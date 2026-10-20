MLB Rumors: Astros and Phillies facing third base decisions after early playoff exits

The 2026 World Series is officially set, with the Tampa Bay Rays clinching their third pennant in franchise history on Monday night. In a time of heavy spenders and record-setting payrolls, this year’s Fall Classic features the Brewers and Rays, who have the No. 19 and No. 28 payrolls in baseball this year, respectively.

Unfortunately for the AL runner-up Guardians, they now join the other 27 teams in planning for next season. We continue to hear buzz about potential Yankees trades, while multiple playoff teams have decisions to make regarding their infield — and preferably before the expected lockout in December.

Here are the latest MLB rumors as the World Series inches closer.

Could the Houston Astros trade Isaac Paredes after another strong season?

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even before the Astros’ Wild Card Series exit, we repeatedly argued they must upgrade their outfield this coming offseason. MLB Trade Rumors’ Charlie Wright agrees, though he believes any moves could be tied to a potential Paredes trade; he predicted the Astros will accept the two-time All-Star’s $13.3 million club option before making him available.

Paredes hit a career-best .262 with 25 home runs, 94 RBI and an .806 OPS for the AL West-winning Astros. His 13.4 percent strikeout rate was easily the best of his seven-year career, and his 10.8 percent walk rate aligned with his lifetime 11.0 percent average.

If Astros owner Jim Crane is open to moving the veteran infielder, then we suggest he do so immediately following the World Series. Paredes turns 28 in February, and teams might prefer to address their infield vacancy before the likely Dec. 2 work stoppage.

As for the Astros’ outfield plans, Wright mentioned a possible reunion with former Gold Glove-winning center fielder Daulton Varsho, who joined the Astros this past summer and is set to become a free agent this offseason. The 30-year-old Varsho hit .172 with five homers, 14 RBI and a .535 OPS in 161 plate appearances.

Will the New York Mets pursue longtime Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm?

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bohm’s 2026 season was a mixed bag, with most counting stats in line with his career averages. However, continued defensive struggles at third forced him to play more at first base down the stretch, and his below-average .698 OPS marked his worst since 2021. Yet his 14.0 percent strikeout rate was a career best, so it’s not like he was pressing.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand isn’t ready to write off the Phillies re-signing Bohm, though he also listed the Mets as another option. Assuming that Bo Bichette accepts his $42 million player option, Feinsand believes Bohm would play first base in Queens.

“He’s young enough that you would expect him to get a multiyear [contract] given the pedigree,” an unnamed executive told Feinsand, “but he also defended poorly enough and hit poorly enough that he may prefer to rebuild his value on a one-year ‘prove it’ deal.”

Feinsand also suggested the Angels, Twins, Cardinals and Reds as potential suitors; interestingly, Feinsand shared that Bohm, who is from Nebraska, grew up rooting for the Cardinals.

San Diego Padres reliever Jeremiah Estrada has piqued the New York Yankees’ interest

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jeremiah Estrada | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you’re willing to feel old, know that December marks three (!) years since the Yankees and Padres finalized the Juan Soto trade. We’re already hearing about deals the 27-time World Series champions could make this winter after another ALDS failure, with Nationals center fielder Jacob Young floated as a potential replacement for Trent Grisham.

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported that the Yankees previously called about Estrada, a California-born right-hander who has become a mainstay in San Diego’s bullpen. The 2017 sixth-round pick, who turns 28 on Nov. 1, battled injuries but still finished with a 3.48 ERA over 31 innings this past season.

If you’re looking for good news, Estrada cut his home run rate from 3.9 percent to 1.6 percent. But his walk rate also jumped drastically, and he missed time with elbow and shoulder injuries. This feels far too risky for our liking, but Brian Cashman has a proven eye for finding bullpen talent.