, yet they hold sole possession of the National League's No. 1 Wild Card spot anyway. They're in a clear position to buy, and I'd be behind them trading prospects, but Liam Doyle needs to be untouchable.

Doyle, the No. 5 overall pick of the 2025 MLB Draft, hasn't had a great year in Double-A, but he's shown impressive strikeout stuff with 64 punchouts in 47.1 innings of work and is the clear best pitching prospect in this organization. The Cardinals are good, but they lack an MLB ace. Doyle still has a lot to prove, but he has clear frontline starter potential. A pitching-needy organization doesn't trade that away, especially with St. Louis not good enough to trade for a needle-moving rental like Tarik Skubal.

Los Angeles Dodgers: OF Josue De Paula

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Josue De Paula | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

FanSided rank: 20

20 MLB Pipeline rank: 8

On one hand, the Los Angeles Dodgers would probably move any prospect in the right deal as they attempt to win a third straight World Series. If a prospect like Josue De Paula stood in the way of getting Skubal, they'd probably move him. With that being said, there are reasons to believe the Dodgers can get Skubal or anyone else they'd pursue without including De Paula — and while their farm system is as good as anyone's, De Paula feels above the rest.

De Paula has a .986 OPS and 19 stolen bases in Double-A despite only turning 21 years old not even a month ago. His hit tool has made tremendous strides, and he actually has more walks (43) than strikeouts (37) in 61 games this season. He has as much raw power as anyone in the Minor :eagues while being more well-rounded as a hitter than he's given credit for. He should even be a fine defender in the corner outfield.

It's rare to be pushing for a third straight title while having the luxury to declare a prospect like De Paula untouchable, but the Dodgers are a unique team.

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